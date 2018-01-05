Study: Many DACA illegals have limited or no English skills

Fully a quarter of illegals who are eligible for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program can’t speak English at all — 46 percent can only speak it a little.
That’s according to a 2016 study from the Center for Immigration Studies, coming to light once again because President Donald Trump’s administration is due to end DACA this March. And you know what these findings mean, don’t you?
It’s not your imagination.
Next up: Let’s see how many ride the left lane going under the speed limit.
Kidding, I kid.
But these are the findings from the study, as noted by Breitbart: “[A]bout 24 percent of illegal aliens who are eligible for DACA — which President Trump’s administration will officially end in March 2018 — overstate their English proficiency skills and are ‘below basic’ or ‘functionally illiterate.’ Additionally, the research found that about 46 percent of DACA illegal aliens only have ‘basic’ English proficiency skills.”
That’s a far cry from what amnesty types tell. Those who want open borders, all the time make it seem as if all immigrants are simply hardworking American wannabes, and those sneaking across the border, or bringing their minor-aged children across the border, are only on a mission to become good citizens of these United States.
Apparently, not.
It would seem step number one to becoming a citizen of a foreign nation would be to learn the new language, yes? Those who don’t would seem to be separating themselves in a crucial cultural way.
But the CIS study is not the most disturbing finding about the DACA crowd. The Congressional Budget Office just reported that almost one-fifth of illegals eligible for DACA would wind up taking food stamps within 10 years.
So not only are DACAs non-English speakers, failing to assimilate with U.S. society in this all-too-important manner. But they’re living off the taxpayer dime.
Nowhere but in America. Certainly not in Mexico, or points south of the border. For certain illegals, it seems, the American dream has little to do with America and much to do with handouts and entitlements.
IF these DACA eligiables really wanted to be Americans, they would have learned the language, at the very least. Job opportunities will be very limited for these people if granted amnesty.
My mother came here from Germany, she had to be able to read and test in English before even given a chance to become a citizen. ANYONE who WANTS to be a citizen of America will learn the language and do everything possible to assimilate into the culture. DACAs have NOT done this, there is no excuse acceptable…..send them back.
Malleable voters, not assimilation has ALWAYS been the reasoning behind our immigration policy since it was last reformed in the 1980s.
If you doubt me, do a Google search on “US citizenship test” “available languages.” One of the first hits in a dot-gov webpage “govtsearches.com” which identifies all the various languages the citizenship test has been translated into.
Remember, the first tenets of multi-culturalism is the acceptance of the fact that a requirement to learn English is racist bigotry.
The first tenet of Democrat identity politics is that it doesn’t work without multi-culturalism.
Most illegals from south of the border don’t want to try to assimilate into American culture…all to their detriment. They want to remain as a sort of ‘secret society’ in America. And, America caters to them by putting as much as possible into the Spanish language so that the Illegals can understand something. I’ve long thought that this was wrong… It doesn’t really help the Hispanics in the long run…and only helps them to stay a separate society…to their detriment.
And fly the flag of their native country! Absolutely no way should this happen.
In Dade County Fla, there are areas where English is completely absent, Spanish in schools and every where else. We had nurses who came from Cuba, took a USA Nurses refresher course in Spanish be, about 6 weeks, then took lic. exam in Spanish. I believe in what was in past, you had to know history, speak and understand English before getting citizenship.
The congressmen in Washington, put the illegals first and the American Citizen last. More taxpayer money for welfare for the illegal aliens. What is wrong with this picture?
The LibTards only want the Illegals as voters. Everybody and everything else can go hang.
Are you venal? Corrupt? Youuuuu just might be a Democrat!
No, kidding non-DACA young people barely have any English skills these days. Anyone saying DACA’s have such skills and contribute significantly to America is blowing smoke up your backside.
These illegal aliens should NEVER be allowed to become citizens as they came here ILLEGALLY. At best, they should get a green card so they can work here. If they fail to get jobs, they should NEVER be allowed onto the welfare rolls and since they have dual citizenship and speak Spanish, they can go back to Mexico.
AND we need to get rid of ‘birthright citizenship’!!!!! If I were born in Mexico to American parents, that wouldn’t make me a Mexican citizen.
DACA is an illegal Executive program that was created to provide cover for those in government wanting to extend Amnesty to those here illegally. AG Sessions was correct when he posted his ‘Legal Finding’ that DACA was in fact illegal.
If DACA is illegal why has Trump extended it… by doing so he has lent his name to legitimize this illegal program. It is time to stop all DACA removal deferments and to begin the process of lawfully removing all the illegal aliens sheltering under a false sense of entitlement to US Citizenship.
Deportation orders need to be enforced and where the illegal has property it needs to be seized and sold with the proceeds being used to pay for the expense incurred by the Government in the deportation process.
Note… under the former immigration and naturalization act… it was mandatory for the new immigrant to take their citizenship test in English… thus demonstrating a working proficiency in English. Obama illegally waived that requirement in the law. Pres. Trump needs to immediately reinstate the requirement to demonstrate functional literacy in English as a requirement for Naturalization.
DACA came into being illegally.
First, existing immigration laws need to be enforced as they are written, then DACA needs to go away together with the visa lottery, chain migration, US citizenship for anyone simply because they are born here and the abuse of non-immigrant visas, to name a few.
Any politician voting to the contrary will never receive my vote in the future.
The Spanish language issue is something of a red-herring. I worked previously as a Spanish-language translator for the DOJ and the courts. You would be astounded how many “undocumented immigrants” are not only illiterate in the English language, but likewise have only a barest working knowledge of their native language. For many Spanish-only speakers, communicating and translating testimony from Spanish to English was pretty much like translating “gangsta” or Ebonics into English.
Let’s face it, the most of the illegal immigration from Mexico, Central & S. America are both unskilled & illiterate economic refugees. Their reason for coming here is because unskilled & illiterate can still make a modest living; having the advantage of social-welfare programs. Unskilled & illiterate workers can’t earn a living in the depressed labor markets of their native countries…and don’t have social-welfare programs.
These non-English speakers will never assimilate into US society. Becoming a US citizen was never their reason for coming. Unless the US wants to be the international safety-net for all of the world’s poor, BUILD THE WALL. Afterwards, we can debate the issue of how much of the world’s poor we can afford to support on WIC, LIHEAP, CHiP, TANF, food-stamps, & free health-care.