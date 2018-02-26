Supreme Court declines to rule on White House appeal of DACA injunction

(UPI) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined a White House request for a quick ruling on President Donald Trump’s plan to end protections for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the United States as children.
The high court’s decision to stay out of the matter means Trump may not be able to shut down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program next month, like he ordered.
Trump had deemed the Obama-era DACA program terminated, but gave Congress until March 5 to save it with a package of reforms. The order, though, has met resistance in federal court.
Last month, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California ruled that the federal government must continue accepting renewals for DACA recipients beyond the March 5 deadline. A second court issued a similar ruling Feb. 13.
Trump’s Justice Department had wanted the Supreme Court to bypass the usual appeals court process and review the California court’s injunction that blocked the order.
The Supreme Court justices, without dissent, turned down the administration’s petition “without prejudice,” meaning it could decide in the future to weigh in after a an appeals court makes a decision.
In declining that request Monday, the Supreme Court effectively leaves the matter up to a lower appellate court. The decision could keep a legal shield in place for about 700,000 immigrants protected under the DACA program, known as Dreamers.
The high court’s decision represents a setback for Trump’s tougher, more security-based immigration policy.
Because the district court injunction remains in place, Dreamers could now keep their legal protections for at least the rest of the year.
The Trump administration’s request to the Supreme Court was a rare move. It has been nearly 30 years since the Supreme Court granted a review of a district judge’s ruling in an attempt to bypass a the normal appeals process.
Lawmakers have not yet advanced any bill reforming the DACA program.
Trump has proposed a path to U.S. citizenship for Dreamers in exchange for funding for his proposed security wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
It is probably a good thing that SCOTUS declined to rule, as that move tells me that they likely would have voted against it. In my opinion, all of these, uh hum, dreamers have had years, many years for some, to enroll in the program to become legal Citizens, but like their parents, prefer to only take advantage of our freebies, rather than actually become Citizens. This is the reason I would like to see all ILLEGALS deported. This would open up many jobs to our own populace who need, but cannot find, work. These unskilled, wage killing people only want the generosity of this Country, not Citizenship and assimilation into it.
As illegals, I don’t believe they ever had a path to citizenship. However, If they have children of their own, the children would be citizens by birth. Then I guess the children could sponsor the parents via “chain migration” but they would probably still have to go through the visa process including the payment of an application fee. However, it might get them to the head of the line that way.
Actually i disagree this is a good thing, as it effectively says Trump had NO authority to kill the DACA program, which was KNOWN TO BE UNLAWFUL..
Dissolve the court that ruled against Trump.
They fight dirty. Time to fight back.
Nothing to see here. Basically the Supreme Court refused to expedite the case. They said it has to go through the Appeals Courts. This is normal, as the last time a request like is was accepted was in 2005. It says nothing on how the Supreme Court will rule in the future.
As for what happens now… renewal requests for DACA have to be processed. New requests for DACA will not happen. Case will go through courts, which could take around two years. Or Congress could pass some bill and Trump could decide if he wants to sign it.
Remove the life time appointments for the Supreme Court and make them have some kind of repurcussion for their bies outlook. Your where appointed to your position!! So act like a professional and do your appointed job!!
Since the US SC decided to not “leap” the appeals court on this matter, and since Constitutionally no court, not even the US SC, has ANY jurisdiction in the case of the Executive Branch’s decisions regarding enforcement of immigration law or deciding who may be allowed into the USA; President Trump should merely ignore the lower court’s ruling and enforce ALL of the laws on the books as expeditiously as possible. If the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California wants to continue accepting applications for DACA renewals after March 5, let them do so but don’t honor them since they weren’t done by The Executive Branch. Let the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California try to enforce their ruling if they want to. President Trump has no reason to accept any ruling in these matters, not even from the US SC, since The Executive Branch is only doing the job The United States Constitution requires it to do: enforcing the laws passed by congress.