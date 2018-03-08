State senator wants reparations added to SC constitution

Any new constitution for the state of South Carolina should include reparations for the descendents of slaves, one Democratic state senator is arguing.
Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, said Monday he would push to include reparations in any discussion of changing the state’s 123-year-old constitution, as some of his colleagues in the S.C. Legislature have called for.
“If the door is opened for a constitutional convention, last amended in 1895 to systematically disenfranchise African-Americans, I plan to introduce the subject of reparations for the descendants of slaves who built this state providing free labor,” Kimpson tweeted.
Kimpson didn’t specify what form reparations should take, but activists have long argued African Americans deserve some kind of compensation for the generations their ancestors worked without pay or any chance to acquire wealth and property under slavery, a condition that has left their descendants at an economic disadvantage.
Several freshmen legislators announced plans last week to call a new constitutional convention, with the intent of moving power from the Legislature to the governor’s office. They hope the move increases accountability and breaks what they see as the hold of a few powerful lawmakers over state government.
But the overhaul effort soon ran into trouble, as state Democratic leaders claimed the convention could be used to restrict women’s rights in the Palmetto State. Kimpson’s proposal adds another potential item to the agenda of any convention to rewrite the constitution.
South Carolina’s current constitution was written in the aftermath of Reconstruction. In 1895, avowed white supremacist and then-U.S. Sen. “Pitchfork Ben” Tillman called a constitutional convention to enact “the sole cause of our being here,” namely to deny voting rights to blacks.
Tillman played on the fear that blacks could eventually yield a powerful vote and perhaps win the governorship. The state’s governors have complained about their limited powers ever since.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
___
(c)2018 The State (Columbia, S.C.)
Visit The State (Columbia, S.C.) at www.thestate.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Not one person alive today has any memories of slavery in this country. No reparations.
We have paid reparations for over 100 years and are still paying with welfare, food stamps, aid to dependent children, tax rebates to people who pay no taxes, the cost of law enforcement and incarceration. Our forefathers should have picked their own cotton.
Senator Kimpson, your people have had trillions of dollars in welfare payments paid to you with medicaid / health insurance and what have you clowns done with all of that money? You have babies out of wedlock, no fathers around, drugs, drop out of school, highly uneducated, black on black crime and being lazy. Reparations (welfare) really helped you clowns didn’t it?
And have not affirmative action, all the welfare handouts etc, BEEN REPARATIONS enough?
The only culture who wants money handed to them and don’t wanna work. They will cry and cry about Slavery so they can sit on their ***, get high/drunk and do nothing with their lives.
Take that same governor annual salary ( or wherever their money comes from ) and have the reparation paid from their not the TAX payers
Don’t you mean robbed from the tax victims!
Understand this, there will need to be proof of unpaid working conditions to ‘constitute’ any form or reparations for descendants of slaves. Also, there has to be a line of continuum that is evident of a profit led business/corporation/company as a direct result of that unpaid labor by the ‘documented’ workers that was not paid.., whew.
Look, no one likes to work for free. However, where is the proof?
Boy you gotta love these Demorats. They enjoy keeping the racial pot stirred. Guess he’s up for re-election and trying to get in the limelight. What should be passed is politicians can serve a MAXIMUM of six years for life .. only then will we see some real changes!
When the DemocRats get all the illegals to vote they won’t need the black vote as much and will probably turn on them.
I’d say 10 years.. 3 local, 3 state, 4 federal.
The communist narrative always seems to assume that if you are a black person, especially in the south, then you must also be a descendant of a slave. The truth is that many black people also came to this nation *after* the civil war and were never associated with slavery in America.
They may well have endured segregation and racism, but no one forced them to come to this country and no one forced them to stay here either.
Now, I don’t know the numbers, but I’d be willing to bet that not even half the black population in America today could prove without a doubt that they are descendants of slaves. Many who claim to be would find out that their ancestors came here after the civil war. Certainly many are descendants of slaves…but many are not.
However, since that won’t advance the communist narrative, you’ll never hear of that reality.
Maybe they are extending it to include blacks who were enslaved BACK IN THEIR HOME countries, often by their FELLOW BLACKS or muslims..
Suddenly every black will try to prove they are a descendant of a slave. Nothing but a money grab by a democrat!
Don’t they damn near all, already consider themselves to all be decendents of slaves as is?
Just another reason to keep Blacks on the Liberal Plantation
Really? My people were slaves of Pharaoh over 2000 years ago and you don’t hear us whining about it, but since you’re a race-baiting, victim-mongering, poverty-pimping political hack and and since anti-Semitism is on the rise, particularly among your CPUSA aka Democrat Party fellow travelers, how ’bout paying off my mortgage?
“When Israel was in Egypt land
Let my people go
Oppressed so hard they could not stand
Let my people go
So God sayeth: ‘Go down, Moses
Way down in Egypt land
Tell all Pharaohs to
Let my people go'”
Go pi$$ up a rope!
I fail to see what Senator Marlon Kimpson (D-SC) hopes to accomplish with this proposed amendment to the state constitution.
He already has 98% of the black vote, and with this proposal he has lowered his possible percentage of the white, Latino and Asian vote to whatever the percentage of the hard-core Progressive population in those groups is.
Great idea. In addition, everyone that wants reparations needs to be repatriated back to Africa, otherwise we will assume that living free in the United States is enough reparation.
Aren’t we already making reparations payments – pay for no work – in the form of Welfare payments nationwide?
These bozos want reparations ?? They’ve been getting them since LBJ’s Great Society plan took effect in 1965 — It’s called WELFARE !!!! I’ll give them $1M for every slave that I ever owned, and another $1M for every day they spent as a slave…Otherwise, then they need to **** and start fixing their own problems !!!!
I have a family member who is half black and half white. Should he write a check to himself?
Oh, by the way, the democratic party in the last 50 years has done more to disadvantage blacks than the slave holders before them.
Agree with Jim Mackin. Anyone who thinks they are owed reparations needs to spend a year in Rwanda or one of several other African nations. Enough of this judging of 18th and 19th century actions according to 21st century standards.