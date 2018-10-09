Stephen Colbert writer ‘glad we ruined Brett Kavanaugh’s life’

A writer for CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” apologized Sunday amid backlash for a tweet gloating that Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh’s life is hereby “ruined” by the unfounded sexual assault allegations that failed to thwart his confirmation.

“Whatever happens, I’m just glad we ruined Brett Kavanaugh’s life,” Ariel Dumas tweeted to her 46,000 followers on Saturday, the day Justice Kavanaugh was confirmed.

She deleted the tweet the next day and issued an apology, saying her original tweet was a poor “attempt at sarcasm.”

The last couple of weeks have been hard for the country and for me personally. The complexity of frustration, anger and sadness can’t be accurately conveyed on twitter, and I regret my tone-deaf attempt at sarcasm in the wake of it.

— Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) October 7, 2018

Comedic writers immediately jumped to Ms. Dumas’ defense, saying her original intent was clear and she had nothing to apologize for.

Every comedy writer supports you. How great would it be if the people trolling you were this outraged over a woman being sexually assaulted?

— Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) October 8, 2018

I liked the tone.

— David Stassen (@davidstassen) October 8, 2018

You have nothing to apologize for and you are also fantastic.

— Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 8, 2018

CBS has not commented on the matter.

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

You Might Like







—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 1.0/10 (5 votes cast)