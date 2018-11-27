Subdued Central Americans at Tijuana border camp mull options

Central American migrants camped in Tijuana, Mexico, on the border with San Diego, Calif., were subdued Monday, a day after U.S. authorities threw tear gas at them as they approached the international line.
Some migrants have given up on trying to seek asylum in the United States.
“I’m going to seek asylum in Mexico,” Osvin Herrera of Honduras told UPI. “And they are going to give me papers and a year’s work permit. If the United States doesn’t want us, I’m going to stay here. I want to go work in Guadalajara. I’m headed for my asylum interview right now.”
Herrera said he was a carpenter and painter in Honduras but he could not find any work.
Meanwhile, Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum issued a call for help from Mexico’s federal government. “We need food, water, blankets and a dignified place for people to sleep,” he said. “This is the responsibility of Mexico’s government.”
The mayor told UPI the city has no plans to evict the migrants from the camp, but said that was ultimately up to federal authorities.
Monday morning, many more migrants were lining up for food outside the camp than speaking to Mexican immigration authorities about asylum.
Several migrants told UPI they worry Mexican authorities will seek to remove them from the camp and deport them after Sunday’s march, the surge at the border, and the use of force in response by U.S. authorities.
“Do you know if they are going to deport us?” asked Melanie Murillo Hernandez, a university student from Honduras who is pregnant and seeking a better life for her child. “I don’t want to leave the camp as I’ve heard there are lots of police outside.”
Chief Border Patrol Agent Rodney Scott of the San Diego area defended the use of tear gas, telling CNN that migrants were throwing rocks or debris at officers. The San Ysidro Port of Entry was closed for several hours.
On Monday, city and federal police, accompanied by Mexican immigration agents, lined the streets outside the camp, visibly reinforcing the number of police present on Sunday.
“We haven’t been told if we are going to evict them or not,” one federal police officer said.
The has grown with new arrivals over the past several days. Hundreds sleep on sidewalks outside the Benito Juarez sports stadium. They sleep on the ground on cardboard boxes. Some have tents but most sleep under blankets in the open air. Many of the migrants have been in the camp for more than two weeks.
The health of migrants at the camp also appeared to be worsening, many with coughs and signs of upper respiratory infections. Health authorities have put up signs telling people not to spit, but the signs were ignored.
There are eight standpipes for men to shower in the open air, next to about two dozen portable toilets, many overflowing with sewage.
As of 10 p.m. Sunday, the camp’s population totaled 5,632 migrants: 3,598 men, 1,041 women and 993 children, said Mario Figueroa, director of social services for the city of Tijuana.
“…reacts to finding head lice” is more fitting for the photo.
“Health authorities have put up signs telling people not to spit, but the signs were ignored.
There are eight standpipes for men to shower in the open air, next to about two dozen portable toilets, many overflowing with sewage.”
Local infrastructure not able to handle unexpected crowds? That can happen when you invade. Just a heads up, we have no public showers or toilets for thousands in my little home town either.
But did they have showers and working toilets where they came from?
Will they obey health regulations wherever they end up?
“I hear the Italian prisoners are complaining about the lack of latrines. Hell, they didn’t even know what a latrine was until I showed ’em!” Gen George Patton
ALL the photos I’ve seen of these supposed ‘migrants’, who have traveled thousands of miles, show well dressed clean people with clean shoes. That is not how you look even after a 10 mile hike on dirt roads. You are sweaty, your shoes are dirty, exposed skin is dusty and even muddy from sweat after a day on the trail or road. Your clothes are dirty and dusty, as well. This whole thing looks funny to me and Mexico was complicit. Now let them deal with it.
(“Will they obey health regulations wherever they end up?”)
Disobeying immigration laws, crashing through police/border barricades insistent on their demands and HAVING THEIR WAY, burning our flag on their caravan journey ‘Norte’, flipping off the USA in their hostile arrogance ….I think it is evident that, “No, they won’t obey health regulations…nor any other laws or mandates that our country requires”.
Some have insisted that we provide them ‘assistance’ for their return home. I propose that we should assist by turning them around, point them south…and hand them a map.
Why do you guys keep showing women and children when they are less than 5% of the group.
Actually they are officially 17 or 18%. But your point is valid. Mostly young adult men. I have to wonder how many of them actually want jobs. My guess is not many. And what kind of parent would subject their children, particurlary girls, to such conditions. I have both black and hispanic neighbors and friends and am certainly not a biggot but I really don’t want these people for neighbors.
What a surprise,,,,give a person bent on an illegal act only bad consequences and they actually choose to do the right thing. If only the American voters could learn this lesson we would all be winners. If you allow any person into the country to make his first act one of lawbreaking, just how do you think he will spend the rest of his time here?,,,,,maybe breaking the law? It doesn’t take an Ocasio Cortez with an Occasional Cortex to figure this one out.