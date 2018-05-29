Supreme Court declines to hear challenge to Arkansas abortion law

The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear a challenge Tuesday to a controversial new Arkansas law that blocks medication-induced abortions.
The case, Planned Parenthood of Arkansas & Eastern Oklahoma v. Jegley, appeared on the court’s “Certiorari Denied” list, meaning the case will not get a hearing before the court.
The state law, passed three years ago, says any physician who “gives, sells, dispenses, administers, or otherwise provides” abortion-inducing drugs must have a contract with another physician who has authority to admit patients to a nearby hospital.
In its appeal, Planned Parenthood said none of the doctors it asked was willing to enter into such a contract.
The group said abortion doctors or physicians who associate with them “risk being ostracized from their communities and face harassment and violence toward themselves, their family and their private practices.”
Planned Parenthood argues the law is medically unnecessary and allows Arkansas to be the only state to ban medication abortion — a method used by more than 2 million American women since 2000 and strongly preferred by many, as it’s less invasive.
The Supreme Court order, issued without comment, paves the way for the law to take effect in July if no other legal challenge arises.
In Arkansas, Planned Parenthood clinics in Little Rock and Fayetteville offer only medication abortions, which can be performed up until the ninth week of pregnancy. The state’s only other clinic, also in Little Rock, performs surgical abortions and could continue doing so even once the law takes effect.
Copyright 2018 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
“In its appeal, Planned Parenthood said none of the doctors it asked was willing to enter into such a contract.”
Why do you think that is, baby killers ? You just hate anything that slows down your killing factories, don’t you?
Wasn’t the original lie that abortions were only in cases of rape or if the woman’s health was at risk? The number I found online was over 45,000,000 (45 MILLION) from 1970 – 2016. That averages out to 1,000,000 (1 million) per year. Liberals / regressives / democrats often (falsely) accuse our President of being like Hitler, but your pace of genocide puts Hitler to shame.
How do you people live with yourselves? You can call it “Planned Parenthood”, but that doesn’t alter the fact that you are killing innocent human beings.
GOOD. The court shouldn’t have heard PP’s attempt to challenge this. ABORTION SHOULD BE ILLEGAL.
“Why do you think that is, baby killers ? You just hate anything that slows down your killing factories, don’t you?”
Exactly. They don’t want to stop the gravy train.
Which is also why when we finally overturn Roe v. Wade, we need to be extra careful to NOT include a provision for the doctor to say it’s needed for the health of the mother. Suddenly every one of the abortions they wanted to perform were for the “health of the mother” and Planned Murderhood will continue on completely unaffected.
Outlaw all abortion everywhere no matter what. All 50 States and the District of Columbia. All US territories and military bases. All ships flying the American Flag. All everywhere and everything we have jurisdiction over is where abortion needs to be outlawed. Further, make it illegal for US companies or US citizens to engage in any pro-abortion activities in other countries.
So no flying down to Mexico for that abortion. It’s illegal there too. Any American woman coming back from overseas must take a hormone test to see if there are tell-tale traces of the hormones associated with having an abortion.
End it now.
And if the abortion doctor does it anyway with some super compelling reason for doing it (like killing the next baby Hitler) then I’m sure he won’t mind being executed for saving the world. It’s a small price to pay.
So, the abortion doctors and the physicians who associate with them “risk being ostracized from their communities and face harassment and violence toward themselves, their family and their private practices.” All I can say to that is, as well they should be!