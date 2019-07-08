Home » News

Starbucks forced to apologize after asking 6 police officers to leave because 1 customer did not feel safe

GOPUSA StaffKPCC Posted On 7:45 am July 8, 2019
44

Starbucks has issued an apology after an employee asked a group of six police officers in Tempe, Ariz. to either leave one of its stores or move out of the line of sight of a customer. The officers say a barista told them the customer didn’t feel safe with police nearby.

The Tempe Officers Association, the police union, posted a statement about the July 4th incident on its Facebook page, saying that “the officers paid for their drinks and stood together having a cup of coffee. They were approached by a barista, who knew one of the officers by name, because he is a regular at that location.

“The barista said that a customer ‘did not feel safe’ because of the police presence. The barista asked the officers to move out of the customer’s line of sight or to leave.

“Disappointed, the officers did in fact leave.”

The group posted an image with the words “DUMP STARBUCKS” to Facebook and Twitter, and the hashtag #DumpStarbucks began trending. In its own statement, the Tempe Police Department said it hoped that this was an “isolated incident.”

Starbucks apologized to the Tempe Police Department on Sunday after meeting with the police chief, Sylvia Moir.

“When those officers entered the store and a customer raised a concern over their presence, they should have been welcomed and treated with dignity and the utmost respect by our partners (employees). Instead, they were made to feel unwelcome and disrespected, which is completely unacceptable,” Rossann Williams, the company’s executive vice president, wrote.

Williams said she would be in Tempe on Sunday.

In 2018, police arrested two Black men in a Starbucks in Philadelphia while they waited in a store without ordering. The company closed thousands of its stores last year to hold racial bias training after the incident.

While many on social media wrote that they’d boycott Starbucks in response to the incident, others countered that the officers should consider how shootings involving police officers might make a customer feel uncomfortable around them. Shootings involving law enforcement reached a record high in 2018 in Maricopa County, which includes Tempe, according to The Arizona Republic. And earlier this year, a a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed by a Tempe police officer. The police said the boy had burglarized a truck and was running away with a weapon he’d stolen from the vehicle.

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

© KPCC – 89.3 FM Copyright © 2019 SCPR All rights reserved.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 10.0/10 (3 votes cast)
Starbucks forced to apologize after asking 6 police officers to leave because 1 customer did not feel safe, 10.0 out of 10 based on 3 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



44 Comments

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
8:04 am July 8, 2019 at 8:04 am

“asking 6 police officers to leave because 1 customer did not feel safe”

Wonder what would happen if 1 customer said that they did not feel safe,
if there were 6 Black men, or 6 LQBTQ or even 6 illegal immigrants in the shop??

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (15 votes cast)

    darby
    darby
    8:13 am July 8, 2019 at 8:13 am

    I would think that the employee wouldn’t feel safe with someone in the store that didn’t want the police around.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (13 votes cast)
      DrBarbara
      DrBarbara
      9:52 am July 8, 2019 at 9:52 am

      Exactly! I’m offended by people who are offended by police officers! But I guess that doesn’t count if you’re Charbucks.

      VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)
    akatmom
    akatmom
    9:17 am July 8, 2019 at 9:17 am

    Exactly. ONE person has an issue and everyone jumps to make a correction. How about that ONE person get to deal with it? I’m all for that. Everyone is offended these days- by someone or something. They scream out loud, cry, whine, and expect LAW to be written to protect their feelings. Any business, agency or branch of government who caters to this is just making the problem worse.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (6 votes cast)
    AmVetUSA
    AmVetUSA
    9:19 am July 8, 2019 at 9:19 am

    Good question Scruffy, but we already know the answer… National boycott for Starbucks!

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.3/5 (3 votes cast)
      rehpolitics
      rehpolitics
      10:03 am July 8, 2019 at 10:03 am

      YES Boycott Starbucks and NIKE. These corporations do NOT deserve to be supported in any way !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

      VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)
    NCroaringmouth
    NCroaringmouth
    10:42 am July 8, 2019 at 10:42 am

    Good point sir! I like the Dump Starbucks sign too. I have an even stronger approach…make strong suggestions to your fellow cops to pledge to never, ever go there again. Treat them the same way as they treated these 6 and oodles of other officers. Why can’t the morons working or managing these service places simply say to the imbecile complainers…”Sorry NO, if you are afraid, or hate these people, then perhaps you can take your drinks and anything else you have, and you leave? We don’t treat law enforcement and military personnel like that.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)
minaka
minaka
8:45 am July 8, 2019 at 8:45 am

Heather MacDonald, a now rare breed of investigative journalist proved using government crime stats that the police are the group in society who do the most to keep law abiding blacks safe. Her book is “The War on Cops: How the New Attack on Law and Order Makes Everyone Less Safe”. Blacks are safer among police and whites than among other blacks as 4000 black on black murders ANNUALLY illustrate.

