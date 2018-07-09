Students hate Trump’s SCOTUS pick… before he makes it

This month, Justice Anthony Kennedy announced he would be retiring from the Supreme Court of the United States, giving President Trump an opportunity to nominate a potential replacement.

Instantly, Trump’s political opponents began questioning the credentials of those who were thought to be on his shortlist for the position.

The same sentiment was seen on social media from pundits and members of Congress alike — but what would college students have to say about the matter? Did they have substantive reasons for not trusting the potential replacement, or were they simply set on opposing any Trump nominee?

To find out, I headed to New York University to ask students what they thought about who Trump had chosen to replace Justice Kennedy.

This is an excerpt. Read more at Campus Reform.

You Might Like







VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 9.6/10 (5 votes cast)