Supreme Court: Be Polite When You Violate Others’ Rights

This week, the Supreme Court ruled on the Masterpiece Cakeshop case. That case involved a religious Christian man, Jack Phillips, who decorates cakes for a living. Two men came into his shop one day and demanded that Phillips decorate a cake for their same-sex wedding. Phillips refused. For this grave breach of civic duty, the Colorado Civil Rights Commission referred his case for prosecution, ruling that he had breached the customers’ rights to receive service.
The Supreme Court ignored the key issues of the case. It refused to countenance whether First Amendment speech rights could be violated in favor of nondiscrimination laws — whether, for example, a gay songwriter could be forced to perform work for an evangelical Christian choir looking for a tune to liven up Leviticus 18. It refused to consider whether First Amendment free association rights could be completely overthrown by reference to nondiscrimination laws — whether any business could be told to serve anyone for any reason at any time. Finally, it refused to consider whether First Amendment freedom of religion could be overturned in favor of nondiscrimination law — whether religious practice stops at the front door of the home and the church.
Instead, the court ruled that the baker didn’t have to bake the cake because the members of the Colorado Civil Rights Commission were unduly mean. You see, the commission pilloried the man’s religious viewpoint rather than giving it a respectful hearing; it compared his viewpoint to pro-slavery and pro-Holocaust viewpoints. This was extreme and nasty. Thus, Justice Anthony Kennedy concluded: “The commission’s hostility was inconsistent with the First Amendment’s guarantee that our laws be applied in a manner that is neutral toward religion. … The outcome of cases like this in other circumstances must await further elaboration in the courts.”
I must have missed the “be kind; rewind” section of the First Amendment.
Of course, the Supreme Court likely ruled on narrow grounds in order to achieve a 7-2 majority including liberal Justices Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer. But the ruling bodes ill for the future: It doesn’t protect religious Americans, nor does it protect freedom of speech.
In reality, the founders would have been aghast at this issue ever rising to the level of the judiciary. Freedom of speech, and, by extension, freedom of association, were designed to allow private individuals to live their lives as they see fit, free of the burden of an overreaching government. Freedom of religion was to be guaranteed by a small government unconcerned with the day-to-day matters of business. Free markets were considered enough incentive to prevent mass discrimination in public accommodations.
Now, however, the courts have decided that the government can tell you what to say, who to say it to and how to act out your religion. The only holdup is that they have to be nice about telling you what to do.
Ben Shapiro, 34, is a graduate of UCLA and Harvard Law School, host of “The Ben Shapiro Show” and editor-in-chief of DailyWire.com. He is The New York Times best-selling author of “Bullies.” He lives with his wife and two children in Los Angeles. To find out more about Ben Shapiro and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
Nobody has a “right” to receive service from anybody. The only time anyone can be compelled to “perform” is if/when there is a contract to do so. Our natural rights only extend to what is necessary/desired to do for ourselves without interfering with other’s rights to do the same.
And when one’s forced to do something against their will, does that NOT count as enslaving them? Thus goes against the 17th amendment which outlawed slavery?
Remember the soup nazi!
Good point by Ben Shapiro. No wonder a couple of the leftists on the court were willing to go along.
Plus all this did was ‘slap’ the hands of that commission. IMO IT did not give the baker, his constitutional rights back. It did NOT punish that commission, by making them financially liable.
SO to me, it did NOT DO what we were hoping..
It’s pretty POOR recompense in MY opinion, Ituser, for RUINING this man financially and destroying his business and his life because a bunch of libtard LOONS disagreed with his religious beliefs and decided to PUNISH him for having them!
That is a very cowardly ruling by the Supreme Court. As a precedent, it is virtually useless. Liberals will still be able to trample people’s First Amendment rights in order to ensure [political correctness. As long as lives are not ut in danger, a business owner should be allowed to refuse someone service. After all, they are the one taking the risk. If people don’t like it they can just boycott that place of business and shut them down. they do not need the government to enforce their will.
That’s the thing. AS per the writings the court put out, this was NOT meant to set precedent. Which i agree, was very cowardly of them.
Phil Petto, that was the whole POINT of the way they ruled. In order to get sufficient lib-tard Justice votes to overrule that city council, they had to tie themselves into a PRETZEL KNOT to AVOID setting any kind of “precedent” regarding the legitimacy of gay marriage, or the GAY NAZI’s ability to persecute and DESTROY anybody who does not only “accept” but CELEBRATE their ABERRANT lifestyle.
SCOTUS is hardly a repository of constitutional standards. Ben Shapiro well-notes the defects in making such a decision so narrow to obtain the misleading 7-2 vote. This SCOTUS court runs from corrupt judicial systems (Florida) where judges rule prior to hearing the evidence and their appellate and the Supreme Court of Florida allow such a mockery not of justice alone but of America remain uncorrected.
SCOTUS runs from dealing with the corrupt judiciary. I refer all to the work of Richard Cordero, with claimed recognitions as Dr. Richard Cordero, Esq., Ph.D., University of Cambridge, England; M.B.A., University of Michigan Business School; D.E.A., La Sorbonne, Paris
Judicial Discipline Reform, New York City and at
http://www.Judicial-Discipline-Reform.org who is desperately searching for a manner to get Trump to care about the vast corrupt judiciary speckled across (or is it truly covering) the 50 states.
Do you care Mr. Ben Shapiro of Harvard Law School pedigree, or are you just one more lawyer molecule of the American corrupt judicial monstrous problem?
According to it’s decision explanation, Jack Phillips would likely have lost the case had same-sex marriage been legal in CO at the time he was charged. So, according to the SCOTUS, religious beliefs seem to have no legal standing over the rights of the LGBTQ community.
I said when I read about this ruling that it was OBVIOUS the Conservatives on the Court had to go this route to have any HOPE of getting Leftist LOONS like Kegan, Kennedy and Sotomayer to vote for it. Even THAT wasn’t enough to snare Bader-Ginsburg’s vote! Remember how Supremes were given appointments for LIFE so they would be freed of political pressure to rule a certain way? It’s obviously NOT working, so I think we really need to take another look at that “lifetime appointment” thing. After all, with “lifetime appointment” and people living a lot longer than they did when that clause was added to the Constitution, it’s conceivable that a Leftist Loon who likes legislating from the bench could be there REWRITING the Constitution with BS rulings for 30-40 YEARS! And that is WA-A-A-A-A-Y too long!
i think it’s outrageous that being a f-gg-t is somehow more important than the first amendment, the left cries about ”discrimination” well, we have laws that do that . we have laws about smoking. homosexual sex is a behavior. it is not an identity like being black or being a woman! i agree the scotus are a bunch of cowards. i am thankful at least that they slammed the so called ”human rights” commission tho. they have to go further.