The myths about blacks, crime and police spread by Black Lives Matter, Colin Kaepernick and TV propaganda like the didactic “comedy” show Blackish are getting more innocent blacks killed. Ms. MacDonald lectures on the subject but has been prevented from speaking on many campuses by the usual leftist mob tactics. Black parents who are still giving their kids “the talk” about police are misinforming their children about where their danger lies if they don’t participate in crime.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.6/5 (9 votes cast)

lmorgan3
lmorgan3
8:58 am July 8, 2019 at 8:58 am

Poor little snowflake couldn’t handle the sight of officers sipping coffee. Of course, they would be the first people that little snowflake would call if something bad were happening to her/him. This is so stupid and the employee should have known better.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (8 votes cast)

pumpkinjack
pumpkinjack
9:03 am July 8, 2019 at 9:03 am

Please tell me Starbucks fired that employee for being an idiot.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.6/5 (8 votes cast)

iowan52
iowan52
9:17 am July 8, 2019 at 9:17 am

Sure the customer felt unsafe, they probably were a dealer, wanted for not appearing in court for a felony charge, I wonder how that clerk at Starbucks would have felt if being robbed or had a customer causing a disturbance and threating other customers?, I would feel very safe have the guys in blue in Starbucks or anyplace else for that matter.

I back and support the Police, Highway Patrol, Sherriff Department they have a very tough and stressful job, they never know what they are going to get into when dispatched to a disturbance not knowing if they will get home to there families.

They have been ambushed, run down on the highways when pulling a car over put them selves in danger all the time. Put your self in there shoes and uniform and get a taste of what they endure every single day. No one is perfect in law enforcement or any other civic duty or non civic duty but the good, by far out weigh the bad three fold. God bless and protect those who serve and keep us safe and thank you.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

sdekater
sdekater
9:20 am July 8, 2019 at 9:20 am

You can’t really put this on Starbucks; you’ve got one employee taking it upon themselves to make an ill informed decision. It appears that Starbucks has handled the apology well, and will probably be going out of their way to welcoming all police to all of their stores in the future, not only in Tempe, but everywhere. Common sense would indicate that many of these types of stores, especially 24 hour stores, would go out of their way to welcome the police at all hours.
I would also hope that they offer this employee additional training and a chance to personally apologize to the officers involved. This could be an all around win-win for everyone involved.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 2.5/5 (6 votes cast)

    Rowwdy Colt
    Rowwdy Colt
    9:59 am July 8, 2019 at 9:59 am

    I can put this back on Starbucks. The CEO has made it crystal clear of the far left ideology of the company. They are anti-establishment in just about everything. Crap rolls downhill, so the employee was merely taking a page from the CEO’s playbook.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (6 votes cast)
      minaka
      minaka
      11:16 am July 8, 2019 at 11:16 am

      Yep, what was that day all about when Starbucks closed all its stores and forced employees into an indoctrination about racism after 2 black deadbeats who refused to be paying customers demanded the washroom key and the employee following the protocol of the time called the police? Clearly, baristas were “re-educated” that even a non-customer is always right if he’s black.

      VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
      safebet
      safebet
      11:18 am July 8, 2019 at 11:18 am

      Exactly.
      Yet we continually witness people that want to ignore the obvious.
      Their entire culture is a big middle finger to America.
      I dropped starbucks, nfl, nike, and the other virtue signaling lunatics over the past few years.

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
    rehpolitics
    rehpolitics
    10:06 am July 8, 2019 at 10:06 am

    Dream On asleep at the Wheel…..re-read what you have posted ……

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
fredk
fredk
9:23 am July 8, 2019 at 9:23 am

I do not go to Starbucks ever. I do not feel safe there, because they have a gun free policy. I also feel that their logo is satanic, and do not wish to support their leftist beliefs. I can also get a cup of coffee from McDonalds for $1 instead of $5 at Starbucks, and the McDonald’s coffee is just as good.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

crustyoldgeezer
crustyoldgeezer
9:25 am July 8, 2019 at 9:25 am

“I’m sorry the sight of the Policemen disturbs you. Perhaps you would be more comfortable in Venezuela?”

