Stockton teens protest gun violence with rock violence

STOCKTON — While hundreds of students from numerous Stockton high schools walked out of class Friday to peacefully protest gun violence, others were arrested after allegedly committing vandalism that prompted authorities to shut down several streets.
The mass walk-out involved students enrolled at Chavez, Edison, Lincoln and Stagg high schools that began just before 10:30 a.m.
SUSD spokeswoman Dianne Barth said 250 Edison High students walked out of class to gather near Taggart Gym before moving to the track.
They carried signs that read “No More Gun Violence,” and chanted to end school shootings. Barth said those students never left campus on Dr, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and returned to class within the hour.
At 10:15 a.m., 300 Stagg High students walked out of class to the school quad with plans to stage a 15-minute protest, Barth said.
Stagg High Principal Andre Phillips reported the rally was mostly peaceful until a group of students left, jumped over the fence in front of campus on Brookside Road, and ran out into the street.
“Most of the students went back to class, knowing this was not what they wanted and that there would be repercussions,” Phillips said.
Between 75 to 100 Stagg High students left campus, walked down Rose Marie Lane and headed to March Lane before circling back, Barth said. Once the students reached residential neighborhoods, law enforcement became involved. Stockton police closed off streets around Stagg High, snarling lunch-time traffic as they escorted students back to school.
While many of the students were demonstrating peacefully, several students took the opportunity to commit acts of violence against community members and officers, authorities said.
Students were alleged to have thrown rocks that caused damage to uninvolved vehicles and patrol cars. A woman told police that a rock was thrown through her car window while she was driving along Rose Marie and Precissi Lane that hit her in the shoulder but did not cause any injuries.
Police said an officer saw Stagg High students leaving campus by jumping a fence, and when the officer confronted them, they fought with the officer and took his baton.
Two male and two female juveniles ranging in age from 14 to 17 were arrested on suspicion of battery on an officer and for resisting arrest before being released to their parents. Eighteen-year-old Verania Cervantes was arrested on the same counts.
Tell me again why I should listen to the Tide Pod generation on gun control. https://t.co/yME2J8g6LV
— Sister Toldjah ツ (@sistertoldjah) February 27, 2018
“We do support the freedom to protest peacefully and freedom of speech,” police spokesman Officer Joe Silva said in a statement. “While the majority of the students were peaceful today, we don’t condone the violence which was committed by a small handful of students. It’s unacceptable to batter a police officer and especially to take an officer’s baton.”
I've never seen any @NRA members arrested for throwing rocks and damaging vehicles at an Annual Meeting. In fact, crime usually drops around the convention center/downtown areas when we show up. https://t.co/LcXF44bzhS
— Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) February 27, 2018
All but a few Stagg High students were back in class by about 11:35 a.m., Phillips said. Those who left campus and were involved in vandalism have been identified and will receive appropriate punishment.
“Peaceful protests are powerful and I recognize that it is awesome to be part of a movement,” Phillips said. “But some individuals who were not really there for the protest made this something else.”
Friday’s walk out came two days after 300 Franklin High and 50 Health Career Academy students participated in a walk-out in response to a nationwide call to protest gun violence at schools.
Those students were said to have not left campus, but congregated peacefully and marched.
The rallies have been in response to a mass shooting last week at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. A 19-year-old allegedly man opened fire using an AR-15 rifle, killing 17 people and injuring 14 more.
Lincoln High student Lorenzo Auer said he and about 100 classmates stood outside campus on Alexandria Place that began with chanting before deciding to walk towards Village Oaks School about one mile south on West Swain Road.
“As far as I know, the group I was with, there was no vandalism, no jumping on cars — other schools were doing that,” Auer, 16, said. Eventually, the group continued to walk to the Target parking lot on March Lane, where Auer said Stockton police allowed them to protest on the sidewalks.
Auer called the protest successful.
“I think so, for one all you need is awareness of the issue,” he said, adding that getting news coverage and attention from social media and passing motorists helped spread their cause.
“As long as they hear our message, we did good.”
In an email message to Lincoln High parents, Principal Terry Asplund said administration is supportive of the students’ right to demonstrate and congregate in peaceful and constructive ways.
“Student and staff safety continues to be our number one priority. Today our students were constructive in getting their message out. I’m hopeful that you can take some time to discuss with your student appropriate ways to demonstrate and to help them make sure they remain safe while having their views heard,” said Asplund.
As for SUSD, Barth said district principals met with interim Superintendent Dan Wright late Friday for a debriefing on the week’s protests and to discuss ways to address future walkouts, such as a national protest scheduled for mid-March.
“Stockton Unified is proud of the peaceful, well organized protests carried out by students on its high school campuses this week,” a statement from the district read. “We regret that on Friday some students from one of the high schools left a peaceful protest, walked off campus and created a disruption in the neighborhood.
“Such activity is not reflective of the values of the overwhelming majority of SUSD students and will not be tolerated.”
For those who don’t know, the “A” in AR-15 is for Armalite, the company that originated this 22 caliber rifle with this designation.
It’s amazing how many people that own one don’t even know that or that the rifle was actually designed in the late 1950’s. Everyone seems to think this a recent phenomenon.
Its not amazing, its PROOF that liberals indoctrinate, not educate.
STUPlD liberals have STUPlD liberal children.
