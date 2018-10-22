Supporters lined up for blocks day before Trump rally for Cruz in Houston

Loading posts...
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, takes part in a debate for the Texas U.S. Senate with U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in San Antonio. (Tom Reel/San Antonio Express-News via AP, Pool)

With Trump’s 2020 campaign boasting “100,000+” people being interested in attending, lines of people outside the venue Sunday evening, shown spanning multiple blocks in photos tweeted by CNN’s Betsy Klein, further indicate high enthusiasm for the event.

The people at the front of the line had reportedly been there since 10 a.m. local time.

The rally, set for Monday evening at the Toyota Center in Houston, is poised to be the most powerful boost yet for Sen. Ted Cruz, who will share the stage with the man he once opposed for the presidency.

This is an excerpt. Read more at the Washington Examiner.

      • Bernie Sanders.

        And then they let Hillary filet him like a sardine. Idiots. He’s lost his mojo too since backing Hillary. They won’t trust him again.

  2. I wonder what kind of BS propaganda the demented Liberal Democrats are gonna try to twist this around?
    Maybe they will wait until their karavan of illegal immigrants arrive and try and show how much their illegal immigrants love the traitorous demented Liberal Democrats.

    • “I wonder what kind of BS propaganda the demented Liberal Democrats are gonna try to twist this around?”

      Read a news report the other day something like 585 pages and 205 alternate news accounts on Facebook were banned with Twitter and Google following suit.

      They know they need to do more than twist the story they need to prevent anyone else from telling it

      They peddle propaganda and censor everyone else

      Communist hate competition because it gives someone a chance to provide something better.

      That is what they hate more than anything else, that they may have to go back to work for a living.

      • Democrat defined Beto “Rock Star” will turn to faded shooting star when Trump hits town.

      • Which is why i would LOVE to see someone make a majorly conservative version to BOTH twittler and Farce-book, that SKY ROCKETS in importance over those 2..

  3. I wonder how may ballots in conservative precincts will be “lost;” how many left-leaning ballots boxes will be “found” a day or two after the polls close; and, how many military ballots will be over-looked.

    • A lot more than likely. Just like in 2016, i remember hearing a story ON the day before, about a CONEX BOX full of ballots already filled out..
      An investigation was mentioned about being called for. BUT NOT ONE PEEP about it since.

