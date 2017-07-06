Steve Scalise moved back to intensive care in serious condition

(UPI) — House majority whip, Rep. Steve Scalise, is back in intensive care after suffering bullet wounds during a shooting last month.

“Congressman Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the Intensive Care Unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center due to new concerns for infection. His condition is listed as serious,” the hospital said in a statement Wednesday night.

The hospital said that another update on Scalise’s condition will be released Thursday.

The Louisiana Republican was shot June 14 by 66-year-old James Hodgkinson during a congressional baseball game. Scalise was the only victim before congressional police gunned down Hodgkinson.

Scalise suffered one bullet wound to the area near his left hip during the shooting.

“The bullet traveled straight across toward the other hip, in what we call a transpelvic gunshot wound. The round fragmented, and caused significant damage to bones, internal organs and blood vessels,” MedStar said at the time.

According to updates from the hospital, Scalise’s condition had been gradually improving before the latest setback. On June 23, he was released from the intensive care unit and had been listed as in “fair condition.”

