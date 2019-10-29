Support for ‘America first’ trade policy jumps to a 25-year high, says Gallup research

Support for robust foreign trade policy is very popular among all Americans, with positive feelings now at a 25-year high according to Gallup research. It found that the good feelings “jumped” after President Trump took office.

“‘America first’ makes sense to Americans on trade,” said a new Gallup analysis of polls conducted in the past two years, and compared to historic data dating from 1997.

“Bipartisan consensus has emerged that foreign trade is good,” wrote Gallup senior analyst Lydia Saad. “Americans’ broad view of trade is the most positive it has been in more than a quarter-century.

“As of February 2019, nearly three in four U.S. adults (74%) believe trade represents an opportunity for economic growth through increased U.S. exports,” Ms. Saad said. “Barely one in five (21%) see trade as more of ‘a threat to the economy from foreign imports.

“Both Republicans and Democrats have become more positive about trade over this period of improving economic conditions,” she noted. “However, support for trade among both groups jumped sharply after Trump took office in 2017.”

The 2019 poll numbers now reveal:

• 70% of Americans say trade with other nations has a positive effect on “innovation and development of new products.”

• 67% say international trad has a positive effect on U.S. economic growth.

• 63% say trade has a positive effect on American businesses,

• 58% say trade has a positive effect of the quality of products.

• 51% say trade has a positive effect on jobs for U.S. workers.

Source: A Gallup analysis released Friday, based on poll data obtained Feb. 12-18, 2019, and historic data.

