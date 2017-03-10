States go after Trump’s revised travel ban in federal court

(UPI) — Three days after President Donald Trump replaced his controversial immigration ban with a new order, a handful of states went back to federal court Thursday to have it blocked, too.
Five states — Washington, Minnesota, Oregon, New York and Massachusetts — are asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in Seattle to issue an injunction against the measure. Washington and Minnesota were also the plaintiffs in a lawsuit that ultimately blocked Executive Order 13769, the administration’s first attempt at closing U.S. borders to all refugees and immigrants from seven largely Muslim nations.
Thursday, Washington Attorney General Robert W. Ferguson said the new suit asks Judge James L. Robart to once again block the revised order’s implementation — saying the presidential action may differ in language but violates the same constitutional principles.
“The president cannot unilaterally declare himself free of the court’s restraining order and injunction,” he said at news conference Thursday. “This is not a new lawsuit. … It’s our view that [the first] temporary restraining order that we’ve already obtained remains in effect. And the burden is on the federal government to explain why it does not.”
“A lot of people who the 9th Circuit said are covered by this injunction are still harmed by the new executive order,” Washington Solicitor General Noah Purcell said.
Trump’s replacement order, signed Monday, was designed to stand up to legal scrutiny better than the first had. Like the prior order, though, it temporarily bars all foreign refugees and a select group of migrants from entering the United States — but differs by exempting current visa holders and Iraqi migrants.
Iraq was originally named with Iran, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia and Sudan in the first order as countries that were barred for 90 days from sending immigrants to the United States. All refugees were barred for 120 days, except those from Syria, who were prohibited “indefinitely.”
The Justice Department said in court filings that the new order also addresses due process concerns with “a robust waiver provision” to permit exceptions on a case-by-case basis for immigrants from the six nations on the banned list. Further, it removes the “indefinite” tag on Syrian refugees and limits the potential number of all refugees admitted to the United States this year to 50,000.
“That does not mean that it’s cured its constitutional problems,” Ferguson said of the revisions.
Trump and his administration have repeatedly said the order is a national security measure to suspend U.S. entry until the government can better assess and implement its immigration policy.
On his Twitter page, the president was severely critical of the legal efforts to stop his first order — even rebuking Robart and three judges in a San Francisco appellate court who declared the so-called immigration travel ban unconstitutional.
“You can’t tweet your way out of the rule of law,” Ferguson said.
Washington and Minnesota were joined in their suit by Oregon, New York and Massachusetts on Thursday, and Ferguson said he welcomes any additional states that also want to step in.
“It’s my duty, my responsibility to act,” Ferguson said. “We’re not going to be bullied by threats and actions by the federal government.”
Critics of the orders have argued they merely allow Trump to make good on campaign remarks for a blanket Muslim ban. Then-candidate Trump later walked back his comments but opponents say his travel ban is rooted in that campaign pledge.
“Trump’s latest executive order is a Muslim Ban by another name, imposing policies and protocols that once again violate the Equal Protection Clause and Establishment Clause of the United State Constitution,” New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a statement. “Smart, aggressive litigation by state attorneys general and civil rights advocates across the country successfully torpedoed President Trump’s first Muslim Ban, and I am pleased that as state AGs, we are now marshaling our resources to fight Trump’s latest, unconstitutional decree.”
“We are consolidating our efforts and joining fellow states, led by [Ferguson], to challenge Trump’s unlawful Muslim Ban 2,” Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey tweeted. “Trump’s second travel ban remains a discriminatory, unconstitutional attempt to make good on his campaign promise.”
Also this week, Hawaii filed its own lawsuit to block the order. A judge in Honolulu will hear arguments on Wednesday, just hours before the measure is set to take effect.
The White House has said it is confident that the new order will pass legal muster.
“We feel confident in how that was crafted and the input that was given,” spokesman Sean Spicer said at his daily news briefing Thursday.
