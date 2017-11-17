Students to atheists: Don’t mess with Texas Christian flag

An atheist group’s demand to get rid of a Christian flag on a public school campus flagpole was defied by Texas high school students, who flew the flag with a message that was loud and clear.
After the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) discovered that the “Come and Take It Flag” – donning a Christian cross that was flown during the Texas Revolution – was hanging from a flagpole at LaPoynor High School, it ordered the school district to remove it.
Outsmarted by students
This move only motivated students to fly the flag all the more, as they moved it right in front of their high school – just outside of the campus boundaries.
“This has nothing to do with the community or the school board – or anything like that,” LaPoyor High School senior Sarah Barnes insisted to East Texas Matters (ETM). “It’s us students – it’s whatever we want to put up.”
She said that the students claimed victory in the matter over FFRF in more ways than one.
“Actually, we put two more flags on poles that aren’t on school property over there, and now the kids are flying them on their trucks,” Barnes added.
Adding flames to the fire …
Before the controversial flag was removed from campus, an attorney with the Wisconsin-based FFRF – which represents atheists, agnostics and freethinkers – issued a letter to the local school district, ordering officials to stop the flag from being displayed on campus.
“It is unconstitutional for the school to display the Christian flag,” FFRF attorney Sam Grover argued to the district’s superintendent, James Young, in a letter, according to Fox News. “The display of this patently religious symbol by the District confers government endorsement of Christianity, in violation of the Establishment Clause.”
Before the students’ bright idea to move the flag off campus, FFRF’s letter alleged that the Christian flag worked against a campus environment of inclusivity – and therefore isolated atheists and students who practiced other religions, or no religion at all.
“The District must immediately remove the Christian flag from school grounds,” Grover ordered in his letter that was obtained by Fox News. “In addition, the District must ensure that its staff members are not organizing, promoting, or participating in religious events while acting in their official capacities.”
Who’s bullying who?
Even though FFRF now acknowledges that students can basically do what they want, the atheist groups insists that the move was an act of intimidation, but students could not disagree more. In fact, parents have impressed that students were merely standing up for their convictions.
“They’re willing to put it all out there for what they believe in,” Shaine Snyder, a mother of a student at LaPoynor pointed out, according to ETM.
Students are exhibiting the same boldness that their Texan ancestors displayed more than a century ago when they were fighting for their independence and flew the flag.
“It has long been a symbol of defiance in Texas,” CBN News reported. “The original ‘Come and Take it’ flag flew as a message to Mexican troops, ordered to forcibly remove cannons from the possession of Texan forces.”
Student now feel justified in waging a rebellion of their own.
“Back in the Texas Revolution, the Texans put it up for Santa Anna to come take the cannons, so if they want to take our flags, they’ll just have to come and take them,” LaPoynor junior Austin Dunn told ETM.
Essentially, it all comes down to the students wanting to take a stand for their Christian beliefs against a group that has relentlessly endeavored to eradicate every vestige of Christianity from public school campuses across the nation.
“The Freedom from Religion Foundation says the students are using intimidation tactics,” CBN News’ Caitlin Burke informed. “The students say that ultimately, they’re defending their faith.”
Dunn stressed that he is not looking to force his religion on anyone, and indicated that he merely wants to enjoy his constitutional right to freely express his faith without fear of punishment.
“I know a couple of students here that are from different religions, and even some that don’t have a religion,” Dunn added. “We all still work together – we’re all still friends.”
Students and parents are not worried about the possible ramifications for standing up to the bullying anti-Christian organization.
“If you can’t stand up for a small battle when the battle gets huge, ya know – it’s the little things that count,” Snyder asserted.
Even though FFRF has not moved forward to wage a lawsuit, students feel that they have won some small but crucial victories.
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
I would love to see Photos of these Students defying the FFRF, it would just make my day. The FFRF have been riding rough shod over Christians in the USA for just too damn long.
And once again the FFRA, UP IN WISCONSIN tries telling an entirely different state, WHAT THE hell they should be doing??!! How in gods name is any judge taking this org serious is beyond me.. NOW IF there was an FFRA MEMBER in that school, THAT PERSON would at least have a leg to stand on..
AND THERE IS NO SUCH bloody thing as ‘the school endorsing a religion’ cause they allow the flag to be flown. THE WHOLE separation of church and state is ONLY MEANING That congress.. CONGRESS cannot establish a religion..
NOT a local school.. Not a court, not a town’s council building..
Time to take the money away from this group of people, since they want religion to be removed, then remove the In God we trust stuff in their pockets as that goes against their beliefs. Now don’t it.
Better yet, COUNTER SUE THEM for willfully misinterpreting the constitution and laws, and using them TO BLACKMAIL/Extort others.. WHICH imo is exactly what they are doing when they threaten someone with financial ruin, unless they remove XYZ…
I love these students telling those turkeys at FFRF to stuff it.
