Stifling free speech: Academia’s ‘Cone of Silence’

Cordoning off free speech to restricted “zones” on college campuses has prompted a lawsuit against the nation’s largest community college system. Sadly, just such a legal fulcrum has become necessary to pry open the closed perspective of academia.
The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) is representing Pierce College student Kevin Shaw, 27, in litigation after he was forbidden to hand out copies of the U.S. Constitution outside the campus’ “free speech zone.” At Pierce, that’s reportedly confined to a 616-square-foot area — or about three parking spaces.
Under a policy by the Los Angeles Community College District, a network of nine schools with about 150,000 students, the president of each college designates a free-speech zone on campus.
The L.A. community colleges are hardly alone. FIRE estimates that one in 10 American campuses has a restricted free-speech zone. “This fight is about a student’s right to engage in free thinking and debate while attending college in America,” Mr. Shaw says.
Is it any wonder that outside the “Get Smart”-esque campus-designed “Cone of Silence,” contrarian views increasingly prompt scorn and even violence — to the point where speaker invitations are rescinded out of fear of riots?
Ever so gradually America’s centers of higher education have become incubators of indoctrination, pushing free speech (and free thought) to the margins. It is high time for the duly concerned to push back — hard.
If you are outside of the Free Speech area can you actually ask to use it as the sign says you have to do? Do you have to get permission to use the Free Speech area if you are planning to say nothing? Or can you just go over there, say nothing, and then they’ll let you use the Free Speech zone to say it?.
One final question. What is permissible to be said in the Straight Men’s Room? I don’t live in LA which is why I can ask.
Since you need to request permission to use it, HOW the hell is it called a free speech zone? It should be a “Controlled speech zone”.
2017=1984. What a dysfunctional, delusional education bureaucracy has wrought. Indoctrination not education. No wonder people homeschool their children while they can. Where can you send your children to get a real education, not a social justice experiment? May God help these poor students and our nation when they are in charge.
Wondering…..How many Democrats would be against this..?
I knew this problem was bad on college campuses, but this is beyond belief. Cut off the funding for every university that limits free speech to a cordoned off area. I am being much more careful about who I donate to these days.
Exactly. If they take any federal money they should be BEHOLDEN to the fed laws, which state the ENTIRE COUNTRY is a free speech zone as per our constitution. If they don’t like it, then LEAVE THE COUNTRY!
There is a free speech area, it is called the United States of America. If living in a country with free speech is too great a burden for you, leave!
Mike is right. Schools that deprive students of their rights should not receive federal funds. Universities that are propaganda machines rather than schools of higher learning should also lose any federal funding. If professors are promoting a form of government that is not our form of government, they should lose their jobs. We need open discussions in universities for that is a way of learning. The professors cannot control it and it scares them if they are pushing something that is not part of what they are supposed to be teaching. Standard universities are going to be more and more replaced by on line universities if they cannot get their costs down and keep trying to indoctrinate the students. So long professors you have killed the goose.