Still complaining about tweets, Cornyn admits Trump had ‘pretty successful’ first year

President Donald Trump’s habit of unloading via Twitter tends to undermine his agenda, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn said Tuesday, adding that the president has nonetheless had a “pretty successful” first year in office.
“I think sometimes the president undermines his own effectiveness because of his tweeting, and things like that, that projects uncertainty,” Cornyn, R-Texas, told reporters in Austin. “He communicates in an unconventional way for a president, as you might have noticed, and I think that sometimes he steps on his own message.”
Even so, Cornyn pointed to the recent passage of the tax system overhaul, rolled-back regulations, rising consumer confidence, higher stock markets and the confirmation of Trump-appointed judges as victories in 2017.
“I think what has actually been done, as opposed to what has been said, has been pretty positive this last year, and I hope it continues,” he said. “People are feeling optimistic about our country in spite of the fact we’re dealing with threats from Russia, Iran, North Korea and the like, and the world continues to be a pretty scary place.”
___
(c)2018 Austin American-Statesman, Texas
Visit Austin American-Statesman, Texas at www.statesman.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Join the discussion
Trump wrote The Art of the Deal. When you’re haggling (pre-agreement) there will be all sorts of wild claims and preposterous demands. Trump knows how to play his hand.
Look at the Dems’ recent success on some preposterous things:
Gay marriage
DACA
“No sane prosecutor would indict Hillary”
Obamacare (illegally passed)
Open borders
Trying to shut down coal
Trying to shut down petrol
Doubling the national debt
Obama saying “nobody could have done better” with the economy
BLM
Occupy Wall Street
War on Women
Cheating at every election
Weaponizing nearly every govt department
Selling uranium to Russia
Fake News
Fake charges against Roy Moore
Rigging the DNC primary
The Media didn’t consider any of this “preposterous”. But if you would have predicted the Dems would do these things 10 years ago, the Dems themselves would have said preposterous and they weren’t planning any of it.
Conryn is a n00b who has never seen a master at work before (certainly not Obama). Trump confuses him, because he’s doing something called Winning.
If not for Trump, the GOP would consider it winning to merely slow down the inevitable advance of the socialist agenda. That’s not winning. It’s a slow death.