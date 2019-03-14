Home » News

State supreme court rules Remington can be sued over Newtown shooting

GOPUSA StaffAssociated Press Posted On 11:55 am March 14, 2019
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gun maker Remington can be sued over how it marketed the Bushmaster rifle used to kill 20 children and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, a divided Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

Justices issued a 4-3 decision that reinstated a wrongful death lawsuit and overturned a lower court ruling that the lawsuit was prohibited by a 2005 federal law that shields gun manufacturers from liability in most cases when their products are used in crimes.

The plaintiffs include a survivor and relatives of nine people killed in the massacre. They argue the AR-15-style rifle used by shooter Adam Lanza is too dangerous for the public and Remington glorified the weapon in marketing it to young people.

Remington has denied wrongdoing and previously insisted it can’t be sued under the federal law.

The majority of the high court agreed with most of the lower court’s ruling and dismissed most of the lawsuit’s allegations, but allowed a wrongful marketing claim to proceed.

“The regulation of advertising that threatens the public’s health, safety, and morals has long been considered a core exercise of the states’ police powers,” Justice Richard Palmer wrote for the majority.

Lanza, 20, shot his way into the locked school in Newtown on Dec. 14, 2012, and killed 20 first-graders and six educators with a Bushmaster XM15-E2S rifle, similar to an AR-15. He shot his mother to death in their Newtown home beforehand, and killed himself as police arrived at the school.

Connecticut’s child advocate said Lanza’s severe and deteriorating mental health problems, his preoccupation with violence and access to his mother’s legal weapons “proved a recipe for mass murder.”

Joshua Koskoff, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, told the state Supreme Court during arguments in November 2017 the Bushmaster rifle and other AR-15-style rifles were designed as military killing machines and should never have been sold to the public.

“The families’ goal has always been to shed light on Remington’s calculated and profit-driven strategy to expand the AR-15 market and court high-risk users, all at the expense of Americans’ safety,” Koskoff said Thursday. “Today’s decision is a critical step toward achieving that goal.”

Military-style rifles have been used in many other mass shootings, including in Las Vegas in October 2017 when 58 people were killed and hundreds more injured.

The case was watched by gun rights supporters and gun control advocates across the country as one that could affect other cases accusing gun-makers of being responsible for mass shootings. Several groups, ranging from the National Rifle Association to emergency room doctors, submitted briefs to the court.

The 2005 federal law, named the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, has been cited by other courts that rejected lawsuits against gun makers and dealers in other high-profile shooting attacks, including the 2012 Colorado movie theater shooting and the Washington, D.C., sniper shootings in 2002.

James Vogts, a lawyer for Remington, has cited the 2005 federal law and previously said the Bushmaster rifle is a legal firearm used by millions of people for hunting, self-defense and target shooting.

Remington, based in Madison, North Carolina, filed for bankruptcy reorganization last year amid years of slumping sales and legal and financial pressure over the Sandy Hook school massacre.

southernpatriot
southernpatriot
1:33 pm March 14, 2019 at 1:33 pm

If the NY State Supreme Court is so leftist and demented to hold a gun manufacturer responsible rather than the pervert murderer or his mother responsible then the matter needs to be appealed to the SCOTUS where there are at least some Constitutionalists now on the Court, thanks, HUGE thanks to Trump, that can let the U.S. Constitution speak on this matter.

    vetsvette
    vetsvette
    2:04 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:04 pm

    By their dumbazzed liberal logic, Colt Arms would be sued for the thousands of people killed by them in the 19th century. Remember…
    “God Created Men and Sam Colt Made Them Equal!”
    Dangerous advertising If I ever heard it. Connecticut used to be the home, at one time or the other, to virtually every major firearms manufacturer in the United States. No longer, sadly.

      ltuser
      ltuser
      4:32 pm March 14, 2019 at 4:32 pm

      OR ford for everyone killed in an auto-accident. Or budweiser for all those who die from alcoholism. OR Verison for all those who die due to texting while driving.
      WHEN WILL THIS INSANITY of trying to blame the tool, stop!?

