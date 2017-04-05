Al Roker, the Today Show’s chief weather-guesser, has been crisscrossing the fruited plain attempting to set world records at various universities.
On March 27 Roker helped students at the University of Oklahoma set the world record for largest human image of a cloud and largest human image of a lightning bolt.
But civil engineering major Levi Kell was not among the students who set the world record inside the university’s football stadium. That’s because Levi was escorted from the premises after he refused to turn over a homemade poster supporting President Trump.
Levi’s sign read, “Trump is our president.” The letters “OU” were colored in Sooner red.
An unnamed woman stopped him and told Levi he would not be allowed to enter the stadium with the sign.
Student Told to Ditch ‘Offensive’ Pro-Trump Poster at Today Show Event,
Where is the ACLU? Where are the cries of enraged citizens that our 1st amendment is being attacked? Where are the hoards who claim they will stand up for our rights and freedoms regardless the cost? Hmmm, where are those folks in DC, in the hallowed halls of state buildings and capitals? No where to be seen!!
Continue to press the issue folks. 1st amendment is not only for the foul mouthed vajayjay wearing nasty women who march for no reason. The first amendment isn’t just for pretty speech or PC speech. Our first amendment right is so that everyone, regardless of what they say or write, is protected, even if the majority disagree’s with that speech!!! Our first amendment is OURS!!! Stand up and be counted or lay down and let them mow you over; as the ACLU won’t help you, nor will your reps in the senate or house, nor will the governors and legis in the state houses.. we my friends, are on our own and in terrority well known to most of us.
~M
[Where is the ACLU? Where are the cries of enraged citizens that our 1st amendment is being attacked? Where are the hoards who claim they will stand up for our rights and freedoms regardless the cost?]
The aclu wouldn’t touch this with a 100ft bargepole. A it sounds like he’s white, not one of their precious special interest racial minorities. B) as he’s a trump fan, he’s obviously pro conservative, which is another hit against him in their eyes, and he’s PRO USA, which is a third strike..
I guess only people with the correct signs have first amendment rights in this country. The rest of us are supposed to keep our mouths shut.
Conservatives aren’t allowed free speech… the demented democrats and liberals don’t care about the laws.. it’s disgusting ..
Free speech except for Conservatives who support Trump, the Country’s President. Go figure! I think the “unnamed woman” should be banned from future OU events, how’s that for tit for tat!
Better yet, lets al us conservatives do a FULL blacklisting of ANYTHING to do with OU. Sports teams on tv.. Don’t watch it (denying them their advertising bucks). Someone from there wants a job, BLACKBALL him!
We need to stand our ground-look what happened to Kaepernick!! LOL
Heck, I can’t even come up with a logical reason why THIS sign would be controversial. Isn’t it just stating a fact? And cleverly displaying his OU pride?
Levi, you have a bright future! Stay the course.
Most articles we see, left or right, leave out important information. It should have stated whether there were any other signs of any kind carried or posted and, even if there were not, whether bringing the sign violated any campus rule that applies to everyone.
Where is the ACLU? They’re behind it. They want a revolution. We oughta to oblige. I am sick of theses freaks thinking this is their land to rule, and we need to sit down and shut up… Just say when. I do not want anybody hurt, but do they care?
Grparon, i DOUBT any other signs were prohibited. Just pro trump ones..