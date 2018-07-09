Students hate Trump’s SCOTUS pick… before he makes it

This month, Justice Anthony Kennedy announced he would be retiring from the Supreme Court of the United States, giving President Trump an opportunity to nominate a potential replacement.
Instantly, Trump’s political opponents began questioning the credentials of those who were thought to be on his shortlist for the position.
The same sentiment was seen on social media from pundits and members of Congress alike — but what would college students have to say about the matter? Did they have substantive reasons for not trusting the potential replacement, or were they simply set on opposing any Trump nominee?
To find out, I headed to New York University to ask students what they thought about who Trump had chosen to replace Justice Kennedy.
We use to say for the children, the problem is now they never grow up. WHO CARES WHAT THEY SAY. Let’s listen to the people who have worked and fought for this country for the last 10 to 30 years. These kids who have spent the last four years partying and experimenting with drugs, what have they got to say that is worth listening to. NOTHING.
And since for 15 years or so, they’ve had their brains MUSHED into pea soup, by liberalism and indoctrination into the whole socialist agenda, OF COURSE THEY WILL hate anything trump tries to do/anyone he nominates.. THEIR masters command it, so they obligingly comply..
The lack of knowledge and a comprehension of what is going on in this country and this world that is seen in these young people is precisely why we choose to home educate our children and use a classical approach to their education. As a parent I would be mortified if my young adult child based their views on ‘feelings’ and were so ignorant as to speak about a Supreme Court nominee that hasn’t even been named. This video is a shining example of the failure of our institutional education system in actually educating children and their exceptional success in indoctrinating them into liberal thinking.
At my first PTA meeting for 7th grade, the students class schedules were distributed. During the discussion period we were informed that one period of the day was a study hall unless the student had a reading problem. At the end of the meeting I went to the Dean of Girls, and asked why my daughter, who’s reading test score was 5th grade, and she has a study hall instead of remedial reading? She told me they didn’t consider that a problem. I told her that I did, and that I wanted her in reading instead of study hall immediately. Parents today have to be active in what and how their children are being taught. Also, our sex education in HIGH SCHOOL, the 50’s was VD what it was, what it did, and how you could get it.
And imo that is what we need MORE of.. PARENTS GETTING into the faces of these school administrators, to find out what their kids are being indoctrinated with, and to be MORE ACTIVE..
BETTER YET, home school them!
Sadly this brainwashing of the student population has been going on for at least the last 50 years. That seems to be when the left wing liberal/socialists got control of most of the teaching positions in the school systems, from 1st grade through the college years. The liberalism/socialism brainwashing will be the cause of the downfall of America.
The biggest problem is obviously these students are ignorant and do not have a clue of what is going on. These same students are most like leaning Socialism and only want freebies. Sadly they can Vote.
Well, yeah, gbandy. Why ELSE do you think the DEMS were so eager to lower the voting age so they COULD vote? These brainwashed SHEEP–products of the Leftist-controlled public school SHEEP FACTORIES will happily VOTE our liberties away and push us into “socialism”–even when the statements they make prove they have NO CLUE what “socialism” really IS.
Hence why i feel if anything, WE SHOULD RAISE the voting age. Make it equal to the age one can drink/buy a gun at, 21~!.. OR EVEN BETTER, push it all the way up to 24..
If these students ever get what they think they want, they will be among the first to go in the purge…
Why settle for actual facts when they can rely on trusty old opposition to everything. Dems use the pattern from George Orwell’s 1984 novel. Don’t allow reason. Force the people to be slaves to their emotions, all carefully controlled by the elites.
LINK
Tell me this doesn’t look freakishly similar to any video of Dems having a snowflake meltdown moment, filmed today. Substitute Trump for Goldstein, and you’ve got yourself a Dem rally, BLM protest, or pretty much any other flock of mob mentality socialists you could imagine.
Who made the mistake of opening the cage and letting these products of the public indoctrination centers out on society.
The nominees are white supremacist and they are going to be voting? They are clueless, God Save America!
Trump could nominate a black judge, and these idiots would STILL FIND something to whine about, about “how he is too much of an uncle tom”..
Kenw, everything, these are going to vote and be tomorrow’s leaders! Where are the parents who pay atrocious fees and never check what their children are learning or not!
Probably just as braindead as their offspring are??
What a bunch of morons! Note to their parents: Your tuition dollars at work, so how can you discuss the nominee with your airhead offspring when he/she hasn’t been named yet. Morons begetting morons.
I saw the video on Fox this morning. This shows one what idiots many of the college students are and how brain washed these liberal idiots are. These are the “useful idiots” that Vladimir Lenin talked about!
Well at least one girl got it when he asked about Soetoro’s picks being liberal. Her nervous laugh gave it away. “Yes, we are ignorant!”
Thank GOD I did not have to waste my money paying for my son to go to one of the Libertard brainwash centers. We scrapped and struggled 12 years to pay for our son to go to a private highly vetted Christian School. All of the students were tested annually beginning in the fourth grade forward as to their reading, writing,and math skills, and general knowledge. My son always tested out at 3 to 4 grade levels ahead of his current grade. This was average for 99% of the kids in his school. When his class graduated from High School all of the kids had a better than 4 year college education and without all the Libertard Social Engineering. He took two semester of auto tech at a local community college and left there with a low opinion of College Education. He has been for several years with a major tire and wheel corp and worked his way into management. He did that despite Comrade Obama saying it takes a collective to achieve anything. After viewing the Hogg Idiot from Florida, this bunch of brainwashed snowflakes, and various other examples of the Libertard Socialist Teacher Union education system brainwashing, thank God my child was not exposed to that tripe.
Thank god, i don’t even HAVE any kids, to worry about sending to these liberal indoctrination factories..
Isn’t this just the PERFECT metaphor for how much the brain-washed SHEEP–product of the Leftist-indoctrinating sheep factories–“know” about pretty much ANYTHING?
I can’t watch these students make fools of themselves. As usual they haven’t a clue as to what they are talking about and are so uninformed they should start reading and listening to Fox and read the WSJ. CNN will corrupt their minds as it seems to already succeeded. I really don’t think they read nor listen to the News, and just repeat what a Black person or some ultra liberal says. (probably their professor) If these kids are the future, then there isn’t any.
