Stephen Colbert writer ‘glad we ruined Brett Kavanaugh’s life’

A writer for CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” apologized Sunday amid backlash for a tweet gloating that Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh’s life is hereby “ruined” by the unfounded sexual assault allegations that failed to thwart his confirmation.
“Whatever happens, I’m just glad we ruined Brett Kavanaugh’s life,” Ariel Dumas tweeted to her 46,000 followers on Saturday, the day Justice Kavanaugh was confirmed.
She deleted the tweet the next day and issued an apology, saying her original tweet was a poor “attempt at sarcasm.”
The last couple of weeks have been hard for the country and for me personally. The complexity of frustration, anger and sadness can’t be accurately conveyed on twitter, and I regret my tone-deaf attempt at sarcasm in the wake of it.
— Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) October 7, 2018
Comedic writers immediately jumped to Ms. Dumas’ defense, saying her original intent was clear and she had nothing to apologize for.
Every comedy writer supports you. How great would it be if the people trolling you were this outraged over a woman being sexually assaulted?
— Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) October 8, 2018
I liked the tone.
— David Stassen (@davidstassen) October 8, 2018
You have nothing to apologize for and you are also fantastic.
— Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 8, 2018
CBS has not commented on the matter.
“Every useful idiot, socialist, comedy writer supports you!”
There! Much more accurate.
“It was a poor attempt at sarcasm. Like all my other work is a poor attempt at making hate based humor.”
Actually they have ruined their own lives and want company. Sorry, but you gave us a GREAT Justice Kavanaugh and downgraded yourself to the basement and lack of brains and what is reality.
Yup – idiots in favor of total mob rule (until THEY are the mob’s target). Don’t like someone for political reasons, or because they got promoted ahead of you, or because they look better than you, or flirted with your girl-friend/boyfriend/dog? Well just accuse them of heinous “crimes”, with absolutely no substantiating evidence – then let mob justice take over. These people are so intellectually stunted, they are actually ADVOCATING for a Stalin-style dictatorship, where you take down your “enemies” with false accusations, and lynch mobs. Totally mind-boggling!
Roman Pontius Pilot thought he ruined Christian Jesus’ life like this fool thinks he ruined Christian Kavanaugh’s. That one didn’t work out so well for the Roman legions, nor will it work out for Roaming Media whose name is Legion. Christian love always conquers secular Lust, especially when it is lust for POWER, as Emperor Constantine later discovered and Rome itself became Christian.
A poor attempt at sarcasm? How come I don’t believe that? Maybe it has the do with the way they seem to think.
“Seem to think.” Causen they don’t.
And i wonder. IS CBS itself taking any action? If not, then maybe i need to look at Dropping THEM from my line up of TV i watch in the evening.
If that is a sample of her work she will have a short career as a writer. She is either incompetent or lying.
Every Comedy writer supports her? I highly doubt that!
Since 99% are probably fellow commucrat libtards, it certainly wouldn’t shock me to find they all support her and her hate.
Ariel Dumas is the typical “mob rule mentality” democrat. Hate and discontent occupy her every thought and action and yet she remains employed as a writer for Colbert … Why is she still employed? People like Dumas reap what they sow and is now a “marked” women ….time is against her.
Simple minded child. Character assassination as a policy tool, supported by the constituents. And they’re proud of that. Horrible, stupid people.
Yes, those fellow “comedians” were right: she had nothing to apologize for. When you actually believe that you can’t do anything wrong and that you are above everyone else, you don’t apologize. You don’t even know the meaning of the word. How sad for America that we are populated with twits like this.
And how even sadder, that these cretins get given AIR TIME.
The leftist demented Democrats and their sycophants in the MSM and entertainment cabal did not ruin Brett Kavanaugh’s life, no more than he and they could ruin mine. Allegations are not conviction. Lies are lies even when told by promiscuous women whose lives are filled with scrolls of sexual relationships.
Now, Justice Kavanaugh will go on with his long time loving marriage and children and his core values, volunteer coaching, serving meals to the hungry and all else he did before. He will hire a majority of women clerks, as he did before, frustrating the leftist hypocritical Democrats who have been outed for paying their female employees less than their male employees. Radical leftist Democrats who hate our Constitution and 300 years of clear legal precedence do not change my life any more than they change Justice Kavanaugh, they only marginalize themselves and cause citizens with sound minds to reject them.
BUT they certainly TRIED their damndest to ruin his life.
Colbert our Gay little Fop, is a bad boy. He also is a phony, not funny as he needs people to ridicule. Feel sorry for him as he is all screwed, yeah,yeah.
Why isnt she fired?
Because liberals get protected. Conservatives don’t.
