Student Newspaper Runs Anti-White Op-Ed; University President Calls It ‘Racist’

An opinion column against “whiteness” that drew attention online after being published in Texas State University’s student newspaper Wednesday, has also drawn the ire of the college’s president, who has called the piece “racist.”
The op-ed comes during an emotionally volatile school year that began with white supremacist and racist fliers being posted across campus soon after the November 2016 elections, and more posters appearing in the winter and spring. Most recently, white supremacist fliers appeared on buildings in late October.
The University Star column, written by Texas State junior Rudy Martinez, condemns white privilege and criticizes white people who deny that have any sort of privilege in the world because of their race. The published headline says, “Your DNA is an abomination.”
It concludes by saying, “Ontologically speaking, white death will mean liberation for all. To you good-hearted liberals, apathetic nihilists and right-wing extremists: Accept this death as the first step toward defining yourself as something other than the oppressor.”
Martinez could not immediately be reached for comment. The column appears to have been taken down from the University Star’s website. The student newspaper’s editor in chief, Denise Cervantes, apologized for publishing the piece.
“We acknowledge that the column could have been clearer in its message and that it has caused hurt within our campus community,” Cervantes said in a statement.
University President Denise M. Trauth said in her own statement that she was “deeply troubled” by this “racist opinion column.”
As Trauth had done during the multiple controversies this year surrounding the white supremacist posters, she condemned the material and defended the college’s values and ideals.
“The column’s central theme was abhorrent and is contrary to the core values of inclusion and unity that our Bobcat students, faculty and staff hold dear,” Trauth said in the statement. “As president of a university that celebrates its inclusive culture, I detest racism in any manifestation.”
Trauth said she acknowledges that the student newspaper “is a forum for students to freely express their opinions” but she expects “student editors to exercise good judgment in determining the content that they print.”
Critics who descended in droves onto Martinez’s Facebook account, which was public as of Thursday, posted Martinez’s personal cellphone number and the number of his workplace.
Martinez wrote on Facebook that Trauth “is no longer a member of my ‘decent dozen,’ ” a reference to his column in which he says, “When I think of all the white people I have ever encountered … there is perhaps only a dozen I would consider decent.”
___
(c)2017 Austin American-Statesman, Texas
Visit Austin American-Statesman, Texas at www.statesman.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Gee, how did a white guy get a name like Martinez because we all know that only white people are racist?
So is President Denise M. Trauth just saying this because her job is at stake when all the white students start going to another college? Kind hope for this as these other white kids like Martinez lose their path to an education.
I’d like to see how this kid will succeed in life. I had reverse discrimination since affirmative action set in and had to change course numerous times because I was white. So just like this puke wants us to feel sorry for him, let him walk in my shoes first.
And i want to know, How many of those supposed racist incidences at the end of 2016, were actual hate crimes caused by nazis OR how many were fake claims LIKE WE SEE elsewhere time and time again???
AND will the dean FIRE this student/expell him as he would had a WHITE guy wrote something like this about blacks or latinos..
I feel sorry for my Grand Kids.
I can’t fix this.
You can fix it. DON’T send your kids or grand kids to liberal indoctrination centers like this..
One of my grandsons said his generation will fix this. At eighty years of age, I’m almost glad to say I won’t live to see his peers fail.
Don’t be surprised that the column was written by a White Liberal mind indoctrinated to Self-Hate modern day student Pocahontas, with the object to earn herself a free college ride on government money. Someone needs to get expelled like yesterday before he/she/it and the accompanying hate matures and grows up to run for President as a Democrat. Unlike Obama, maybe we can get to see the student’s scholastic records to find out just which professor did the mind melting and fire him/her/it as well.
I’m pretty sure it was a guy and my post above was sarcasm.
Slightly butchering the headline, “President of groat-bastion correctly terms spue op-ed in student paper as racist”!
(I’ve seen Austin already cried-over by many Texans as a groat-bastion, any doubt that a college in such would be?)
The newspaper not the school is in Austin. South Texas State College aka Texas State University is in San Marcos between Austin and San Antonio. Your right though about Austin it is a bastion for the 60’s rejects and wannabe hippies.
It used to be called Southwest Texas State University at San Marcos. But they didn’t want to be a “regional” school. So, they spent untold thousands of taxpayer $ changing it to Texas State University. Its letters TSU conflicting with Texas Southern University. I just refer to it as Texas State (school for the mentally challenged). I thought it was a joke. Now it’s just sad.
