Steven Crowder ‘adversely’ affects Texas Christian University students, school offers counseling

Texas Christian University has denounced conservative podcaster Steven Crowder and offered counseling for students offended by his “change my mind” event earlier this week.

The “Louder with Crowder” host set up a booth on a public sidewalk on campus Monday with a sign stating “rape culture is a myth. Change my mind,” Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

The event outraged students, with dozens lining up to challenge Mr. Crowder on his statement. Student Bennet Baker told the Star-Telegram that he saw a group of students crying near the booth.

Kathy Cavins-Tull, TCU’s vice chancellor for student affairs, said in a statement Tuesday that it was “a day of disappointment that the university failed to remove the source of their pain from the public sidewalk. I want to acknowledge the pain that I saw yesterday and the disappointment that I heard.”

In a tweeted statement, the university said Mr. Crowder’s comments “adversely affected” students but were protected by the Constitution, as he was on public property.

“Today, Steven Crowder chose to challenge our students on a public sidewalk in front of the university. While the Constitution gives him the right to express his views, the sentiments he expressed do not align with TCU’s values,” the university said. “His views adversely affected many members of our campus community. The health and safety of the Horned Frog Family is of utmost importance and we encourage individuals to contact campus resources for support.”

Mr. Crowder fired back in a tweet saying he was simply engaging in thoughtful conversation with supposed academics.

“Actually, I welcomed students (and faculty) to sit down and have a productive conversation in rationalizing our positions,” he wrote. “You know, what higher learning is supposed to be! Very proud of the students who engaged respectfully. Embarrassed by those who screamed and wept.”