Have you noticed every time one of these lib hate mongers puts something out on Twitter as soon as they are caught they delete it. Peter Fonda did it with his comments about Baron Trump being thrown in a cage then deleted his tweet and apologized,then this executive at Google put out that foul worded hateful statement attacking all people who supported kavanaugh then apologized saying he was just frustrated and deleted his tweet and now this one. They think they are so smart until they get caught then they run like scared rabbits and delete and apologize.
They do it because they can. There are no consequences for their foul behavior.
Unlike conservatives, who get BANNED!
In the trade I believe they call it “wandering off script” or in the case of a skilled actor, improvising.
Not recommended for everyone for obvious reasons.
John Lennon claimed Peter Fonda was the idiot he was speaking with in He said, She said.
What passes for “righteous indignation” on the left, often seemed to be accompanied by poor impulse control. The common thread: immaturity. Infantile protests, infantile accusations, infantile intolerance, infantile outbursts.
How have these “last couple of weeks” been “hard” for YOU? You’re a Freekin Liberal Child who thinks this life would be utopia if you could just get your way! Well, Child….this last couple of weeks has been hard for American Warrior Troops trying to save the lives of “nobody” people in “nowhere” countries being gassed and bombed by their OWN dictators. Our medical teams going to Africa to help people we don’t even know keep from dying of Malaria, Dengue and Ebola. And it was Danm hard for one U.S. Court of Appeals Judge, and his beautiful family, being accused of a “crime” which he had NOTHING TO DO WITH and may not have happened at all — all because a group of Trump-haters couldn’t think of a better way to hit the president than to ambush and massacre this GOOD MAN. Yeah, you’ve really had it hard, I’ll say. You really need to re-think your priorities, grow up, and reassess your “friends”. God Bless America: The Place where I and others ensured your freedom to be an ADULT.
When a conservative makes a funny statement about a group of people using sarcasm the left wants to have him fired or boycotted, but even if that conservative apologizes and the group that it was directed to accepts that is not good enough. If a liberal makes a vile statement at a conservative, they claim it is sarcasm and apologize, all is forgotten.
Yes. You summed up the rules. And somehow the Left is considered holier than us.
Ariel Dumbass, I for one and about sick of “apologies”. You lefties think to “just apologize” every time you get called out about the things you print, tweet, or post.
The entire name is hard to resist saying very slowly…
Ariel = A Real
You know the rest.
It must be great to live in a world where you can say any outrageous offensive thing and then quickly apologize and be forgiven it’s to bad this same logic wasn’t applied to Roseann.
That’s because libtards LOVE double standards.
Just another reason we all have to take folks with us to vote GOP this November so these evil self-centered people do not get back in political power. They hurt enough people with just their media.
IMO till we start hitting these networks themselves, AS WELL AS those companies who advertise with them, i don’t think, even winning MORE seats in congress will do a damn thing to change what we keep hearing.
Yes, that writer’s original intent is clear. She is thinks it is great ruining someone’s life on unfounded accusations. She is fine with guilty until proven innocent. She would fit in well with the Red Guard in Maoist China. The same for her fellow writers that stood up for her.
I do not accept her lame excuse of poor attempt at sarcasm. Let her explain to us how she didn’t mean it. It believe she meant every word of it. She got called on it and is a coward not to own it. Her fellow writers are fellow low lifes. Just own it, you cowards.
I understand that she spells her name “Dumas” because it is easier than spelling her name correctly as Dumb A$$.
” . . . it is difficult to argue with ‘the stupid’, since they tend to have so much more experience at being ‘the stupid’.”
Semper Fi . . . !
When you gloat about ‘ruining’ someone’s life you are no longer able to claim that you are the party of tolerance, peace, and goodwill.
It is sad that these people aspire to destroying other people. It has become the pinnacle of their false religion.
Romans 1:28-32 28 And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a debased mind, to do those things which are not fitting; 29 being filled with all unrighteousness, sexual immorality, wickedness, covetousness, maliciousness; full of envy, murder, strife, deceit, evil-mindedness; they are whisperers, 30 backbiters, haters of God, violent, proud, boasters, inventors of evil things, disobedient to parents, 31 undiscerning, untrustworthy, unloving, unforgiving, unmerciful; 32 who, knowing the righteous judgment of God, that those who practice such things are deserving of death, not only do the same but also approve of those who practice them.
Isn’t Colbert the male clone of upChuck’s niece Amy (both are supposedly comedians, but they’re totally unfunny)!!?
a shill for socialism, not a comedian or “entertainer.” why would anyone waste their time or money watching or supporting this kind of trash? because they have been brainwashed to accept this type of thinking. scary.