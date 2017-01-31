Starbucks: We'll hire 10,000 refugees

In a letter responding to US President Donald Trump’s ban on citizens of seven countries entering the US, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz announced the company will hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years.
The new hiring policy will begin in the US and will apply to stores around the world. A focus will be placed on hiring immigrants who have “served with US troops as interpreters and support personnel.”
The letter also said Starbucks will provide health insurance to eligible workers if Obamacare is repealed, and attempt to support Mexican coffee growers.
“I am hearing the alarm you all are sounding that the civility and human rights we have all taken for granted for so long are under attack,” Schultz wrote. “We will neither stand by, nor stand silent, as the uncertainty around the new administration’s actions grows with each passing day.
“There are more than 65 million citizens of the world recognized as refugees by the United Nations, and we are developing plans to hire 10,000 of them over five years in the 75 countries around the world where Starbucks does business.
“If the recent executive order related to health care remains in place and the Affordable Care Act is repealed causing you to lose your healthcare coverage, you will always have the ability to return and can do so within 30 days of losing that coverage rather than having to wait for an open enrollment period.
“We will continue to invest in this critically important market. We stand ready to help and support our Mexican customers, partners and their families as they navigate what impact proposed trade sanctions, immigration restrictions and taxes might have on their business and their trust of Americans.”
Just goes to show that Starbucks loves illegal aliens More than honest LEGAL unemployed Americans. Time WE THE PEOPLE showed THEY the criminals we can live without their coffee, and their illegal confusion. Just how much is 10,000 times a $10,000 fine? A hundred million would build a lot of wall. Maybe the stock holders need to find new leadership.
I’ve only bought at starbuckles 2 times, and that was because some SB lover that couldn’t live without their snob latte drink, gave me a 25.00 gift certificate. Believe the last use cost me 3.00. Hire a stuttering,stammering alien because they run from something in their own country at the expense of some high school kid or older American? It will be a cold day in Hades before I ever cross their threshold. Military treatment was/is part of this.
Starbucks is stating that it plans on discriminating against American citizens by showing favoritism in hiring non-American citizenss in America! BOYCOTT the **** out of them fellow citizens! This is an opportunity to show these idiots our real and honest (not fake) intolerance of discriminatory practices toward American citizens, who are made up of ALL RACES! Support your local Dutch Brothers!…or ANY OTHER coffee place that isn’t Starbucks. I will never set foot in a Starbucks again! Hope they wither and die!
Well… Big Ears Obama did bring them here, so are they actually illegal?
I can see the point of them trying to show kindness, and so long as they never cross the line to actually harboring illegal aliens I suppose they are within their rights.
If it was up to me, I’d retro-deport every refugee that came here, because we all know Obama was trying to cause conflict and upset the conservative lead in swing states. They need to go.
As for Starbucks, I wouldn’t want to be in there when one of the refugees blew up the place. I never frequented starbucks very much in the past but I will be sure to avoid it in the future.
So if starbucks wants to hire people, why not hire AMERICANS?
IMO this proves these companies don’t CARE ABOUT the USA….
Boycott them till they are bankrupt!
dont shop there now aint gonna shop there ever!
DITO for me, I only bough Starbuck’s coffee once when they started. I think the Coffee is bitter and Disgustingly “OVERPRICED”.
I have stopped buying anything produced or sold by the Socialist States!
Stopping IMMIGRANTS/ REFUGEES from entering the US? A few days ago it was announced that we Stopped temporarily 7 country’s from sending their Citizens to “OUR”Country! There are still 40 MUSLIM Country’s that are allowed in!
Nobody ever questions how those Country’s became MUSLIM? For hundred’s of years they have INVDED SOVEREIGN County’s just the way we experience now. The Native people became subordinate to the Muslims or they were SLAUTERED!
Just a few to mention: INDONESIA, MALESYA, the entire European Estern Block, the entire Middle EAST and many more.Now the CROWN JEWL”WESTERN EUROPE AND AMERICA”.
It is to late to CRY after OUR CULTURE have been DESTROIT! Is this what our FOUNDERS had in Mind?
I’ve had maybe 50 cups of coffee in my adult life. 20 or so were while with the Seabees working 16+ hr days, another 10 or so were at places like Denny’s or waffle house. The rest were grabbing a hot drink from a gas stop while driving cross country.
I have never been in a starbucks (other than to use the toilet) and never WILL patronize them… EVER.
May your stupid political rants bring about the end of you business starbucks.
Starbucks = Obama = screw the American workers = cater to illegal aliens
If a refugee becomes Americanized and learns English and promises and signs papers declaring their allegiance to America in times of trouble and need. Hire the best of them!
But if they live only in the conclave of just their own culture and language,and do not learn English and read only newspapers,and watch TV only and visit businesses only of those who speak their foreign language- no do not hire them and watch for criminal activity!
Lyn, You have not been out much in the World and now wonder why they have lost their SOVEREISNITY, language and Freedom! Just like EUROPE and AMERICA now they experienced a massive IMMIGRATION, did not fight back until it was to late! WAKE UP AMERICA!!!
Very good point lyn. But I must add, if they refuse to blend in, not only not hire them, but DEPORT them!
Hire AMERICANS before you hire refugees. WE HAVE millions still unemployed. I am sure they wouldn’t mind a chance at this job..
And shouldn’t the refugees…mind you, the refugee MEN be working at a different job- the job of joining their country’s military and fighting ISIS instead of fleeing like cowards??
JFYI- we will no onger partonize Starbucks!
10,000 jobs that Schultz won’t be giving to Americans. This business should be boycotted by American citizens.
The weaponization of commerce, brought to you by liberals.
The weaponization of commerce is one of their favored tactics. Look to north Carolina, where they economic boycotting of the state when they APPROVED of the governor making that bathroom bill, forced the people to vote the governor out cause they were losing so much funding…
only go there when I end up with one of their gift cards, last two stops I did the “Trump Thing” where when they ask you for your name I say “Trump” so that when my Chai Tea Latte comes up they have to call it out. But other than that, screw them, their coffee isn’t any better than Dunkin Donuts and you could go broke on their “Grande” versions. Let ’em hire all the immigrants they want in their international locations, keep the USA jobs for Americans.
A boycott to ensure CharSux don’t get the bucks they consider as their “lucky star” is well in order!
Hey Starbucks – Do you want your stock to plummet? Cuz this is how you get your stock to plummet…
Every single person who goes to buy at Starbucks is a rich teenage white girl.
Now let’s bring the Muslim refugee employees(hey that rhymes) into the equation.
RICH WHITE GIRLS + MUSLIM REFUGEES=
RICH TEENAGE MUSLIM GIRLS! AAAARRRGGGHH!
On a more serious note, Starbucks and other businesses should first employ native-born Americans, then if they want, employ foreigners. I understand that the “good Muslim folks” need help, but this is discrimation against American workers.
What good muslim folk?
The muslims that contribute to our nation, its economy, and its military and do not engage in terrorism.
Well, well, what an interesting way to exploit cheap labor while holding oneself up as morally superior to everyone else. Cute. But typical of leftists.
Too bad, I used to like Starbucks. Not any more.
So nice to know you feel that way, Howard Schultz. And now I will never go to any of your stores ever again. Anyone else want to boycott? Let’s start this!