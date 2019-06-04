Supreme Court declines U.S. request to speed decision on DACA

The Supreme Court declined a Trump administration request Monday to speed up its review on whether it will take up a case on the president’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program.

The court’s order does not mean it won’t eventually hear the case, only that justices refused to speed up the process, which the Trump administration requested last month.

President Donald Trump announced in 2017 plans to wind down the DACA program, saying it would give Congress a chance to pass “responsible” immigration reform.

Former President Barack Obama used an executive order to create DACA in June 2012 to provide protections for undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children. It gives them the ability to obtain work permits and study in the country, provided they meet certain guidelines like graduating from high school and don’t present a risk to national or public safety. Some 800,000 so-called Dreamers are protected under the program.

It’s possible the Supreme Court may choose not to hear the case at all, as it did in another DACA-related case in January. There have been multiple challenges to the Trump administration’s decision to end the program.

In May, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that ending the DACA program was a violation of the Administrative Procedure Act since it was “arbitrary and capricious.” It also is being challenged in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

