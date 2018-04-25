Student Interrogated by School, Law Enforcement… For Going to Gun Range with Dad

If it weren’t clear enough where bureaucrats stand in the 2nd Amendment vs. gun control debate, one need look no further than high school student Kyle Kashuv. While the media swarm around left-leaning kids who are propped up as puppets for the gun control movement, Kashuv has come out in favor of gun rights, and he’s paying the price. After going to a local gun range with his father, the “authorities” stepped in to find out why. Welcome to the new America… where you get interrogated for family time at the range.

As reported at BearingArms.com, Kashuv is a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He hasn’t become a defacto CNN spokesman or been invited to speak at so-called “school safety” rallies. Kashuv supports the 2nd Amendment, and because of that, he has found himself in trouble.

[H]e’s met with President Trump and the first lady. He’s spent time with Sen. Marco Rubio. He’s gotten to know pundits like Ben Shapiro and others. He’s even had a girl ask him to her prom in Nebraska. Yet despite his name becoming well known in Second Amendment circles, it seems Kyle had never shot a firearm before in his life. Luckily, a recent range trip remedied that. It also opened the door for what I can best term as harassment.

Kashuv took pictures of his trip to the range, and he posted the pictures on Twitter:

It was great learning about our inalienable right of #2A and how to properly use a gun. This was my first time ever touching a gun and it made me appreciate the #Constitution even more. My instructor was very informative; I learnt a lot. #2A is important and we need 2 preserve 2A pic.twitter.com/4rcOZbpl88 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 21, 2018

Facts matter. I wish the facts of guns were more known. We need to educate the public and show them why they NEED the 2A. pic.twitter.com/HzjEx9LH2r — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 21, 2018

The Daily Wire reports that following the trip, other students at the school reported his actions to school officials (as if going to a gun range is now illegal), and the interrogations began.

When Kyle went to school today, his principal informed him that other students had been upset by his posts, but that he hadn’t done anything wrong. But according to Kyle, in the middle of the morning, events took a different turn: “Near the end of third period, my teacher got a call from the office saying I need to go down and see a Mr. Greenleaf. I didn’t know Mr. Greenleaf, but it turned out that he was an armed school resource officer. I went down and found him, and he escorted me to his office. Then a second security officer walked in and sat behind me. Both began questioning me intensely. First, they began berating my tweet, although neither of them had read it; then they began aggressively asking questions about who I went to the range with, whose gun we used, about my father, etc. They were incredibly condescending and rude. Then a third officer from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office walked in, and began asking me the same questions again. At that point, I asked whether I could record the interview. They said no. I asked if I had done anything wrong. Again, they answered no. I asked why I was there. One said, ‘Don’t get snappy with me, do you not remember what happened here a few months ago?’ They continued to question me aggressively, though they could cite nothing I had done wrong. They kept calling me “the pro-Second Amendment kid.” I was shocked and honestly, scared. It definitely felt like they were attempting to intimidate me. I was treated like a criminal for no reason other than having gone to the gun range and posted on social media about it.”

Kashuv spoke with Fox News about the ordeal:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

This is the country we live in today. If you own a gun, you are looked at by the media and the left as some kind of kook who should be shunned. If you actually go to a range and shoot, you are to be interrogated and shamed. This is a free country???

The media ignore the fact that guns are used much, much more for protection and defensive purposes than they are for committing crimes. As reported by Blue Lives Matter, our own government’s statistics show that “guns were used defensively by people about 3.6 times as often as they were used offensively by criminals.” Of course, the article goes on to show that those statistics weren’t published by the government, likely because it doesn’t fit the gun control narrative.

No law-abiding citizen should be fearful of going to a gun range for family time. No one should have to justify his or her actions for learning to use a gun or owning a gun. It’s our right. Get over it!

