State-Enforced Sexual Assault

This week, the Canadian press erupted with a storm of stories about Jessica Yaniv. A transgender woman, Yaniv is suing fifteen female aestheticians  waxing services operators  for their refusal to wax her male genitalia.

Their refusal to give Yaniv a Brazilian bikini wax was enough for her to accuse them of “transphobia,” and file complaints against the lot of them at the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal.

Should the tribunal side with Yaniv, it will be, arguably, the first case of state-enforced sexual assault.

Empowered by the government of Canada, the tribunal is reviewing a number of cases against the female-only aestheticians and forcing some of them out of business; and second for issuing a publication ban that prevented much of the Canadian press from reporting on the story in earnest.

Public personalities, including journalist Meghan Murphy and free speech advocate Lindsay Shephard, risked violating Canada’s censorship laws by speaking publicly about the case. And until the publication ban was listed, the media could only refer to the case offering only the scantest of details. Only citizen journalists at The Post Millennial were able to bring to light details of the case prior to the lifting of the ban. It’s now being discussed in the National Post and the Toronto Sun.

Lindsay Shepherd has been banned on Twitter for “abusing” Yaniv, who often attempts to silence those who disagree with her by taking full advantage of Twitter’s lopsided moderation policies.

Meghan Murphy was also banned for a similar interaction with the trans activist after she referred to Yaniv with masculine pronouns in reference to the waxing case. Twitter deemed her criticism of Yaniv “hateful conduct.” Murphy retained prominent conservative lawyer Harmeet Dhillon, and is now suing Twitter for discrimination.

BAKE THAT CAKE, BIGOT.

As details surface about the now-public Yaniv case, it’s easy to see how frivolous her complaints are  and why they are dangerous to women in Canada, if not elsewhere.

Women, particularly those who perform intimate services like bikini waxing, would be forced to touch the male genitalia of any biological male who self-identifies as female or risk losing their livelihood.

Crucially, the tribunal would be perpetuating state enforced sexual assault on the women who refused to provide Yaniv intimate services.

A mother and business owner named Marcia Da Silva was forced to close her waxing business after running afoul of Yaniv. The tribunal case and alleged harassment by Yaniv took a personal toll on her.

“Some of my clients have been very significantly affected on a personal level,” said her representative and Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms lawyer, Jay Cameron. “[Another client also] closed her business, she has been depressed, anxious, sleepless and that has gone on for a period of many many months.”

“It is a very serious thing to launch a human rights complaint against a person. My clients are people. They have a right to make a living and this has interfered with their livelihood, but also you have the stigma of being associated with this hanging over you.”

Yaniv, who responded to Da Silva’s Facebook ad, never disclosed her status as a transgender woman before agreeing to the Brazilian appointment. Yaniv testified that Da Silva canceled the session after the aesthetician learned of her biological gender. Da Silva told the tribunal that she simply didn’t feel comfortable waxing male genitals because she didn’t know how, adding that she suggested to Yaniv to seek out a service that could perform a “brozilian,” a specialized procedure for men, instead.

In response, Yaniv accused Da Silva, a female immigrant of color, of being a “neo-Nazi.”

“The people that discriminated against me are forcing their beliefs on society.”

It was disclosed in the hearing that the transgender complainant had also allegedly lied to professionals by asking them if they would perform the service on her while she was on her period. It is biologically impossible for Yaniv to menstruate.

Yaniv, who represented herself at the tribunal, even called her mother as a witness for cross-examination. Yaniv’s mother objected to the use of state-ordered translators who spoke on behalf of the women, many of whom are unable to properly understand or speak fluently in English. She called it a waste of tax dollars.

“The people that discriminated against me are forcing their beliefs on society,” Yaniv argued in one instance.

If Yaniv is looking for the person who is imposing in this situation, she need only look in the mirror.

Ian Miles Cheong is the managing editor of Human Events

24 Comments

Jota_
Jota_
12:22 pm July 22, 2019 at 12:22 pm

The first thing the law brings is peace

Anytime the law is used to do what it cannot it breaches the peace

He made a choice to see himself as a she, to force others to agree is to make violence the norm and that is all that exist OUTSIDE the law, violence, and it is not tainted by reason, it is all out and total.

That is the bubble of safety the Rule of Law provides and those who are the least likely to survive outside it seem the most likely to bring it down

The fact we even tolerate the sickness of the mentally ill shows how infected we are with the disease.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    2:46 pm July 22, 2019 at 2:46 pm

    BUT with how buggered up Canada’s getting, i can actually (unfortunately) see this “IT” winning these lawsuits….

Lewis Hartman
hardheaded
12:24 pm July 22, 2019 at 12:24 pm

Just Cut it OFF. and call it Done.

    500c
    500c
    1:43 pm July 22, 2019 at 1:43 pm

    … call it short.

Libertarian58
Libertarian58
1:24 pm July 22, 2019 at 1:24 pm

Cultural communism at it’s ugly worst. This twerp was not injured or damaged in any way. When the “legal” system or government start criminalizing “hurt feelings”, all liberty will be lost. Shame on the stupid legislators, lawyers, and judges who would enforce such nonsense.