      freedomfighter
      freedomfighter
      7:02 pm March 14, 2019 at 7:02 pm

      The completely unhinged left has lost it’s collective mind if it, in fact, ever really had one. This will lead to a catastrophic future, where vehicle manufacturers can be sued because a group of people were mowed down by one they happened to have made. Van and truck manufacturers could be sued, in instances such as vehicle bombings, simply because one of their vehicles was involved in a bombing. Knife manufacturers could be sued, if a knife were used in a murder/multiple murder. Let’s go a bit farther, and say,if a building were burned to the ground, with all killed. Could someone then go against the company which made the lighter, match, or flammable liquid or solid used for the deed?.We have ventured into the twilight zone of pure ignorance of thought, and need to blame, ANYONE for anything.
      Hell no, the one to blame in these atrocities, is the individual, in whatever state of mind they were in, at the time of the crime. The blame, and punishment, must be delegated to those responsible, not the objects they use. Can they now, sue the Constitution, because it allows CITIZENS to own and carry arms?. HELL NO, MAGA

    crustyoldgeezer
    crustyoldgeezer
    2:08 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:08 pm

    It’s Connect a dot, not ny, but….

    They let pass because. apparently, Remington advertised the Firearm as the perfect gun to murder children in schools.

    Advertising for ANY OTHER USE would invalidate their ‘logic’ used in “creating” that poorly thought out decision.

    Hunting, Plinking, Home defense, target practice, and about 35,000 other reasons COULD NOT “reasonably” be ‘advertising to murder kids in schools’

      ltuser
      ltuser
      4:33 pm March 14, 2019 at 4:33 pm

      Strange, i’ve NEVER ONCE seen a tv or magazine ad for any gun saying “BUY our products, they are great for murdering folk”..

eatdawg
eatdawg
1:34 pm March 14, 2019 at 1:34 pm

If the Supreme Court does it’s job they will block this. They just want to bankrupt gun manufacturers. Leftists always want to blame everyone except the one actually responsible for the act.

    crustyoldgeezer
    crustyoldgeezer
    2:10 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:10 pm

    Remington SHOULD BE ABLE to come back on the “justices” for ABUSING THEIR OFFICE and bankrupt them, THEN file Criminal Complaints to send them to Prison for LIFE!

      ltuser
      ltuser
      4:34 pm March 14, 2019 at 4:34 pm

      I’ve always WANTED to see folks start sueing these JUDGES for legislating from the bench…

listenorleave
listenorleave
1:49 pm March 14, 2019 at 1:49 pm

This is an old tactic. Connecticut will lose in the Supreme Court. Just laugh at them for now and worry not.

jpb64usanet
jpb64usanet
1:56 pm March 14, 2019 at 1:56 pm

The rifle is an immobile object, it doesn’t move. Law of physics. Blame the person who moved it. Period. It can be a car, a knife, a hammer, rocks, baseball bat. He can use anything and the rifle cannot stop him.

CaptTurbo
CaptTurbo
2:04 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:04 pm

Only in the sick, twisted, demented mind of a leftist could a firearm or firearm manufacturer be held responsible for the crime committed by a psychopath. These are the people who insist on keeping our borders open to drug dealers, human traffickers, and killers. I see the need for recalling four “Justices” here.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    4:35 pm March 14, 2019 at 4:35 pm

    I’d recall ALL LIBERAL judges, and permanently kick them off the bench if i could..

Ronald Arnott
Ronald L Arnott
2:09 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:09 pm

Yup blame everyone and thing except the ones who are responsible. After all it must be Fords fault on of their Mustang cars went rogue and ran some one over, after all they were marketed twords the young. Blame the Louisville Slugger bat for beating someone to death because after all they were marketed for the young. These judges need to be hung in front of a courthouse.

    crustyoldgeezer
    crustyoldgeezer
    2:15 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:15 pm

    Every Town Square, County Seat, State Capital Building, and the US Capital Building should have GALLOWS permanently erected in front of the Front Steps SPECIFICALLY FOR PUBLIC EXECUTIONS of Corrupt politicians, and politically appointed ‘judges’ and bureaucrats!

