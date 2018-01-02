Still complaining about tweets, Cornyn admits Trump had ‘pretty successful’ first year

President Donald Trump’s habit of unloading via Twitter tends to undermine his agenda, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn said Tuesday, adding that the president has nonetheless had a “pretty successful” first year in office.

“I think sometimes the president undermines his own effectiveness because of his tweeting, and things like that, that projects uncertainty,” Cornyn, R-Texas, told reporters in Austin. “He communicates in an unconventional way for a president, as you might have noticed, and I think that sometimes he steps on his own message.”

Even so, Cornyn pointed to the recent passage of the tax system overhaul, rolled-back regulations, rising consumer confidence, higher stock markets and the confirmation of Trump-appointed judges as victories in 2017.

“I think what has actually been done, as opposed to what has been said, has been pretty positive this last year, and I hope it continues,” he said. “People are feeling optimistic about our country in spite of the fact we’re dealing with threats from Russia, Iran, North Korea and the like, and the world continues to be a pretty scary place.”

