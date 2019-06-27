Trending
Supreme Court blocks census citizenship question; says federal courts have no role to play in political gerrymandering

GOPUSA StaffAssociated Press Posted On 10:05 am June 27, 2019
(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The Supreme Court is forbidding President Donald Trump’s administration from adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census for now. The court says the Trump administration’s explanation for wanting to add the question was “more of a distraction” than an explanation.

It’s unclear whether the administration would have time to provide a fuller account. Census forms are supposed to be printed beginning next week.

The court ruled 5-4 on Thursday, with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the four liberals in the relevant part of the outcome.

A lower court found the administration violated federal law in the way it tried to add a question broadly asking about citizenship for the first time since 1950.

The Census Bureau’s own experts have predicted that millions of Hispanics and immigrants would go uncounted if the census asked everyone if he or she is an American citizen.

10:10 a.m.

The Supreme Court says federal courts have no role to play in policing political districts drawn for partisan gain. The decision could embolden political line-drawing for partisan gain when state lawmakers undertake the next round of redistricting following the 2020 census.

The justices said by a 5-4 vote Thursday that claims of partisan gerrymandering do not belong in federal court. The court’s conservative, Republican-appointed majority says that voters and elected officials should be the arbiters of what is a political dispute.

The court rejected challenges to Republican-drawn congressional districts in North Carolina and a Democratic district in Maryland.

Lewis Hartman
hardheaded
10:20 am June 27, 2019 at 10:20 am

Then why not just eliminate the CENSUS, it will not be a correct one, and we will save money. OR all citizens do a write in, make our own box and check it. What does the Courts have to do with the United States asking for the information it needs know anyway?.

ac0522
ac0522
10:39 am June 27, 2019 at 10:39 am

Unacceptable & criminal judicial malpractice for SC to rule that legal citizens must be disenfranchised by the millions of illegal alien / non-citizen people in USA.

Many states like CA do nothing to verify / authenticate citizenship or other eligibility for voter registration or voter ID which inevitably results in illegal voting by both citizens & non-citizens.

Also Congress reps are supposed to be allocated based on legal citizen population, not foreign nationals here illegally, who quite obviously have no allegiance to USA or to the wishes & best interests of it’s legal citizens.

Counting illegal aliens in census means that states like CA are unfairly allocated more Congress reps than they should be & that means they can unfairly dictate policies & even the president for the entire nation, which means legal citizens are being disenfranchised & stripped of their rights.

If illegal aliens don’t respond to census because of citizenship question then it is obviously because they are illegal aliens.

Of course they don’t want to be caught & deported, but so what? Illegal aliens are by law supposed to be deported.

Just because they don t like our laws doesn’t mean we should change the laws to suit them.

Time to rise up en masse to revolt against the political / judicial corruption, treachery & betrayal being perpetrated against the legal citizens of this nation.

    drifterdan
    drifterdan
    11:21 am June 27, 2019 at 11:21 am

    I would have given you 15 stars, but I’m only allowed to five 5.

drifterdan
drifterdan
11:19 am June 27, 2019 at 11:19 am

The point everyone seems to be missing is that the questionnaire ia not asking if you are here illegally, but if you are a citizen. There are many legal reason to be in the US legally, but, are not a citizen! The main reason most local and state politicians don’t want the question is they want the MONEY! Our money! Also, as stated they want the extra representatives in congress, who will vote Demonrat.

ac0522
ac0522
11:27 am June 27, 2019 at 11:27 am

Assuming that a majority of legal citizens are against surrendering our sovereignty, security, our vote, our common language & our social / economic stability to unlimited millions of unvetted uninvited foreign nationals who demand to come here whether we want them or not; then it is now obvious that citizens are going to have to demand a Convention of the States whereby we can bypass Congress & the SC to write & get passed constitutional amendment to stop this utter betrayal & the disenfranchisement of legal citizens that is being perpetrated by our own govt against us.

We cannot tolerate this wholly corrupted out of control govt & judiciary who are intent on instituting a govt dictatorship by which a few will wield absolute power & tyranny over the many of us, which in effect means eliminating our constitution & our supreme right to governance by, for & of the people that will inevitably lead to our forced subservience & oppression as it always has in nations where the few manage to achieve, by hook or by crook, a totalitarian govt, sort of like CA & NY have already done.

Leave a Reply