    Build them out of REARDON STEEL so they will last hundreds of years.

Bella0609
Bella0609
2:16 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:16 pm

So using that logic if I buy a super up muscle car run down 15 people killing them they can sue the car manufacturer!!
I think the demorats have been unduly influenced by the Russians, lol.
Better start another investigation only this time against the correct party.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    4:36 pm March 14, 2019 at 4:36 pm

    Unless we clear out the rot that is the dept of injustice any such investigation will merely be for show.

elmcqueen
elmcqueen
2:27 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:27 pm

Here’s the problem…Lanza did not buy the Bushmaster because it was marketed towards young people…In fact Lanza didn’t purchase the Bushmaster at all…His mother purchased the weapon legally for her self…Lanza took the rifle that belonged to his mother and then killed her with it plus he went on to kill a number of school children at Sandy Hook elementary with the same rifle…Apparently the Connecticut State Supreme Court is made up of a bunch of liberals who dislike guns and people who own them…Of course they ruled to hold Remington accountable disregarding the above facts…Should we have have thought they would rule otherwise?

    ltuser
    ltuser
    4:38 pm March 14, 2019 at 4:38 pm

    El. ALL those are facts.. And we all know, libtards care not about facts.

Tommy Gast
Tommy Gast
2:28 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:28 pm

OK, I can end this now. First Adam didn’t purchase this, it was his mothers which he stole.

Second, this isn’t a military firearm nor does operate in the same fashion. Thank god it wasn’t a 1911 then we’d be screwed.

So stand by to start suing car manufacturers for death related to car’s. There are a bunch of want to be terrorist that used them as deadly weapons to murder people.

Charles Whieldon
Charles Whieldon
2:28 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:28 pm

So, the law passed in 2005 stipulating that gun makers cannot be sued for misuse of their product doesn’t apply to CT?

    YJ772
    YJ772
    2:43 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:43 pm

    Of course not, haven’t you heard of States’ Rights?

      FrankC
      FrankC
      2:56 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:56 pm

      Apparently you have no grasp at all of the meaning of the 10th Amendment.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    4:39 pm March 14, 2019 at 4:39 pm

    IT damn well should apply to all states.. 10th amendment or not.

mack2
mack2
2:31 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:31 pm

Okay, so the premise is that Remington’s advertising to “the young” caused this. Must be liberal logic. The school shooter did not buy the gun, his mother did. The gun was secured in a locked gun cabinet, with his mother the only one with a key. Her son killed her to get the key, which she wore around her neck on a chain. The mother tried for YEARS to get her son into a mental health facility.
This is simply a liberal financed attempt to move forward the liberal agenda to bankrupt any and all American gun manufacturers, and eventually disarm all Americans. I mean, once the Democrats get hold of the Government, they will go full-on socialist/communist. And when we end up with an old USSR style country, with the Politicians eating lobster and steak, while everyone else is standing in line to get their allotted 3 government potatoes a week, they don’t want guns where the populace can get at them and revolt.

ltpar
ltpar
2:34 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:34 pm

They had better be very careful opening up the “Sandy Hook” scenario. A court case could uncover information which might be very damaging to the government. My prediction is the court will be overturned on appeal.

rcdwltd@sbcglobal.net
rcdwltd@sbcglobal.net
2:36 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:36 pm

Typical liberal and socialist act! When will we be able to educate the demented, opinionated and weak minded liberal socialists? They are the NAZI’s, National Socialists, not conservatives or Trump. The advocate violence and are the true radicals!

Daniel Gray
Daniel Gray
2:37 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:37 pm

They can say whatever they want but federal law, which is supreme; says they cant.