When I was 15 years old my Dad bought me my first handgun. I used it to run my trap line on the outskirts of Stockton. I would walk down the street in our residential neighborhood with my Ruger Bearcat strapped on my waist. Neighbors would say hello and think nothing of a 15 y/o boy walking around with a revolver. How times have changed since Marxists have taken over California. I went to Lincoln HS. It is sad and pathetic to see all these little Marxists running around destroying other people’s property in the name of their latest “cause” that most of them are likely clueless about. What a bunch of deluded morons.
The term is not deluded morons, it is indoctrinated morons. They are indoctrinated into the anarchist mindset, where they can do anything they want, and their act is considered good, relative to what others are doing.
When I was a young tike I remember my older brothers and their friends driving around with gun racks inside their trucks. The “cool” guys had the gun racks with a shotgun or deer rifle. And they never went on shooting rampages. But now, it’s the gun’s fault??
I guess rocks will now be on the list of “let’s make it illegal to own.” I’ve said it hundreds of times … where are the parents of these “my son/daughter would never …”? It’s time someone took these children to the woodshed.
And why isn’t that kid who threw that rock into a MOVING VEHICLE, being charged with assault and attempted murder?!
IMO any moving vehicle that crashes can kill the occupant, so imo ANY ONE (even a kid) who throws a rock into the windshield, should be done for attempted murder.
Here in Columbus over the past 5 years i’ve lived here, i’ve heard WAY TOO MANY cases where someone DID crash all cause of a rock being thrown from an overpass (BY KIDS).. And nothing about what charges those kids got done with…
Maybe they are obummer’s kids.
Well, I’m wondering why we are allowed to have cars. Far more people die in car accidents than in shootings. Ban cars!!
Looks like the left are getting what they want!! More violence, don’t anyone realize all these events start with them and they keep stir it up so they can get what they want. The ones that go along with them are mindless sheep and that’s what they want from everyone, to just do what you are told because according to them ( they know what’s best for all of us ).
What gets me is why don’t those other students who do NOT WANT their protesting stopped cause of this sort of violence, DO A DAMN THING themselves, to prevent these thugs getting out of hand?
Notice how many of these emotionally crushed kids are smiling and laughing a they run through a shopping mall?
“Peaceful protests are powerful and I recognize that it is awesome to be part of a movement”
These kids are in love with the idea of protesting and “resisting”. It does not matter what the topic, the point is to cut classes and run around taking videos of their friends and themselves to post on Snapchat, Facebook or whatever.
Glad I won’t be around to see this generation take over the reigns.
How many children were arrested for the damage they caused.How many laws were broken. Need more laws on children. Shows how the children was raised (No Respect) Have rally’s and protest for them destroying private and public property.WHAT A BIG JOKE
Liberalism at work. The marijuana hippie parents raised these snowflake scumbags, with no discipline and no personal responsibility.
What the…… No permit, no permission, open violence; this is anarchy. Each of those kids should be subject to the full penalty for truancy and destruction of property. Protesting violence with violence. This is just nuts!
and no repercussions?
“getting the attention of passing motorist” Yeah, especially from the woman who had a rock break her window. Keep up the good work kids.
I had to laugh at that “I threw the rock at her to get her attention’?? WHAT:!)!#)!#(!)(#
i would like to see tear gas and water cannons used on these future teet suckers which should have been done at occupy wall street.
It was just a matter of time! It’s the PEOPLES HEARTS,NOT inanimate ‘objects” like guns & rocks. The FIRST murderer,Cain,killed his brother Able with a ROCK…Better ban ROCKS & protest the NRA…National ROCK Assosciation.Snap out of it people before AMERICA is just a memory
in HISTORY BOOKS!
Now they want to Lower the Voting age so these young Fools will Vote Demonrat,just like DACA it’s all about the Vote.Listen What happened is Terrible for the children and their Families,but let’s start with the Source a young,unstable,mentally deranged teen that No one did their Job to prevent this disturbed kid from carrying on this Sick Demented Crime against everyone in his path.Gun Control will not Stop this from Happening, I’m 62 yrs old and I can not Imagine doing Wholesale Murder on innocent people.This and all that is going on in this World Scares me of the Evil that walks amongst us.
Ever see those films “The Purge” and its sequels? Its getting so bad in CA< imo that is what they are going towards…
Now we have a new generation, the tide pod generation.
They must have rocks in their head if they think gun control is the answer.
Ah yes, rocks, one of the first assault weapons, probably came after somebody mouthed off and was met with a knuckle sandwich. Then somebody got the idea to fasten a rock to a long stick to inflict a lot of pain an damage. Let’s not forget the discovery of obsidian, great for making knives, spearheads, and arrowheads with multiple cutting surfaces to inflict maximum damage to the one on the receiving end. Catapults, swords, maces, lances, and on to black powder for muskets, pistols, bombs, then to a different gun powder, lever action rifles used by the Calvary, semi-auto pistols and rifles, full auto rifles, machine guns, and lets not forget zip guns. All of the mentioned items become assault weapons when used against another person.
So when we hear that assault weapons should be banned and military weapons are not for civilians, what weapons are being talked about? Chirp, chirp, chirp! Oh yes, the AR-15, that nasty looking rifle with a pistol grip (all rifles have one, match flint lock pistol to a flint lock rifle, see what I mean?) All weapons were used by a military at one time or another.
Here is an opportunity to find some of the neer-do-wells who should have their right to own a gun taken from them. Anyone who is involved in vandalism should relinquish their right to have a gun, until they have proven themselves to be respectful of others property, and replace anything they have broken or damaged.