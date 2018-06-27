Supreme Court deals blow to unions, rules against forced fees for government workers

In a major legal and political defeat for big labor, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 Wednesday that state government workers cannot be forced to pay so-called “fair share” fees to support collective bargaining and other union activities.
The conservative majority said a union’s contract negotiations over pay and benefits were inextricably linked with its broader political activities, and concluded workers had a limited constitutional right not to underwrite such “speech.” The case specifically examined union fees paid by non-members.
Supreme Court rules in favor of non-union workers who are now, as an example, able to support a candidate of his or her choice without having those who control the Union deciding for them. Big loss for the coffers of the Democrats!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2018
“This procedure violates the First Amendment and cannot continue,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the majority opinion. “Neither an agency fee nor any other payment to the union may be deducted from a nonmember’s wages, nor may any other attempt be made to collect such a payment, unless the employee affirmatively consents to pay.”
This is an excerpt.
I would have more sympathy for the unions if they actually represented the workers. Instead, the unions are doing little more than pimping for and supporting the communist/liberal agenda.
I stopped having sympathy for ANY union long ago.. IMO they’ve long since outlived their purpose..
As I posted on another thread, the last 4 decisions have been 7-2, 5-4, 5-4, 5-4. Sounds like game, set, match, to me, liberals lose….again. Just think, if Hillary had been elected, and she had chosen the nominee, instead of Trump, then 3 of those decisions would have likely gone the other way. That alone makes it worth the vote for Trump.
Thank God for Trump and Neil Gorsuch. Now that Kennedy is retiring, Trump can destroy the liberal courts with another Constitutional Judge in the Supreme Court!
I agree. AND even better, when that old crone hag, RBG< finally croaks, that gives a THIRD conservative spot that Trump can get filled.
My brother worked for a union for nearly 20 years, faithfully paying dues even when not working. When he developed health issues and couldn’t work, they have nothing else to do with him. What happened to all the health benefits and retirement he supposedly paid in for?? They used it literally to buy planes and cars for the union hierarchy. They abandoned him when he needed what he was supposed to be paying into all those years. Just being union does NOT make for better work NOR workers, in fact, they slow down work from required breaks, walk-outs, etc. I worked permit for them a few times because it was a union lock in and I needed work. NEVER should anyone have that much control over who gets to work, where. It’s like telling “blacks” to sit in the back or they can’t drink out of the same fountain as “whites”, because they aren’t “white”. It should be on the merit of the individual, not by what group he is aligned with or not.
Sounds like your brother was in a Private Sector Union and those groups are noted for being thugs and crooks with no integrity. This decision only applied to Public Sector Unions, but the same standard needs to be applied across the board.
I’d prefer it if Public sector unions were OUTLAWED entirely. NO govt employee should have union’s protecting them from being fired when they are grossly incompetent.
Why does the decision only apply to government unions. It needs to be expanded to include all unions, especially the crooks in the private sector.
Having been a government manager, I can tell you without any reservation, the government civil service laws provide more than adequate employee protection. There is absolutely no need for union “protection”. Fees are just a political contribution to the Democrat party.
And worse, is it FORCES workers who are conservative, to have to give to the enemy! ALL WITHOUT a bloody say in the matter.
I guess the gvt unions work for US! The bureaucrats have way too much power and protections.
I ran a Public Sector Law Enforcement Union for 17 years. This decision would not have impacted us, as our membership was strictly voluntary. Interesting to note there were only one or two of our employees who chose not to belong. The representation we gave them was worth the dues they paid. Union leadership positions were in addition to regular assignments we were handling and 100% of the dues went to the benefit of the membership.
When coal mine companies go belly up and the retired miners have no pension, where is the UMWA? From my experience unions fight like hell to save the lazy a$$ workers from getting fired so THEY can continue receiving union dues – kind of like welfare and food stamps.
I wonder what happened to Jimmy Hoffa?
Last I heard, Jimmy had a pad under an aircraft parking apron on a nondescript airport in new joizy.
Seems to be content because he never comes out to visit.
Common sense prevails. But why does it take so much time?
Because in today’s society, common sense is an endangered species.
Common sense to most people is common cents…. IE the change in their pocket!