Supreme Court debates deletion of names off Ohio’s voter rolls

Supreme Court justices battled Wednesday over how to interpret the confusion surrounding a 1993 motor-voter law and what steps states need to take before ousting someone from their voter lists, as a national debate rages over how far states can go to clean up their rolls.
Ohio brought the case to the justices, defending its own practice of deleting someone who hasn’t voted in several different years’ worth of elections, and who didn’t respond affirmatively to a follow-up notice mailed to their address.
Voting-rights activists say the state is pulling the trigger much too fast, and there are plenty of reasons someone might miss multiple elections, and then ignore the mailed-out reminder. They said deleting voters without more of a reason violates the 1993 National Voter Registration Act, better known as the motor-voter law.
That law urges states to clean up voter rolls, but says someone’s absence from the polls for a couple of elections can’t be the reason they’re kicked off.
Ohio says it’s kicking people off because they don’t respond to the notices from election officials warning them they’re about to lose status.
Voting-rights activists say the notices only go out after someone doesn’t vote, so lack of voting is still the cause of being erased.
“Knocking eligible voters off the rolls simply because they exercise their right not to vote is illegal,” said Dale Ho, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s voting rights project.
Hundreds of thousands of voters are purged from the state’s lists each year. In 2016, more than 7,500 voters showed up at the polls and found their names missing, forcing them to vote a provisional ballot, Ohio elections officials said.
Wednesday’s case was brought by a veteran who didn’t vote for some years, then went back to the polls in 2015 and found his name had been dropped. An appeals court in 2016 sided with him and ruled Ohio’s practice illegal.
But most of the justices who asked questions Wednesday seemed sympathetic to Ohio’s attempts to keep its rolls clean.
“What are they supposed to do?” Justice Stephen G. Breyer wondered, adding later, “I don’t believe Congress would have passed a statute that would prevent a state from purging a voting roll of people who have died or have moved out of the state.”
Paul M. Smith, the lawyer arguing the case for the voting rights activists, insisted there are ways for states to track that information — though he was unable to detail them for the justices.
Mr. Smith also seemed to stumble at one point when he said it would be OK for people to be culled from the rolls if the post office returned their notices as undeliverable, or no longer at that address.
Chief Justice John G. Roberts said that undercut the activists’ argument, because the notices would still have been sent because of non-voting.
At another point Chief Justice Roberts seemed to wonder just how far the voting-rights activists’ arguments stretched, wondering whether there’s a constitutional right not to vote at all.
“It that true?” he demanded.
“Just as you have a right to vote protected by the First Amendment, a right not to vote because you don’t want to vote for any of those candidates would be protected as well, I would think,” Mr. Smith replied.
The Trump administration, which supported Ohio’s practice, came under fire from the court’s liberal wing for its position.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said past administrations, both Democratic and Republican, had opposed Ohio-style attempts to cleanse their voter rolls on the basis of non-voting.
She wanted to know why the new administration was breaking with that.
Solicitor General Noel Francisco said they concluded the law is poorly drawn, but there’s no way for it to make sense unless states are given some flexibility to manage their lists.
The case is Husted v. Philip Randolph Institute.
A decision is expected by the end of the term in June.
If you register to Vote then your on a list to vote, if you don’t register to Vote then your not on the list and don’t vote.
if your DEAD you still get to vote and are on the list until someone removes you from the list?, if you don’t vote your still on the list and someone else will vote for you, so why is this a problem?
Not all that die or move out of state are removed from the voting lists. Get enough names of dead people or those who have moved out of state, forge some ID’s and you can steal an election. Don’t think it hasn’t been done already.
Hardhead. With the # of instances out there, where people HAVE REMOVED dead folk from the list, but they keep getting put back on, i would rather some sort of PROPER LAW put in place to ensure that someone removed, STAYS REMOVED.
Essentially (at least in California) that would be true. I’m still waiting to see if we get a voter pamphlet addressed to any of our newly deceased relatives. After my mother passed away my dad received several jury summons addressed to her. It actually asks you for a death certificate or proof of death to be returned to the court! I think he just threw them away.
If a person gets a notice in the mail ahead of time that they must respond to and they do not respond, how is Ohio at fault for deleting that person off of the voting rolls?
Your using common sense, That does not work in the 21st century.
Exactly. If i get told “OI, you have failed to vote for 5 years, please respond to this letter by Y date, or be removed from the voter rolls”, and I FAIL TO DO SO, then i have NO come back to whine when i DO get removed..
Let’s say a person is deleted from the rolls, why can’t they just register to vote later? I don’t think being deleted cancels out your ability to re-register.
“’Just as you have a right to vote protected by the First Amendment, a right not to vote because you don’t want to vote for any of those candidates would be protected as well, I would think,’ Mr. Smith replied.”
Extending the logic just a little bit, wouldn’t someone not wanting to register have the right to NOT be registered? In Ohio, you’re registered to vote when you get your driver’s license. Even if you don’t renew you license, you’re still registered to vote.
I move from OH to UT 2000. Six years later, I found that I was still registered to vote in OH. I had to send a registered letter, with my signature notarized, in order to have my registration stricken OH roles. The only consolation, it is doubtful that someone would have illegally voted using my registration–I’m a registered Republican.
I don’t know how it is in all states, but in California you are registered at a particular address until you give them a new address. I know people who move and never change their voting address – they have relatives at the old address and so they just go back to those old polling locations. All the voter information and notices will go to the state’s address of record. It is not incumbent on the state to follow you around and automatically change your voting address. You probably had to send a notarized letter because you had already moved out of state. I don’t know what California’s rules are on changing to out of state voting status.
In California you are allowed to cast a provisional vote if you are not on the register. They will hold those votes separately until identity is confirmed and then add them to the other votes. Wouldn’t this system work in other states?
“a right not to vote because you don’t want to vote for any of those candidates would be protected as well”
Yes, and we’re enshrining this by removing you from the rolls.
If you want to vote, it’s pretty simple to get put back on the rolls. I’ve done it myself when I moved to Alabama. And if you can’t be bothered to spend 5 minutes filling out forms, then do you really want to vote? I’d say no.
There is no downside here for actual people who were mistakenly removed from the voter rolls. They can get back on.
But there is plenty of downside in hindering Ohio’s attempts to clean up the voter rolls, as we know the massive amount of voter fraud going on in every election around the country. Failing to remove dead voters will result in 100% of them voting Democrat. And there’s always a 100% turnout of dead voters.