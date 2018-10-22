Supporters lined up for blocks day before Trump rally for Cruz in Houston

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, takes part in a debate for the Texas U.S. Senate with U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in San Antonio. (Tom Reel/San Antonio Express-News via AP, Pool)

With Trump’s 2020 campaign boasting “100,000+” people being interested in attending, lines of people outside the venue Sunday evening, shown spanning multiple blocks in photos tweeted by CNN’s Betsy Klein, further indicate high enthusiasm for the event.

Big Night In Texas!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2018

The people at the front of the line had reportedly been there since 10 a.m. local time.

This is the front of the line. They’ve been here since 10 am CT pic.twitter.com/nWGKh11mSO — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) October 22, 2018

The rally, set for Monday evening at the Toyota Center in Houston, is poised to be the most powerful boost yet for Sen. Ted Cruz, who will share the stage with the man he once opposed for the presidency.

