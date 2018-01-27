Supporters of illegal aliens respond to Trump’s DACA proposal

(UPI) — Immigration rights group America’s Voice is not impressed with the Trump administration’s recent reform proposal, saying the plan will not protect thousands of families from being ripped apart.
During a conference call with media on Friday, Frank Sharry, the group’s executive director, said President Donald Trump’s expected proposal to create a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children is not a viable solution.
That proposal ties protection for beneficiaries of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to the creation of a $25 billion trust fund to finance the creation of Trump’s long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump said last year the DACA program would expire unless there is a legislative replacement made before March.
“We need to find a sweet spot, a bipartisan solution,” Sharry said. “The proposal from the White House is a white radical solution and in no way that sweet spot.”
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., defended Trump’s suggestions in a statement Thursday. Cotton said the outline would help those who benefit from DACA.
“The president’s framework is generous and humane, while also being responsible,” Cotton said. “It protects those eligible for DACA, who are here through no fault of their own.”
Jonathan Green, co-founder of the UndocuBlack Network, a group that fosters undocumented black immigrants, said during the conference call the proposal will have devastating consequences and does nothing to protect the 300,000 black immigrants in the country.
“As a DACA participant, I reject this proposal,” Green said. “There is no green card shiny enough to justify the consequences this proposal will have.”
Speaking of the border wall funding, Andrea Guerrero, co-chair of Southern Border Communities Coalition, a coalition for border communities, said the $25 billion could be used for better projects, such as getting Brownsville, Texas, a much-needed hospital.
“It’s a waste of money. We need roads, hospitals and infrastructure to revitalize our communities,” Guerrero said.
John C. Yang, president and executive director of the civil rights group Asian Americans Advancing Justice, said the proposal is a “non-starter.”
“Immigrants are not animals that migrate, the only people that came to the United States in chains were slaves from Africa,” Yang said.
Does ANYONE really want to go to a place where socially confused Democrats call a “Sweet Spot” God forbid. You never trade two rights (Border Wall, and prosecution of lawbreakers) for one wrong of rewarding those criminals with citizenship. The American people when spoken the truth will respond in kind. Faith in their ability to smell a rat and do the right thing when the truth is revealed, or the pain of their former stupidity/naiveté gets too great, will in the end prove the Democrats undoing. The fix is not to trade two rights for a wrong, but fix and Capture the Senate in 2018 and all the ducks will align as will our Conservatives stars.
As For Ying YANG walla walla Bing Bang,,, Like a True Democrat deceiver Yang will only tell you the bright Yang side of the immigration Yin and Yang equation, but forgets the dark side of the migrating humanity of Drug running, human sex slavery, and outright social theft by government Democrat enables proxy. He likewise forgets that thousands of WHITE indentured Servants (Slaves) and political prisoners placed into American Penal colonies came to America long before Blacks arrived, and many likewise DID act like animals, similar to the modern human MS-13 version of today.
Guess what Green, nobody gives a damn what you think. DACA is illegal under Article 1 Section 8 of the US Constitution meaning it cant be enforced in any way. So get ready to either go back where your parents brought you from or be thrown out as unless the Democrats vote with Trump, then DACA dies as of March 1st and you get deported anyway.
Daniel, Well stated. I am sick and tired of these so called “civil rights” groups demanding that we owe illegal aliens a stinking thing. The bull perpetrated by the left (this includes the RINOS), that all of these DACA people were all little babies, when they came here, is an outright lie, which the left are all experts at! The left all have PHDs when it comes to being liars, racebaiters and hypocrites!
Yes it’s illegal but since when do the Dems care about little things like the Constitution.
BTW I love how Trump dangles that carrot in front of them and makes these Libs reveal exactly who and what they are. He gets them frothing at the mouth and howling at the moon. They really are libtard moonbats.
I still think Trump is using that 1.8 million number as a bargaining chip. When the dust settles, there may or may not be 1.8 million illegals gaining citizenship. Until then, he sure is making the Libs jump through hoops, sit up and beg, etc.
Meanwhile, the Dem voter base is becoming increasingly frustrated and aggravated at their fearless leaders like Schumer and Pelosi for not actually doing anything. I believe this is not only intentional, but Trump is having fun making monkeys out of these chimps. I’m having fun watching him do it.
deeree ilegul alieenz.
Since you already know that when (WHEN) caught, you will be deported, why not plan ahead and have your deport bags packed and ready for the entire family so you TAKE YOUR CRAP FAMILY WITH YOU!!!
