Statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee at Duke University Defaced

DURHAM — A vandal or vandals defaced the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee near the entrance of Duke Chapel.
The incident happened sometime overnight, Duke University spokesman Keith Lawrence said, adding that the campus police are investigating.
Lawrence declined to speculate about how the damage was inflicted. Parts of Lee’s face had been chipped off, including all of his nose.
The statue’s face is high enough off the ground that most people would need a stepstool or small ladder to reach it.
The incident happened amid the ongoing controversy, heightened by events last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, about the presence of Confederate monuments on public property and other prominent locations. On Monday, protesters pulled down one such monument in downtown Durham; seven people face charges.
Another local Confederate memorial, UNC Chapel Hill’s “Silent Sam” statue on McCorkle Place, has been vandalized repeatedly in recent years, usually with spray paint.
Thursday’s incident is the first known vandalism targeting the Lee statue at Duke.
Duke officials said they’d increased security around the chapel, and will review a surveillance video from inside it.
Like their counterparts at UNC-CH, the Duke administration faces calls to deal with the statue. A Duke Divinity School alumnus, Ocracoke United Methodist Church paster Richard Bryant, argues that campus officials should begin making plans to remove or disavow it.
“Racist iconography has no place in a Christian church,” Bryant said earlier this week.
On Thursday, Duke President Vince Price said people should respect the university’s process for dealing with the issue.
“For an individual or group of individuals to take matters into their own hands and vandalize a house of worship undermines the right, protected in our Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion, of every Duke student and employee to participate fully in university life,” Price said. “To that end, earlier this week I began consulting with students, faculty, alumni and others about the ways in which we can use this issue to teach, learn and heal. Together — and only together — we will determine an appropriate course of action informed by our collective values.”
He added that Duke Chapel “is a place of sanctuary and refuge that belongs to every member of the Duke community.”
Unlike Silent Sam and Durham County’s Confederate memorial, Duke Chapel and the Lee statue are on private property.
The statue of Lee is one of 10 that ring the portal of the cathedral’s main entrance, and has been there since Duke Chapel’s construction. While Duke has long held the statues are symbolic and not meant to represent real people, the image of Lee is unmistakably that of the Confederacy’s top general.
Duke lore holds that the chapel’s builder, John Donnelly, chose the people to depict in consultation with a professor at Vanderbilt University.
the triangle of pure liberal hell raleigh durham chapel hill.
One thing that must be understood is the importance of the CIVIL WAR, and remembering all of it. It is a reminder that slavery did happen. Permanently ending it was a horrendous conflict. The South was left a Third World country. (The Day they Drive ole Dixie Down).
There never would have been reUnion without allowing the South to keep its pride. (We allowed Japan to keep its dignity.)
The America of today, the Greatest Generation of the 20’s Century were forged in the fire of the Civil War.
This is why monuments to that war are critical to our history and culture as a people.
Ed Chancellor, Excellent Commentary. These liberal racist pigs want to erase history! They are no better than Adolph Hitler and his book burnings!
Disgusting vandalism..!! Robert E. Lee was a honorable man when he fought in defense of Texas and New Orleans before he ever approached the Civil War. The vandals of today are no less vandals like ISIS, who ignorantly deface and destroy historic statues and symbols. Their stupidity leads them on their rants and raves of destruction. All should be stopped, arrested, tried, and imprisoned.
I guess they had better start thinking of a new name for the university too. After all, Washington Duke, who the school is named after served in the Confederate Navy. Doesn’t matter that he was not a slave owner, just like the majority of the Confederate forces weren’t. I’d bet dollars to donuts that the punk(s) that defaced the statue were not born and raised locally.
These idiots, especially the so-called “conservatives” who are suggesting that the statues should be removed to reconcile America’s race issues, are too stupid to understand that it’s not about a flag, statue or any other symbol. The entire issue is driven by a group of people who want nothing less than to force their will upon the populace at large. They are incurable, perpetual malcontents, and will never stop in their demands – and those who attempt to pacify them will only meet with frustration, as they cannot be satisfied. Even if the Confederate flag, the flag of my ancestors, is banned from public display and every memorial to those who served the South is removed, they will continue to complain, demand and threaten. The Stars and Stripes will be next. Many very naïve people will say that such a drastic and anti-American move will never happen. Well, twenty years ago no one would have believed that a business would be forced, under law enacted by the Federal Government, to deliver a “gay wedding cake.” Fifteen years ago no one would have believed that our armed forces would be forced to accept homosexuals, cross-dressers, trans-sexuals (to use “offensive” and “obsolete” terms), and the assorted fruits and vegetables whom are now emerging from sordid corners. This country is in deep trouble, and destroying our history and heritage is certainly not a cure.
The total misconception of the Civil war. The federal government wanted to charge the Southern states a fee (TAX) on all the crops they grew. It had nothing to do with black and white or slavery. Finally nearing the end it did have overtones about slavery. The North knew the South would be unable to plant and pick their crops without slave labor. That’s how the North would ultimately bring the South under their control. I have a question for anyone wanting to discuss slavery in the US. That question is: What was the individuals race that owned and mistreated the most slaves in America? The answer is Negro! Don’t believe me? Look it up.
A good question to ask any sane black man is if he would be better off if slavery had never happened. I know we sure would. There’s millions of great black people in our country, Ben CArson is one of the best examples I know. There is more freedom and opportunity for them here than any place on earth yet the few will take, demand and complain from the time they get up until they lay down about how terrible they have it. Please use one of our freedoms and leave, go where you are welcome with open arms and baskets full of fruit. You’ll be much happier and the good black people that are here will be much better off, so will we.
Vandals are nothing but cowards and ignorant hypocrites, or in this case indoctrinated idiots.