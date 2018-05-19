Starbucks under fire after man receives order with ‘Beaner’ written on it

Starbucks is facing another controversy — this time with a barista who wrote a slur that insulted a Latino man at a California location.

Pedro — who only wanted to be identified by his first name — said he was offended when he read “Beaner” on his coffee order Tuesday.

“It’s an offensive word used toward Latinos,” he told Telemundo 52.

A Starbucks spokesman said “this mistake is unacceptable” and vowed the company will make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Local media reported the company even offered Pedro a $50 gift card.

You Might Like







“I did not accept it because it’s an insult to everyone, that they want to buy you with a $50 card,” Pedro told Telemundo 52.

However, the Starbucks spokesman said Pedro met with one of the location’s employees and accepted the company’s apology.

Customer Ana Garcia said the incident was “clearly racist.”

“It’s sad to be honest,” she added.

The barista responsible for writing the slur is reportedly in their 20s, according to Telemundo 52.

Starbucks has been under fire after a manager at a Philadelphia location called the cops on two black men who asked to use the bathroom while waiting for their friend.

On May 29, the company will close all of its locations for racial bias training.

___

(c)2018 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

—-

Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)