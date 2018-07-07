Statue of Liberty climber invokes Michelle Obama: ‘I went as high as I could’

The woman who scaled the Statue of Liberty this week to protest President Trump’s immigration policies invoked former first lady Michelle Obama in explaining her protest.

Fox News reported that the protester, Therese Patricia Okoumou, said outside a Manhattan courthouse Thursday that she was inspired by Obama’s quote “when they go low, we go high.”

“Our beloved first lady that I care so much about said that when they go low, we go high, and I went as high as I could,” Okoumou said.

Read more at The Hill.