Terrence Gay
Terrence Gay
2:37 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:37 pm

The answer for Remington is to bypass the appellate court decision and appeal directly to the Supreme Court. The law is clear and marketing is a not reason to vacate the law. This is simply a another leftist court decision to nullify the Second Amendment. We also need a new amendment that punishes judges with expulsion whose decisions are reversed more than five times by higher courts. That will end the assault on our Constitution by judicial tyranny.

DonS
DonS
2:40 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:40 pm

Connecticut has GONE TOTALLY NUTSO! This MUST NOT STAND! The principle is well established that this kind of law suit is UNCONSTITUTIONAL!

YJ772
YJ772
2:49 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:49 pm

Has anyone on this forum seen unequivocal evidence that anyone was shot with the Bushmaster? I’ve read several differing accounts, most of which don’t even agree on the cause of death of the Lanza’s mother. One account even stated that the Bushmaster was found by police in the trunk of the car, and wasn’t removed from the trunk during the event.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    4:42 pm March 14, 2019 at 4:42 pm

    From 3 reports i remember reading, he did use his ar in the shootings.. OR more correctly the one he stole from his mother after murdering her.

dadzrites
dadzrites
2:54 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:54 pm

After WWII, in 1947, the US District Attorney’s Association, usurped the Grand Jury away from We the People. Prior to this the Grand Jury was being used to control county budgets and taxes, and indicting corrupt politicians and judges. Because of this, the powers that be couldn’t have it, so they stole our 6th Amendment Right of the Grand Jury by claiming the People were using it as a personal attack agency against unfavorable politicians and judges. Since then, judges and politicians have run wild with immunity and have violated all of our rights as a result. It’s time to demand our state legislators to put the Grand Jury back in the hands of We the People, by passing the appropriate legislation.

laserk
laserk
2:58 pm March 14, 2019 at 2:58 pm

The judges voted 4-3. The gang of four just may have gone to law school. Those schools need to be sued. They turn loose people who do not start with studying the Constitution. They learn precedent. They learn what has been decided before without regard to the Constitution. They learn that the Constitution is a piece of clay, as Jefferson complained, that they can mold in their own image.

macmancf
macmancf
3:32 pm March 14, 2019 at 3:32 pm

Unless they can present specific evidence that this psycho was directly influenced by Remington’s advertising to commit this heinous act, there is no case.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    4:43 pm March 14, 2019 at 4:43 pm

    AND since he didn’t BUY the gun, his mother did, why would it matter how they advertised their weapon??

slumlord
slumlord
3:37 pm March 14, 2019 at 3:37 pm

looking forward to the federal appeals court dismissing this suit and making the plaintiffs pay all of Remington’s legal fees.
how exactly did the companies advertising make the shooter steal his mothers weapon, kill her then go shoot up the school?

    ltuser
    ltuser
    4:43 pm March 14, 2019 at 4:43 pm

    If anything, i’d ALSO MAKE THESE 4 judges, also pay their legal fees.

wyoman
wyoman
3:38 pm March 14, 2019 at 3:38 pm

As the left says “Constitution? We don’t need no stinking Constitution!”

macmancf
macmancf
3:41 pm March 14, 2019 at 3:41 pm

Unless they can prove that Remington’s advertising directly influenced that psycho to commit his heinous act, they have no case.

Redtruck50
Redtruck50
4:05 pm March 14, 2019 at 4:05 pm

Believe me, the conservatives will have their say again as soon it goes to the Supreme Court.

Remember “He who twitters the tardyest utters the most boisterous guffaw”!

overlord
overlord
5:55 pm March 14, 2019 at 5:55 pm

Well that’s a dangerous thing they did. Suppose a fertilizer company advertises – “Blow the competition away with out super-fert mix. Extra nitrates in easy to use pellets revitalizes your soil making planting of even Tobacco profitable year after year without rotation.”
Someone uses it to blow people up. Then they get sued because they said it could blow the competition away.
Seems like today idiocy is winning out.

