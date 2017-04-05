President Trump’s controversial chief strategist, Stephen Bannon, was removed from the National Security Council on Wednesday, Fox News confirmed.
Bannon was put on the NSC’s “Principles Committee” as check on former National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn to make sure Flynn carried through with a directive to depoliticize the NSC, a senior administration official told Fox News.
With H.R. McMaster now established as National Security Adviser, Trump saw no need for Bannon to stay on the committee as a check on Flynn, the official said.
Bannon is still permitted to go to NSC meetings.
Read more at Fox News
Steve Bannon removed from National Security Council,
K… and this is news why? Bannon, doing his job quietly, swiftly and effectively, and is now set with whom they’ve put in that postion. K, and? Bannon isn’t going anywhere, much to the chagrine of many a msm and reporters. Suck it up buttercups, Bannon won’t be leaving the DC area or our president anytime soon. If and when he does leave, I’m sure it will be on his own terms and at only the POTUS request.
*my god but they will make a story out of anything anymore won’t they? *smh
~M
They certainly will make news out of anything. How can he be removed when “HIS PURPOSE there was no longer needed?”