They love to protest. They love to think of themselves as the victims. they love to blame someone else. I noticed there is not much good coming from south of the border. When a person will not own up to what they are they have a problem.
I hope that Rudy Martinez dies a horrible death before C
hristmas…. and if he lives I hope all remember his name and never ever hire him….
do we need trash like this punk?
it is time to get serious and fight this growing racism and dumbing down of the country.. all in the name of democratic votes
Just how serious are conservatives willing to be in order to save the country? Serious enough to stop protesting abortion and instead encourage it within the minority ethnic groups? I’ll bet not. But… Until conservatives get that serious, they’re just playing word games and nothing will be done to stop this self-destruction. Unless something is done about the birth-rate, we’re destined for extinction. Abort them and deport them.
I think I would like to pull this student by the ear, slap his racist face and throw him out of the USA. Let him go live in Iran or Syria. He sure would get a quick education. All hope is lost for this young idiot. He will forever be mired in the entitlement community, never feeling as if he has to work for anything like the rest of us white folk.
You should wish Martinez back in any country where his race runs things, not Iran or Syria. Let him live with what his own race builds – crap. Even the decent individuals among them have to come to a white country to achieve their potential as Latin Americans do not promote excellence but repeatedly vote for socialism/failure and thugs to enforce it.
I’d be willing to bet that all of the “white supremacy” graffiti was left by the same leftists that printed this piece of crap.
It is a very common tactic. In order to be a victim you have to have an oppressor even if you have to supply that oppressor yourself.
As i asked above i wonder DID they ever investigate those ‘claims of racist literature’ being posted around campus, AND IF SO did they find it out to be yet another FAKE CRY??
Martinez, did youever consider people don’t like you because you are a racist.
Yes, and he is also an ignorant piece of garbage !
Hey Rudy,
With any luck at all what I am about to say will put a huge knot in your panties! I am so damn proud to be what you would consider to be an abomination! I don’t feel my race is superior in all ways but I certainly don’t consider myself inferior.
Don’t like it, Rudy. Tough s..t!
Nothing like a little envy and jealousy to blame everyone for their own failures.
Face it, if whites are privileged it is because you stupidly gave it to them or you are really not good enough to compete.
The fact you want to whine and cry is proof you like sucking your thumb and wetting your pants.
Maybe, if you would cut back on your daily consumption of learned helplessness the liberals keep feeding you, you might see with a little effort the only thing holding you back is you, but if you do, can promise you, others will see you as white.
You just have to be, in their mind, because the only way a person can win is if they are white, so if you win then you must be white
Just a bit of circular reasoning but it is what keeps libtards stupid, logical fallacies, and seeing everyone with a particular skin color as being the same
“Martinez wrote on Facebook that Trauth “is no longer a member of my ‘decent dozen,’ ” a reference to his column in which he says, “When I think of all the white people I have ever encountered … there is perhaps only a dozen I would consider decent.”
Since, he called for genocide for the white race, should we take this comment by Rudy as a death threat against the University president?
It certainly SHOULD be considered a cry for violence towards whites, and thus an incitement to a hate crime.
Rudy, if he’s a U.S. citizen, has the right to express his opinions, whatever they are. What we ought to be doing is addressing his opinions, identifying them, and offering what opinions we have concerning them, not attacking Rudy personally, for that is an ad hominem attack, a favorite tack employed by Lefty-Loonies when they have no counter-argument. If they can’t destroy the message, so to speak, they always attempt to destroy the messenger. If the rest of us resort to those same intellectually and morally inferior and corrupt tactics, then we’ve lost and they’ve won.
I’d be willing to bet $5 that the flyers have nonwhite fingerprints!
I’ll bet you $1,000,000 that they were done by the targeted ‘nonwhite’ minorities. About 99% of them have been proven to be HOAXes!
“The op-ed comes during an emotionally volatile school year that began with white supremacist and racist fliers being posted across campus soon after the November 2016 elections, and more posters appearing in the winter and spring. Most recently, white supremacist fliers appeared on buildings in late October.”
Weren’t the majority of these found to be HOAXes done by the minorities that they targeted?
Oh yeah rudy, when an employer Googles you, this will pop up! Good Luck ******!
M A G A !!!
.