MORONS!
Yep, how did the ILLEGALS get here in the first place? One at a time. How do legal, law-abiding, Taxpaying Americans send them back? The same way, if we have to, One at a time.
So you snuck into another country because you couldn’t take care of yourself and while living there illegally, you decided to have a kid?
Who does that?
DACA is why the 14th amendment should be repealed.
Actually, I think a LOT of people sneak into the country and have a kid, or “anchor baby.” I think we need to address the “anchor baby” issue and put an end to “birth tourism.” It could be done without repealing the 14th amendment—we’d just need to interpret the amendment properly.
Man, these democrats are definitely racists, socialists, and “slavery” minded. There is nothing wrong with protecting OUR people from illegal immigrants demands. Trump is trying to find a way to make something happen that should never have been a problem without illegal immigration promotion by Obama and his socialist homies. The American people have spent billions giving these lawbreakers benefits that are not available to the American population. If Trump finds a way to make something happen for these DACA people, the democrats will always find a negative spin. How about their parents, the original lawbreakers having to apply for citizenship? I’m sure the democrats would call that racist and would again bring up slavery.
I’m sick to death of all of this. Are we a nation of laws or not? They are illegal invaders. Send them ALL home. Send them home compassionately but send them home!
Any politician who disagrees with the following should be removed from office: I’m sick to death of all of this. Are we a nation of laws or not? They are illegal invaders. Send them ALL home. Send them home compassionately but send them home!
Edit: Sorry about the double posting. The system glitched on me.
Talk about making you want to puke. Our nation, states, counties, and cities are butt deep in debt. Our homeless, counted by schools of children who have no home, not including vets and mentally ill, is well over 2 million, and these state politicians, and federal politicians who put illegals over our own citizens, costing our nation hundreds of billions we tax payers have to foot the bill for, should be looking out for the over 2 million of our own citizens who are suffering like they live in a third world.
Cal alone has over 139,000 homeless, and they prefer to spend billions on illegals. NY has over 77,000 homeless and they are offering free college education to illegals but can’t house their homeless. Both states are butt deep in debt. The congressional members backing these illegals are willing to spend billions of taxes on them while they keep creating more debt to add to the 20+ trillion they already sank us in and yet every single one of them ignore the thousands of homeless Americans in each of their states. Those billions they are so willing to spend on illegals could be spent to help our homeless living like they are in a third world crap hole country. And these same liberals could care less.
Do you want a sweet spot? how about no illegals, what the majority of the people in the country want.
I don’t remember who said it but they said they could conquer America without firing a shot. Well they are doing it. They have come here, had babies that we paid the hospital bill. They have got on the welfare dole so we could support them. We voted for people to represent the American people and they pass laws that give illigals the right to have all these freebees. American children can’t get a good education because the teachers have students that don’t speak English. What good are our laws if the people that are suppose to make sure they are obeyed don’t care about our laws. Then they get to go to college when Americans can’t afford to. We hear how awful we are for being so heartless. Well this is our country. When the illigals march in the streets holding Mexican flags, then they don’t want to live in America they want to live in Mexico, so send them home. They march with signs saying we can’t deport them. Daring anyone to do anything about it. Well they have elected these people into every corner of our government that have no right to even be in this country. So I guess they have invaded us without firing a shot.
Americas Voice? They sure as hell are not my voice and they sure as hell also do not represent the majority of America. As long as the dreamers let the Dumbasscraps and these other idiots speak for them, they will face a huge obstacle. The majority Americans do not want more idiots in this country and the Dumbasscraps need stupid people who will vote for them. The dreamers show their ignorance by asembling with the left. Just like before the civil war…the Dumbasscraps needed more slave states to so they could keep dominating the presidency, now they need idiots to keep them in power. I rather just have a civil war and educate them again.
Grant the DACA recipients a five-year green card, dependent on their having no conviction during that five years. When the five-year green card expires, they should be allowed to apply for citizenship and after five years become citizens.
Don’t these folks realize that if there is no agreement, the DACA folks will begin to be deported. After a few deportations, the agreement will be accepted. It appears that the Democrats will sacrifice a few “Dreamers” for a political issue in the coming election. That would be a real shame.
Let the deportations begin, ILLEGAL is ILLEGAL.
If these ‘dreamers’ were brought here illegally by their parents and learned this way of life, which appears to be protesting, complaining and holding their hands out for freebies, they can go back with their parents and learn a different way of life. They wave Mexican flags, won’t learn English or assimilate, so why not go back to the country they admire?