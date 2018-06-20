Starbucks to close 150 locations in 2019

Starbucks announced Tuesday it plans to close 150 underperforming stores in the 2019 fiscal year.

The company will triple its traditional annual average of closing about 50 stores as part of a streamlining effort including rapidly optimizing its U.S. store portfolio.

“While certain demand headwinds are transitory, and some of our cost increases are appropriate investments for the future, our recent performance does not reflect the potential of our exceptional brand and is not acceptable,” Starbucks President and CEO Kevin Johnson said.

In July 2017, Starbucks closed all 379 Teavana locations after the tea shop showed poor sales and little hope of improving.

“Over the past year we have taken several actions to streamline the company, positioning us to increase our innovation agility as an organization and enhance focus on our core value drivers which serve as the foundation to re-accelerate growth and create long-term shareholder value,” Johnson said.

Starbucks also told investors it expects same-store sales to grow 1 percent globally in the third quarter of 2018.

Copyright 2018 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.

You Might Like







—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

—-

Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 9.5/10 (2 votes cast)