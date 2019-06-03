‘Stone Cold Loser’: London’s Muslim Mayor attacks Trump, Gets Response

London Mayor Sadiq Khan won’t be waiting for President Trump with open arms — or probably a cup of tea — when he arrives on the shore.

“Trump is seen as a figurehead of this global far-right movement,” Khan wrote for The Guardian, comparing the president to 20th-century fascists and their modern counterparts, including Viktor Orbán in Hungary, Matteo Salvini in Italy, Marine Le Pen in France and Nigel Farage in the United Kingdom.

“Through his words and actions, he has given comfort to far-right political leaders, and it’s no coincidence that his former campaign manager, Steve Bannon, has been touring the world, spreading hateful views and bolstering the far right wherever he goes.”

….Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job – only half his height. In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit. Landing now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

Khan, the first Muslim elected mayor of London, has long been an outspoken critic of Trump, including over his travel ban on citizens from Muslim countries.

“There are some who argue that we should hold our noses and stomach the spectacle of honoring Trump in this fashion — including many Conservative politicians. They say we need to be realists and stroke his ego to maintain our economic and military relationship with the US,” Khan wrote. “But at what point should we stop appeasing — and implicitly condoning — his far-right policies and views? Where do we draw the line?”

Trump is headed to London on Monday for a three-day state visit that’s scheduled to include a ceremony in Portsmouth to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings and a sit-down with Prime Minister Theresa May.

“It’s so un-British to be rolling out the red carpet this week for a formal state visit for a president whose divisive behavior flies in the face of the ideals America was founded upon — equality, liberty and religious freedom,” Khan wrote.

___

(c)2019 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)