So do i. All too often, what we see is the FFRA threatens someone, and those people just cave like a house of twigs..
God Bless these students for defying the communists!
God Bless these courageous students who are willing to fight for their Freedom of Religion, Freedom of Expression, and their Constitutional rights! The devil HATES anything that has to do with Christianity and is horrified at the very thought of Christ. Their efforts against God’s Word will backfire on them Big Time! You notice, these same FFRF are not fighting against Islam or any other religion! Just don’t mention the Name of Jesus because that makes them scream in horror, just as they (the demons) did in Bible times.
I’ve mentioned that time and time again. HOW THE FFRA really are “Freedom from Christianity”. NOT Freedom from religion, cause i have never.. NEVER EVER seen them go after Mormans, Buddihsts, muslims or jews. ONLY Christians/Catholics..
God bless Texas! Why should anyone care what a bunch of DA atheists want! Stay in Wisconsin, Satan worshipers!
dumvet, if a person is truly an atheist, then how are they a Satan worshiper? I’ll grant they’re deceived by the Father of All Lies, Allah, oops, I meant Satan.
As to why we should care, it’s because the progressive Left not only wants to remove the Judeo-Christian heritage from the public square, but also the private as well.
BUT if they are a true atheist, WHY THEN SHOULD they give a rats A^^ whether anyone else believes in god or not?
I admit to being a “slow learner;” however, I fail to understand how, whatever they call “the establishment clause” to the Constitution, portraying something Christian on, or in, government properties is considered “making a law promoting any religion?” By those “assuming” that the government is promoting the Christian religion by having Christian religious displays on government property, should I then “assume” the government is denying the Christian religion, as a “fundamental” part of America, by NOT allowing Christian displays? Contrary to these atheist/secularist groups, America was founded on the Judeo-Christian religion! Sadly, we have LOST the cultural war in America.
Firewagon, while USA was founded on Judeo-Christian principles, it wasn’t founded as a theocracy. Not displaying Christian symbols on government property is not denying that religion played an important part in America. Furthermore, the courts have ruled that where appropriate, religious symbols can be displayed on public property for historical context.
However, atheists tend to equate allowing the recognition of religion, primarily Christianity, in the public square is the same as Congress making law respecting an ESTABLISHMENT of religion and therefore mandating an EXERCISE thereof, to make a play on words with the 1st Amendment. At the same time, atheists deny that liberal humanism is a religion. Thus they demand humanism be taught while Christianity, Judaism, Islam, and other religions be strictly avoided from being mentioned often even in historical context.
Very true Reece.. HOWEVER these atheist nuts ONLY Ever seem to go after Christianity. NEVER islam…
How about that!! Christians standing up against atheists. How long before the rest of us push back against the ACLU & other communist groups who are determined to ruin America?
We have sat back and allowed too many people to use the Establishment Clause against us when all it says is that Congress shall not establish one national religion. We should start taking these people to court and fight as these children are. Maybe us grown-ups should learn something here.
I’ve long been saying MORE PEOPLE should stand up to these FFRA thugs…
>> We should start taking these people to court and fight as these children are. <<
Best, in my opinion, to wait until there's a more solid conservative majority on SCOTUS. Small battles, okay, but a loss in a major matter could set the conservative movement back decades. We have, at least, taken a few small steps in the right direction, for example by backing these students.
I don’t think there is any court fight to be had here. The school board didn’t put up much of a fight which would indicate that the flags intention was purely religious and nobody is arguing that the kids can’t fly the flag on private property or display it on their own personal property on school property.
Sounds like the dreaded disease of liberalism hasn’t yet infected the brains of all of our young people, at least in the state of Texas. Praise the Lord, there is still hope for our nation’s survival!
Give them time. After all they have been PUSHING TO get more and more kids into their indoctrination centers from a MUCH earlier age… ALL so they can brain wash them into the libtard mantra..
It is ALWAYS the ATHEISTS that demand religious signs or symbols be taken down. People of Religion, no matter Jewish, Hindu, Buddhist, or even Islam, are not bothered by these things, ONLY ATHEISTS ! I wish these people would “Mind Their Own Business”, and not get involved in things that don’t really affect them !
seems to me that the ffrf is the group engaging in acts of intimidation. where does a special interest group based in wisconsin get off telling anyone anywhere what to do? where do these groups get off bastardizing the establishment clause to (falsely) serve their agenda?
still waiting for the big stretch from these yahoos–saying that the stars on the american flag are an overt endorsement of judaism. . .
And the atheists are only local. IF you believe that I have property north of Vegas for sale. Some of the objectors must be atheists. Atheists do interfere with some of the legal conduct of religion and should be held accountable in court just as they file suit against others. I’d tell them to go to Hell but since they don’t believe in it it would have no effect.
That “unconstitutional” claim of the FFRF is just BS and nothing more. The only thing the Constitution of the USA says is that the government may not establish a state religion. It does NOT Mandate a separation of religion or a denouncement in any way of religion.