Purcell, though, said Trump’s government itself has even gone so far to say both orders are effectively identical.
“We are pointing to the fact that the president’s senior advisers have been saying that this is the same basic policy as the order that was enjoined,” he said. “That’s a relevant piece of information for the judge to consider when deciding whether to allow the government to implement this revised order.”
Copyright 2016 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
States go after Trump’s revised travel ban in federal court,
Let’s hope that one of these lefty judge’s or follower’s family member will be the next victim of an ISIS beheading so they can reap what they soe.
Tyronne, please step lightly in the garden of trolls
Thanks for the warning usafoldsarge, but we need to come out of the closet and stand up for our safety, freedom, and justice. We need to take away all the government handouts to all these freeloader trolls that have too much free time on their hands so they are forced to go out and get a real job. A real job does not include Clinton Foundation paid protesters/rioters/looters either.
Absolutely no disrespect to usafoldsarge, because I agree with most of your commentary.
To hell with stepping lightly in the troll’s garden. STOMP so loudly and hard, the GROUND reverberates and brings their house down on them!!
I am sorry to say that my entire family lives in three of those states. Forget New York and Massachusetts.
So Washington State Attorney General says to the Judge who read a previous case on this issue:
Don’t read this one, Judge, you already read my last one. I making the same arguments I made before they changed the Executive Order so I must be right.
Tweeting is disrespectful. Add that to my previous list of complaints.
My fellow states feel the same way I do. No need to ask anyone else. Five against one should be enough.
Please issue an additional order ordering President Trump not to waste the country’s time by trying to fix things. It’s offensive.
Trump is a bully.
————-
Did I get that article right?
IMO it won’t matter HOW trump words this order, LIBERALS will keep going to the same lefitst activist judges to get it halted.. AND like the lemmings they are, the libtard judges will keep approving their wishes and halt anything trump comes up with..
AND Til trump REMOVEs these activists from the bench, he will keep geting stopped by these litbards..
The Liberal Democrat Communists want all The US Political Parties to be forced to have the same corrupting policies , by their Supreme Court appointed Injustices. Liberals have done this in Europe, and Canada.
They normalize morbid behaviors to all school children using adult school teachers, and special interest group activists with tax payers money. Their so-called Civil Liberties Lawyers, and appointed Injustices help them legislate tyranny.
No wonder Democrats, their Supreme Court appointed injustices, their Popular Media Moguls ,their Education Establishments which traumatize malleable school children ,and Motion Picture Industry love Tyrannical Islam, and It’s criminal Sharia Law so much.
Democrat Party legislation is doing the same here in normalizing wrongs as rights. It is wrong for a tyrannical worldview to set up Mosques here, and indoctrinate people to kill Infidels wherever they may be found. Check out CitizenGO petitions which help some good people escape Islam’s executioners, and the injustice of Liberal legislated crime.
Trump should simply tell them they have no standing in the courts as he is allowed by statutory law, and the Constitution, to restrict anyone, at any time, for any reason, from entering the United States. So take your frivolous law suits, and unlawful judicial rulings, and shove them up the orifice of your choice. The order stands, and will be enforced.
He should, but you know the always commie lovers union is just LICKING their lips hoping he does just that, so they can claim over-reach of his office..
If it’s really a bad thing why aren’t more states jumping on board. I really hope this handful of states gets shut down hard. It’s gonna take some time to”Drain The Swamp”.
The Muslim agenda for America is clear as noted below:
“The process of settlement is a ‘Civilization-Jihadist Process’ with all the word means. The Ikhwan must understand that their work in America is a kind of grand jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and ’sabotaging’ its miserable house by their hands and the hands of the believers so that it is eliminated and God’s religion is made victorious over all other religions.”
Are these nasty judges running our country?. They are as bad as the half breed vermin Obama.
