Support for Trump border wall sets record — though still a minority: Poll

Support for President Trump’s border wall hit a record high in a new Quinnipiac University poll Tuesday, but a majority of Americans still oppose the project, saying it’s a waste that isn’t needed to improve border security.
The poll found 43 percent do support the wall, but 54 percent oppose it and say it won’t help secure the southern boundary.
And the survey dealt a major blow to liberal activists’ hopes of impeaching Mr. Trump, with just 12 percent saying that should be Democrats’ top priority as they take the reins of the House in the new year.
Even among Democrats, just 19 percent said they want to see their party prioritize that over everything else.
Asked about a whole series of priorities, health care topped Democrats’ list with 31 percent saying they want that to be the focus, followed by the environment.
Among Republicans, immigration was the runaway winner, with 52 percent saying they wanted to see action.
The findings come as Mr. Trump is engaged in a shutdown showdown with congressional Democrats, seeking to win at least $5 billion in new money to continue expanding the fencing along the border.
Mr. Trump has eagerly cheered a shutdown, while members of Congress — both Democrats and Republicans — are generally unenthusiastic about a nasty disruption during the holiday season.
The Quinnipiac poll indicated that more Americans will blame the president and his party than Democrats, by 51 percent to 37 percent.
“A blunt holiday greeting card for President Donald Trump: Don’t build a border wall and don’t shut down the government to try to get it done,” said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the poll.
Support for the wall was just 33 percent in Quinnipiac’s polling in early 2017, as Mr. Trump took the reins of government after a long campaign of promising a border barrier.
It reached 40 percent in April, as an earlier migrant caravan stormed the U.S., then dipped over the summer. But with new caravans sitting on the border again testing the U.S. boundary, support for the wall rose to 43 percent in the latest survey.
Polls!!! They never tell who they poll, how many were polled or how they polled, just the results. I take polls just like Gore and his global warming story, a lot of hot air.
Fact: Trump was elected by the people, he promised a wall, we want a wall. He is our President, how dare the democrats wanting to impeach him. He gave us tax cuts, they want to increase our taxes.
Still think that all the so called educators need to be fired, and our children taught the way we were, before all the liberals took over.
And one wonders, WHAT EXACTLY do those 54% who oppose the wall, think WILL WORK to protect our border. OR ARE THEY Libtard commie morons who don’t WANT our border protected??
I think the real question should be Do You Believe in our Constitution and should we have closed or open Borders? I truly hope that most Americans still believe in a Border Patrol with only Legal Immigration. I would like to know how many Democrats believe we should have Open Borders?
Assuming we can prevent illegal aliens from voting, let’s have a national vote to find out exactly how many legal citizens really want to pay billions annually for the education, health care, housing, welfare, incarceration & even legal costs incurred to avoid deportation for the unknown millions of unidentified & unvetted illegal aliens who have no allegiance to US or concern for obeying any of our laws since they face no real consequences for breaking them. Even jail time in US for the most egregious crimes is preferable to deportation since they will be totally taken care of & their illegal alien dependent families will continue receiving all the welfare they need.
I do not believe any legal US citizens or legal migrants are in favor of bankrupting themselves or jeopardizing US sovereignty & national security in order that foreign nationals can illegally enter & just because they are here be given all the rights & privileges of legal citizens.
The legal citizens of US should not be forced by our govt to accept financial & social responsibility for all the millions of foreign nationals who are unhappy with the conditions or govts in their home country & have decided to show up & then demand that we take care of them, without regard for the needs of our legal citizens or our willingness or ability to do so.
I just can’t believe that there are that many people that want to pay for these illegals for the rest of their lives.
What poll? 54% of whom? They didn’t poll me or anyone I know. In fact no one I know has ever heard of this poll. Just because someone says something is a “fact” doesn’t make it true. This is lousy journalism – back up your statement!!
Whenever I hear somebody complaining that the border wall wouldn’t work, I ask what they mean. It’s almost always that it wouldn’t be 100% effective. Then I ask why they get a flu shot.
This poll is just crap! The people elected Trump because they want the wall.
I don’t believe this poll is anywhere near accurate. It is more likely to be political propaganda to mislead the country.