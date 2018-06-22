Supreme Court affirms privacy rights of cellphone users in ‘Big Brother’ case

The Justice Department suffered a digital-age defeat Friday at the Supreme Court, which sided with the privacy rights of cellphone users in a dispute over law enforcement tracking their movements.
In a 5-4 ruling, the court said law enforcement generally will need a warrant for such searches.
Chief Justice John Roberts cast the deciding vote.
At issue is whether the Constitution’s Fourth Amendment requires a search warrant for the government to access a person’s cellphone location history.
This is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News.
GOOD. i’ve never understood how the govt can force a company to track your whereabouts 24/7, without a warrant. OR tap into your phone and turn it on remotely etc..
All they have to do is have Google, Apple, or Amazon give them their recordings of what people are saying when not asking Google Home, Apple Siri, or Google Echo. Wait till one of these sells voice recognition for advertisers so while you are walking through a store your name comes from a speaker with an ad for a product you looked for online, and a shelf printer prints out a $5 coupon! Or when they sell the software for police to track people?
Finally, someone reading the Bill of Rights as a legal limit on the Courts Federal and State! Becuase folks this is exactly what the 4th 5th 6th 7th and 8th Amendments were created to be a restriction and declaration that certain powers are not held by the courts. That there are limits on the powers of the courts Federal and State.