Supreme Court affirms privacy rights of cellphone users in ‘Big Brother’ case

The Justice Department suffered a digital-age defeat Friday at the Supreme Court, which sided with the privacy rights of cellphone users in a dispute over law enforcement tracking their movements.

In a 5-4 ruling, the court said law enforcement generally will need a warrant for such searches.

Chief Justice John Roberts cast the deciding vote.

At issue is whether the Constitution’s Fourth Amendment requires a search warrant for the government to access a person’s cellphone location history.

