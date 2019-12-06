Sunny Hostin blames ‘unprecedented’ racism for implosion of Harris campaign, Trump’s election

Sunny Hostin of ABC’s “The View” said Wednesday two things are to blame for the demise of Sen. Kamala D. Harris’ presidential campaign: racism and sexism.

The morning talk show co-host told viewers this week that “unprecedented” levels of racism and sexism were more of a factor than financial issues or simply connecting with primary voters.

“There’s no question that there were obviously problems with her campaign,” she said of the California Democrat. “I think there were obviously financial problems, but I don’t think that you can look at that without also looking at the fact that as a woman of color, she also faced unprecedented sexism, compounded by racism as well as a female candidate of color.”

Ms. Hostin then rejected co-host Abby Huntsman’s suggesting that perhaps the California Democrat was not a very good candidate.

“I think the election of President Trump is, is it may prove my point,” Ms. Hostin said. “It may prove my point because we’re in a very divisive place.”

Ms. Harris officially ended her campaign on Tuesday while largely attributing her performance to fundraising problems.

“My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue,” she told supporters. “I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete.”