In their minds they are..
read that hawaii has joined the party ‘on behalf of one muslim resident’. could that be obama?
these IDIOTS REFUSE TO ACCEPT THAT THIS IS NOT A MUSLIM BAN.. this is a temporary ban of ALL people from these countries for anyone applying for a first time visa.. these countries have FAILED GOVERNMENTS and CANNOT vet their own people… President Trump has the authority to issue this temporary ban and IT IS CONSTITUTIONAL!!! Other counties have better governments and can vet their people.. These fools trying to stop it, obviously do NOT care about the welfare and safety of this country…anyone with a visa or green card are NOT affected by the temporary ban … demented democrats are doing nothing but spreading their lies and their hate.. they need to grow up…
It’s honestly to the point if i was Trump i would say. FINE you don’t like e restricting access from these countries cause you claim its a ban on muslims. NO PROBELM.. WE WON’T accept people FROM ANYWHERE in the bloody world PERIOD. A 100% halt on all visas, asylum claims and refugees is being implemented.. AND WILL LAST the entire time i am president!
These few States which are fighting the temporary ban moving forward should receive the bulk of refugees. If we plan to permit 50000 annually they should be distributed between these states where they will be welcomed with open arms and wallets.Inclusive of Hawaii.
And after they’ve imported all the invaders, I mean refugees, build a wall around them.
We have a ready made wall around Hawaii. THE OCEAN!!!
Trump’s one mistake in the revision was increasing the exemption list to 51 countries (you read that right — 51 OIC abominations are not subject to the restrictions) rather than paring it to nought and vetting citizens of all 57 of the OIC abominations (especially given that one of them, immediately east of Iran — which also has a record of demanding more alms from DC, after it hid binLaden in luxury-digs on its mil-academy grounds — was the source abomination for Times Square and WMATA attempts of 2010 as well as 2015 San Bernardino)
“The president cannot unilaterally declare himself free of the court’s restraining order and injunction,”
Hahahahaha
As I said before these subversive judges are claiming the Executive branch is subservient to them
The president DOES have the right to unilaterally issue an Executive Order for NATIONAL SECURITY and it is not subject to getting the Judicial branches permission
These judges are acting outside the law by impeding a duly elected PRESIDENT from doing his duties, and do not have ANY PROTECTION UNDER THE LAW
Have them arrest and tried for subversion
They will not confine themselves to written law, see how they defy the physical law of gravity from the end of a rope
Defy the Law of Gravity. I love that. Jota.
“We are pointing to the fact that the president’s senior advisers have been saying that this is the same basic policy as the order that was enjoined,” he said. “That’s a relevant piece of information for the judge to consider when deciding whether to allow the government to implement this revised order.”
This is hilarious
They are admitting to doing nothing more than impeding the President in his duty to PROTECT the AMERICAN PEOPLE from HARM from foreign nationals
What was the original intent of the first order?
A temporary halt to entry into the United States of individuals from countries who cannot tell us who they are and to give us time to put in place a procedure to insure the government is doing all it can, as its Constitutional duty, to PROTECT the citizens of our country from HARM.
What is the intent of the second order?
Identical
The court wanted everyone to believe its objection was to how it was done, so that was changed.
Now, these enemies of the America people are left standing naked and exposed for all to see, it was the the prevention of the President to do his duty, all along
How do we get a restraining order against them?
How about ordering their arrest!
THEN we can sort it out in the courts
And arrest the Joker hiding out in Gotham, too!
The Judges suckered me because I too thought their objections were to HOW the order was done. This leaves WHO(?), WHAT, WHERE(?), and WHEN(?).
WHO would just be a cheap shot at Trump which judges shouldn’t ever be doing (although we have one here in my town who did exactly that) leaving WHAT. I can’t come up with anything off hand.
Any ideas Jota? I am all ears (born that way).
I would LOVE to get a restraining order against all these whiney libtards AND their activist judges who break the laws (or bend them/subvert what they mean) to comply with the liberals whining..