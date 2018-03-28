Steve King (R-IA) harassed for pointing out gun control girl’s Cuban flag patch

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A comment on an Iowa congressman’s campaign Facebook page about one of the survivors of a Florida school shooting prompted hundreds of comments, many met by mocking replies from the campaign.
U.S. Rep. Steve King’s campaign Facebook page on Sunday featured a picture of Emma Gonzalez as she gave a speech at Saturday’s “March for Our Lives” rally in Washington. Alongside a photo of Gonzalez, who wore a Cuban flag patch, the page noted: “This is how you look when you claim Cuban heritage yet don’t speak Spanish and ignore the fact that your ancestors fled the island when the dictatorship turned Cuba into a prison camp, after removing all weapons from its citizens; hence their right to self defense.”
Gonzalez is one of the students leading a call for gun control measures following the Feb. 14 shooting at a Parkland high school that left 17 people dead. Her speech at Saturday’s rally was among those drawing most attention, as she named those killed at the school and stood in silence for more than six minutes, representing the time the gunman took to kill them.
Hundreds responded with outrage, with many criticizing King for his comment about a young victim of a school shooting. The campaign replied to many messages by mocking liberals and saying they were misinterpreting the initial comment.
In one exchange, for example, a man commented, “A United States Congressman, quite literally attacking a child in hopes of protecting guns.”
That prompted a response, “Nah, just pointing out the irony of someone wearing a communist flag while advocating for gun control. – Team King”
King’s spokesman John Kennedy responded to an email seeking comment by referring questions to a campaign telephone number, which rang unanswered.
Since King was elected to Congress in 2002, the former construction company owner has repeatedly made statements that his opponents have called offensive.
Last year, King tweeted his support for a far-right Dutch politician who opposes immigration. He noted, “We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.” In a later interview, King was asked about demographic changes that could mean whites will no longer make up a U.S. majority, and he predicted, “Hispanics and the blacks will be fighting each other before that happens.”
King also has questioned how much nonwhites have contributed to civilization, and in 2013 he claimed some people crossing the border illegally have “calves the size of cantaloupes because they’ve been hauling 75 pounds of marijuana across the desert.”
You all want to pretend to be adults, but defend yourselves as a defenseless children? Welcome to the big league kiddies, you just can’t throw yourself out there and not be a target.
I hope it will be President King in 2020, after Trump leaves office.
.., uh, 2024…, 2024, not 2020.
Kind of tough to have much cred as a humanitarian when you are championing a murderous dictatorial regime.
I agree. BUT when have liberals CARED about how they look..?!?! After all, damn near ALL liberals are Pro-abortion!
Good for Steve King sticking to his guns and not apologizing to the politically correct left! Shame on Emma Gonzalez admiring Castro!
Many dozens of other high profile liberals also admire him.. IMO that’s why they wanna strip OUR 2nd amendment rights away, so they can make the US just like Cuba..
A “Child”? Children don’t don political patches and preach politics. These little miscreants are agitators with nothing to do but raise some hell and get some notoriety to tell their friends about. Most of these brats were no where near any shooting. Useful idiots
she is the face of indoctrination and i believe she is also gender nuetral.
In Cuba, they don’t take lightly to lesbians.
Kids? They are pimples faced teens and we should listen to them? What a joke…left wing Marxism that will use any tragedy to bring more death.
First, I find it refreshing to find a politician with backbone that stands up for American principles!
Second, if Miss Gonzalez loves Cuban values so much, I’m sure a GoFundMe would quickly raise the funds to send her there. It would be a great education for these ignorant children to live in Cuba for a long time.
We need more people like Steve King at all levels of government
Think he is the ideal statesman. Pointing out irony is their hallmark in trade
When you see flak, you’re over the target — or you’ve actually hit it, as King did here!