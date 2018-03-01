Supreme Court declines Arizona same-sex parental rights case

(UPI) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to overturn an Arizona Supreme Court ruling that says gay couples are entitled to the same parenting rights as heterosexuals when they get divorced.
The case was previously ruled by the Arizona Supreme Court, which said the custody battle between Suzan McLaughlin and Kimberly McLaughlin would be treated like any other family law case. After that ruling, Kimberly McLaughlin appealed.
The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision not to review the case means that the child custody battle between the McLaughlins will be treated like any other family law case. The couple conceived the child through artificial insemination while they were married.
In 2008, shortly after the two women married in California, Suzan McLaughlin began artificial insemination with an anonymous sperm donor. After that procedure proved unsuccessful, Kimberly McLaughlin began the process and became pregnant in 2010.
When the couple moved to Arizona, they signed a co-parenting agreement that gave both equal rights, responsibilities and obligations of the child.
Before the child’s second birthday, marital problems led to Kimberly McLaughlin moving out of the home, taking the child and cutting off all contact with her spouse while petitioning for a divorce, according to a court document.
Arizona’s presumption of paternity law, which has never been applied to a same-sex couple, states a man is presumed to be the father of a child if he and child’s mother “were married at any time in the ten months immediately preceding the birth.”
The case will now go to Arizona family courts for custody arguments.
They’ve made their bed with wanting to be treated “equally” with heterosexual marriages, so now they will have to be!!!
Treated equally by applying the same laws.
However, homosexuals are nearly incapable of remaining in long-term relationships. Here’s how that works.
Traditional marriage has strict rules. One man, one woman. No adultery. ‘Til death do you part. The Left doesn’t want to be “defined by” these rules. Why should I care about your antiquated rules?
So they want to ignore the rules, sleep around, cheat as much as they want, sleep with whoever they want regardless of sex, etc. None of these are conducive to marriage.
So when they want Gay Marriage, they are agreeing to rules they don’t believe in. How can you tie someone down if they want to sleep with anything that breathes? You can’t.
I’d like to see the numbers. I’d bet money that 90% of all gay marriages end in divorce within 10 years. And this is not conducive to raising children. This “marriage” didn’t last 10 years and now there are children involved in their gay nonsense.
You can’t demand one day to be included in the rules of marriage, and then the next day demand to be excluded from those same rules. There’s a child now. The kid doesn’t just disappear because you changed your fickle mind.
I am supposed to be sorry for these morons?
And yet again, the scotus lets us down… caving in, and kicking yet another case back to lower courts.