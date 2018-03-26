Stone school shooters to death?

Officials in Schuylkill County are planning to teach students to throw rocks at school shooters.

The superintendent of Blue Mountain School District testified to a state committee in Harrisburg last week that each classroom in the school has been equipped with a five-gallon bucket of river stone, according to WNEP.

“If an armed intruder attempts to gain entrance to any of our classrooms, they will face a classroom full of students armed with rocks and they will be stoned,” Dr. David Helsel said to the House Education Committee in Harrisburg.

Helsel said teachers, staff and students have had active shooter training and routinely hold evacuation drills for active shooter simulations. But in the event of a lockdown, Helsel said, students can use the bucket or rocks to throw at shooters as a last resort.

At least one student told WNEP she liked the plan, while a parent called the plan “absurd” and said teachers should carry firearms.

Helsel said the district does not plan to arm teachers with firearms. However, Blue Mountain does have an armed maintenance employee who is certified to work as school security.

