Stone school shooters to death?

Officials in Schuylkill County are planning to teach students to throw rocks at school shooters.
The superintendent of Blue Mountain School District testified to a state committee in Harrisburg last week that each classroom in the school has been equipped with a five-gallon bucket of river stone, according to WNEP.
“If an armed intruder attempts to gain entrance to any of our classrooms, they will face a classroom full of students armed with rocks and they will be stoned,” Dr. David Helsel said to the House Education Committee in Harrisburg.
Helsel said teachers, staff and students have had active shooter training and routinely hold evacuation drills for active shooter simulations. But in the event of a lockdown, Helsel said, students can use the bucket or rocks to throw at shooters as a last resort.
At least one student told WNEP she liked the plan, while a parent called the plan “absurd” and said teachers should carry firearms.
Helsel said the district does not plan to arm teachers with firearms. However, Blue Mountain does have an armed maintenance employee who is certified to work as school security.
Well, if the students can quickly and accurately throw those rocks at 1,500+ feet per second then the rocks would be effective. But until that happens, there should be a few school employees packing pistols and ready to take on intruders.
Heck, most kids couldn’t throw a rock at 300 fps.. let alone 1400+..
Jumping out of window 90 floors above NYC was a last resort on 9/11.
Someone please remind me how that turned out?
Ant from the photo, it looks like they are very small caliber stones
The rocks in their heads are probably higher caliber, drillbeast.
“Officials in Schuylkill County” …. Schuylkill County Officials are beyond words. To call them lunatics would insult every confirmed lunatic tucked away in an asylum and yet these people are supposedly educating children. Parents beware!
I agree.. SO it’s stupid to arm teachers, who want to GET TRAINED AND CERTIFIED, but its ok to have rocks in the BLOODY CLASS ROOM< which any thug kid can pull from to assault anyone else..
How about the idiot parents who think it’s a great idea? Whoever hired this pompous fool should be fired along with this embarrassing clown.
Dr. PHD Helsel is a total idiot . People with a GED have more sense.
He would probably hit a Hornet nest with a stick.
You cannot stop a shooter with a bucket of rocks.
No wonder SAT scores are falling , Who is teaching our children?
The NRA is not the problem , the Sheriff Dept and the FBI failed the students At Parkland.
Training provided by the NRA & armed security is the answer. Example look at The airports.
Do you want to fly if the TSA STOPS AIRPORT SECURITY..?????
Almost.
He would not hit a hornet nest with a stick…he would ask you to.
[No wonder SAT scores are falling , Who is teaching our children?
Certainly not idiots like him!!
This is a perfect illustration what “progress” really means: moving us backwards to less civilized and more barbaric times.
I got a better idea, grab the superintendent, use him as a human shield, then snap his head off, use it as a helmet because he is a bonehead
If everyone grabbed stones, how is that not “The People bearing arms”? It becomes a weapon that can kill.
Mind you, stoning is not a very effective weapon when the perp has a 30.06 with several banana clips. Only a super lucky shot would likely fix the problem. So you’re defying our right to bear arms with a lesser right to bear arms. And if someone did manage to ping the perp with a nice hard rock, you know the ACLU would want to sue.
This is nothing more than the illusion of control. Rocks don’t work particularly well against perps with repeater rifles. And the Left knows this. They’re trying to placate us with “doing something” even if that something is insufficient and quite clearly ridiculous. Only a Lib would see this as anything other than nonsense. It’s downright goofy.
It would be much more effective to have emergency weapons located around campus next to the emergency fire extinguishers.
IN CASE OF SHOOTER BREAK GLASS