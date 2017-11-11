Study: Women ‘marrying down’ as men become less educated

A study shows that a record number of women are struggling to find marriageable men who have attained the same level of academic achievement, but they still overwhelmingly prefer husbands who are the primary breadwinners.
More than a quarter of wives, 25.3 percent, have attained higher levels of education than their husbands, according to data released this week by the Institute for Family Studies. The inverse — marriages in which husbands are more educated — constitute a slightly lower share at 24.5 percent.
Wendy Wang, author of the report and director of research at the Institute for Family Studies, said her research provides a new answer to the age-old question, “Where have all the good men gone?”
“If you ask a lot of single women in major metropolitan areas with college degrees, you would probably hear a lot of that,” Ms. Wang said. “It is hard. If you look at the pool, it’s true because overall we see that women are more educated than men. So if you’re a woman who wants to marry someone with a college education, your chances go down. There aren’t as many men in the pool, so some women have to marry men without a college education.”
The trend shows no signs of slowing. The share of unions in which the husband is more educated than the wife peaked in 1990 at 25.6 percent and plateaued for two decades. Marriages in which the husband is less educated than the wife, meanwhile, more than doubled over that period.
The data are even more pronounced among newlyweds. In 2015, 32 percent of all newlywed women and 20 percent of men married people with inferior education levels.
In 1960, women “married down” just 7.1 percent of the time and “married up” in 14.6 percent of cases.
The data also show that marriages in which husbands and wives have the same level of education are becoming less common. In 1960, 78 percent of all unions were between partners with equal educations. By 2015, that statistic had dropped to 50 percent.
Marriages between two college graduates now make up 9 percent of all unions, up from 2 percent in 1960. Another 6 percent of unions are between spouses who both have graduate degrees.
Women began to outpace men in college enrollment and graduation in the 1990s. According to a survey by the Washington-based Pew Research Center, the share of women ages 18 to 24 enrolled in college nearly doubled from 1967 to 2009, from 19 percent to 44 percent. Over that same span, the percentage of college-age men attending school increased from 33 percent to 38 percent.
The share of women ages 25 to 29 with at least a bachelor’s degree quadrupled over that period, from 9 percent to 36 percent, while the male completion rate went from 16 percent to 28 percent.
But higher levels of education have not correlated with higher earnings for women.
Despite their comparative lack of education, men are still overwhelmingly more likely to be the primary earners in their families. More than 7 out of 10 husbands, 73 percent, take home more money than their wives. Women make more money than men in just 24.8 percent of all marriages.
The male breadwinner model even applies to newlyweds who have less-traditional views about gender roles. In 67 percent of unions consummated in 2015, men were the primary earners despite being more educated than their wives just 20 percent of the time.
Overall, husbands who are less educated than their wives have higher salaries 60 percent of the time. “Despite women’s gains in education and the workplace in recent decades,” the study notes, “the traditional pattern in dating and marriage persists.”
“Even when women ‘marry down’ educationally,” it says, “they continue to ‘marry up’ in income.”
Indeed, when asked what they look for in a partner, never-married women still say a steady job and financial security are top priorities. Never-married men, meanwhile, are more likely to prefer partners who share their ideas about raising a family.
Ms. Wang said further research is necessary to gauge the stability of marriages in which wives are more educated than their husbands, and vice versa. But she did acknowledge that the female desire for husbands who are primary earners is at odds with their comparative academic merit.
“It’s an issue in terms of family formation, because we see that women are more educated and that it’s harder to find a man with a good job that can support a family in a traditional sense,” Ms. Wang said. “And women still hold the traditional view; they haven’t changed their ideal partner criteria. It’s just harder to find that person.”
You are not marrying down just because I haven’t taken gender studies!
“Where have all the good men gone?”
Go out to YouTube and search for the acronym MGTOW (Men Going Their Own Way). Women today are all about me me me and there is no desire to be a proper helpmate as described in Genesis with Adam and Eve.
There isn’t a lot of value in marriage for the man, especially when women can become feminist overnight by reading the wrong issue of Cosmo or whatever. There is an enormous financial and physical commitment on the part of the man concerning a wife. Few women are worth the hassle. It’s not really where all the good men have gone but where all the good women are gone.
Back in the pioneer days a woman would cover the babies with her own body to protect them if a bear came in the cabin. In the 40’s, Rosie the Riveter said, “We can do it!”
What is there today? Women killing their own children out of convenience. Women wanting a job only until they can find a man who makes more. When they can’t it’s suddenly a “problem”.
When I was in high school I knew several girls who were already planning to marry well, and many of them did. That’s not an option for boys. Boys know they’re going to toil away until they die. That’s reality.
Now let’s define “good men”. The men who actually love their wives and stay with them, despite earning less than expected. According to women in this article, this is not a good man.
But a wealthy man with his house paid off, nice suits, fancy car, 2 or 3 mil in the 401K, and maybe a maid. Now that’s a GOOD man! Doesn’t matter if he sleeps around, treats the wife like garbage, or secretly hates her (sometimes not so secretly).
Look at the article again. The definition of a “good man” according to these women is all about the money. Money money money. No mention of fidelity, love, sacrifice, patience, or enduring the “for better or for worse” part of the marriage. That’s simply not a factor.
The criteria these women in this study choose in defining a good man tells me they are not good women. Why would any man with all the rewards of achievement want such a woman?
These women are all take, take, take. Where’s the give?
Another MGTOW fact is that women “hit the wall” in their late 20’s and become far less desirable to men. When they’re 22 they can wrap men around their little finger and party ’til the break of dawn all the time. Why get married?
Tick Tock.
Now she’s 32 and none of these men want to lavish her with expensive gifts anymore just for smiling at them. She has no career. Even though she becomes much more sexually promiscuous than she was at 22 men won’t call back the next day. What happened.
The Wall takes no prisoners. The Wall is undefeated.
“I better get married FAST!”
All the “good” men (ones with a financial future) already found wives who were in their early 20’s and were mature enough to settle down. They’re off the market.
Do you think any hot girls gave Mark Zuckerberg the time of day back in high school? Probably not. He’s not a jock or classically handsome. But I bet all those girls who laughed at him then wish they would have been nicer.
I don’t see a lot in this article about the age of these women who are forced to marry down. I’m guessing late 20’s or early 30’s when they finally wake up and discover the free ride is over.
Women don’t “need” to get married. Just ask any feminazi. What’s really going on here? They want the free ride to continue. They want to marry a billionaire and keep partying.
Youth is wasted on the young.
Men don’t realistically look for rich women to marry. They want real love. They want a family. Their Gold Digger Sense goes off instantly around these party girls.
Swipe left.
Wow Gadget, this article really set you off. LOL
With more women getting college degrees than men there are going to be even more changes in the family structure. The less educated woman used to stay home with the children while the man was the breadwinner.
Now couples are presented with a different dynamic to sort through. Some will decide that the man will stay home in order to have the higher income that the more educated wife can provide. Some might decide that both will work and send the kiddies to daycare.
I doubt if many will decide that the wife should stay home while they live on a lesser salary.
Black women have faced this problem for decades with far more females getting educations than males. Apparently that has spread to other races but it would be good to know why less white men are going to college.
Hiram, Dr Gadget and Snowy…Your opinions are so right on. I married a man like each of you; just out of high school. I never worked outside the home and he provided all we needed. We had a family and spent 54 glorious years together. I wouldn’t change that for all the money in the world yet many women were critical of my choices. Some things are just priceless. Thank you for your comments.