Bill 32958
Bill 32958
1:32 pm July 22, 2019 at 1:32 pm

I bet (s)he’d look stunning in a bikini. Size XXXXXXL.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    2:48 pm July 22, 2019 at 2:48 pm

    That would STILL look hideous…

500c
500c
1:42 pm July 22, 2019 at 1:42 pm

Have John Cena wax em’ for these ladies, he supports “No Labels”.

saucymack .
saucymack .
1:49 pm July 22, 2019 at 1:49 pm

This made me laugh.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    2:49 pm July 22, 2019 at 2:49 pm

    It makes ME SICK.. That less than 1% of the country, has THIS MUCH power over the rest of society.. Totally screwed up..

poop
poop
1:50 pm July 22, 2019 at 1:50 pm

This dude has some serious issues… Just because in HIS own mind HE wants to pretend to be a girl doesn’t make HIM one.

You can put lipstick on a pig, but it is still a pig.

macmancf
macmancf
1:51 pm July 22, 2019 at 1:51 pm

So he refers to himself as a lesbian?!!!!
He is attracted to women. Presumably has sex with women.
Dude, your a heterosexual male with a kinky dress up sickness. Seek help.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    2:52 pm July 22, 2019 at 2:52 pm

    we called it many years back, when this whole Transgendered nonsense, started making news.. THAT EVENTUALLY we’d get a male, CALLING Himself a female, but a lesbian one, because he still loves boinking women..

    AND CAN YOU Just imagine what morons those women have to be, to sleep with this ‘thing’.??

jas1019
jas1019
1:52 pm July 22, 2019 at 1:52 pm

Enough of this bullsh!t.
If you have a penis and testicles, YOU ARE A MAN!
If you have a vagina, YOU ARE A WOMAN!
I don’t care what gender you identify with, you are the gender of your sexual organs, period.
If you’re a man who wants to be a woman, cut off the twig and berries.
If you’re a woman who wants to be a man, go get a Johnson and neuticles.
Enough is enough.

proudrealamerican
proudrealamerican
1:54 pm July 22, 2019 at 1:54 pm

This is nothing more that a cross dressing gay who wants to act like what HE is not. He can get an electric or none electric razor and do it himself. Or find another gay to heop him. And this is the problem with giving all the gays more rights than they deserve. If you want to be gay, good for you, but I don’t have to support your screwed up life style.

mathis1689
mathis1689
1:54 pm July 22, 2019 at 1:54 pm

Somebody should cut his equipment off and hang it outside for a sign as a warning to the rest of the perverts.

ac0522
ac0522
1:57 pm July 22, 2019 at 1:57 pm

Don’t know about Canada but pretty sure in US you cannot legally sue or otherwise “force” women employees to touch, handle, massage or shave / wax male genitalia if they don’t want to.

This would come under heading of women being forced against their will to perform a sexual act on men for pay that is akin to masturbation & that would constitute sexual abuse / harassment in the workplace.

    YJ772
    YJ772
    2:07 pm July 22, 2019 at 2:07 pm

    If this “lesbian” is too stupid to know what the term lesbian really means, he’s way too stupid to be listened to.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    2:53 pm July 22, 2019 at 2:53 pm

    Maybe right now. BUT knowing the SJW lgbtq nazis, they are trying to bring that idiocy here..

michaelboyes
michaelboyes
2:09 pm July 22, 2019 at 2:09 pm

HE looks like Mimi from the Drew Cary show. Why doesn’t HE just shave HIS junk with a straight razor, and get a little too close? Then there won’t be any more problems. Why do we have to cater to less than 1% of the world’s population? These people are mentally ill, and we are fools for humoring them.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    3:10 pm July 22, 2019 at 3:10 pm

    ITS not just us humoring them, its the B#()Q#$@ courts, that are evil, for FORCING us to humor this insanity.

barelypure
barelypure
2:16 pm July 22, 2019 at 2:16 pm

I’m hoping someone somewhere will get the wax extra hot, apply it to his junk and then rip it off mercilessly. I can’t imagine the pain of having hot wax poured on your penis and nuts, much less having the wax yanked off as hard as possible. It could break him of the habit of wanting it waxed. He’d need to sign a waiver acknowledging that they aren’t trained as a waxologist for men and that he is accepting any and all risks.

    ltuser
    ltuser
    2:54 pm July 22, 2019 at 2:54 pm

    Knowing how borked canada has gotten, even if such a waiver was signed, they’d STILL LET this ‘thing’ sue for being hurt.

angdevgirl
angdevgirl
3:25 pm July 22, 2019 at 3:25 pm

Sorry, this “lesbian” is a DUDE. No other logical explanation. NO WOMAN should be forced to touch a man’s genitalia. The article doesn’t even mention all the sexual harassment complaints (and accusations of pedophilia) that have been brought against Yaniv.

