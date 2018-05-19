Starbucks under fire after man receives order with ‘Beaner’ written on it

Starbucks is facing another controversy — this time with a barista who wrote a slur that insulted a Latino man at a California location.
Pedro — who only wanted to be identified by his first name — said he was offended when he read “Beaner” on his coffee order Tuesday.
“It’s an offensive word used toward Latinos,” he told Telemundo 52.
A Starbucks spokesman said “this mistake is unacceptable” and vowed the company will make sure it doesn’t happen again.
Local media reported the company even offered Pedro a $50 gift card.
“I did not accept it because it’s an insult to everyone, that they want to buy you with a $50 card,” Pedro told Telemundo 52.
However, the Starbucks spokesman said Pedro met with one of the location’s employees and accepted the company’s apology.
Customer Ana Garcia said the incident was “clearly racist.”
“It’s sad to be honest,” she added.
The barista responsible for writing the slur is reportedly in their 20s, according to Telemundo 52.
Starbucks has been under fire after a manager at a Philadelphia location called the cops on two black men who asked to use the bathroom while waiting for their friend.
On May 29, the company will close all of its locations for racial bias training.
Join the discussion
Does anyone remember Cheech & Chong? We all laughed at their song “Beaners eat beans”…I was raised in California and had Mexican friends that loved the funny names. They had their names for us too. If the idiot had any sense of humor he would have laughed and shown it as a badge of honor instead of insult. Being offended is just a way to control the other person…or get money and attention. This whole PC crap is getting out of hand! …poor baby..can’t take a joke…or a mistake…or an insult…has to run and tattle…suck it up buttercup…LOL
Starbucks seems to be unusually good at finding workers who get them in trouble.
Totally unacceptable! All Starbucks employees shall henceforth be directed to use the term, “Taco Bender” to describe that type of customer.
LOL…I remember when somone called this guy in high school a taco bender…he turned around, laughed and said “you love my tacos man”…we all cracked up and enjoyed his quick wit. There was always name calling but it’s how the person handles it. Political correctness destroys humor and common sense…so does KGB style politics that Democrats practice. They insult good people constantly…but even joking about one of them sends them into a fake rage, creating fake narratives to literally destroy the “offender” by calling them racist, bigot, …whatever …and they have no conscience about their horrible name calling and accusations. That is evil behavior…not calling someone a “beaner”!!!