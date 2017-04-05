Student Told to Ditch ‘Offensive’ Pro-Trump Poster at Today Show Event

Al Roker, the Today Show’s chief weather-guesser, has been crisscrossing the fruited plain attempting to set world records at various universities.

On March 27 Roker helped students at the University of Oklahoma set the world record for largest human image of a cloud and largest human image of a lightning bolt.

Click here for a copy of Todd’s best-selling book; The Deplorables Guide to Making America Great Again!”

But civil engineering major Levi Kell was not among the students who set the world record inside the university’s football stadium. That’s because Levi was escorted from the premises after he refused to turn over a homemade poster supporting President Trump.

Levi’s sign read, “Trump is our president.” The letters “OU” were colored in Sooner red.

An unnamed woman stopped him and told Levi he would not be allowed to enter the stadium with the sign.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 4.5/10 (6 votes cast)

, 4.5 out of 10 based on 6 ratings