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.5/5 (8 votes cast)

    DrBarbara
    DrBarbara
    9:57 am July 8, 2019 at 9:57 am

    Mr. Geezer, this is the best comment I’ve read.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)
    rehpolitics
    rehpolitics
    10:07 am July 8, 2019 at 10:07 am

    For Sure !!!!!!!!

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
lkreinmiller
lkreinmiller
9:25 am July 8, 2019 at 9:25 am

I’ve e-mailed Starbucks twice asking when they are going to close all their stores and have police officer bias training. So far, just the usual “we feel terrible” crap. I’ve also asked when that employee was going to be fired as the one in Philadelphia was.
I won’t boycott Starbucks because the people who work in my local one are friends and it is a cop hangout, but I will continue to badger Starbucks for as honest a reaction to this incident as to the black guys in Philly who were hanging around without buying anything.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

    safebet
    safebet
    11:13 am July 8, 2019 at 11:13 am

    although you show initiative, what we have here is yet another example of the phenomenon of the bottom line.
    If you keep spending money at a company that continually favors leftist views and deplorable conduct they will continue down that path.
    Only when libtard companies feel big loses will they even consider getting their act together.
    As for myself and many others, starbucks, nike, nfl, etc., are just not worth of my time or money.
    Unfortunately, few people/things/companies earn loyalty these days – the exact opposite seems to be true.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
    AmVetUSA
    AmVetUSA
    12:37 pm July 8, 2019 at 12:37 pm

    Numerous businesses give active duty military and veterans discounts. It would be interesting to know what form of gratitude starbucks gives to our underpaid active duty, first responders and veterans.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)
The Real Truth
The Real Truth
9:39 am July 8, 2019 at 9:39 am

The customer was probably either a criminal, or an illegal immigrant. In my opinion 99% of people would actually feel SAFER, if Police were in the store !

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

William Maroney
William Maroney
9:48 am July 8, 2019 at 9:48 am

What is happening to this nation? The previous sensitivity training did nothing for this barista. I am very discouraged with this whole sensitivity thing going on, Get a grip people.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

    safebet
    safebet
    11:06 am July 8, 2019 at 11:06 am

    Starbucks didn’t tell you that their internal training contained unwritten rules, such as:
    Cops = bad
    Paranoid snowflakes = Prime customer that deserves a trophy
    CEO’s orders = open restrooms to homeless who occupy said room as if it’s their own

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
SemperFiGuy
SemperFiGuy
9:53 am July 8, 2019 at 9:53 am

My first question is why didn’t the Barista tell the single customer to leave if he or she was uncomfortable with the “Police Presence”. Secondly, is that Barista going to be terminated for unacceptable judgment and unacceptable conduct? Starbucks seems to be silent on that point. Thirdly, when is Starbucks scheduled to close all of its stores across the land and hold Police Sensitivity training?

I think Starbucks needs to start running its business like a Business. Employees are not “Partners”. A partner in a business has a legal standing, receives a form K-1 each year for his/her partnership earnings, distributions, etc…. Last time I checked, Starbucks is a Corporation.

Time to wake up Starbucks. Is the EMPLOYEE going to be terminated?

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.8/5 (6 votes cast)

mikeyparks
mikeyparks
10:00 am July 8, 2019 at 10:00 am

If I were going to rob a Starbucks, I’d first ask that all police officers be kicked out. Then I could safely go about my business.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

    safebet
    safebet
    11:02 am July 8, 2019 at 11:02 am

    Perfect libtard playbook revealed. LOL!

    Only problem is that the very idiot employee that JUST kicked out those cops…then got robbed…would be the SAME employee to call the cops to report a robbery.

    Libtards = A special kinda stupid.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)
malcolm
malcolm
10:01 am July 8, 2019 at 10:01 am

The USA has been set up for a communist takeover. The DEMORALIZATION stage has been completed and the DESTABILIZATION stage is pretty much complete. Now a CRISIS will tip the scales and communists will be in power and the USA will be in NORMALIZATION. That is how countries are subverted by communists. NORMALIZATION is complete subjugation of the population through violence and intimidation.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

    ltpar
    ltpar
    10:26 am July 8, 2019 at 10:26 am

    Wake up Malcom and get educated as to who our real enemy is. It is not the Communist Party any longer. They pretty much went out of business fifty years ago. Their Strategic Playbook was taken over by George Soros and his New World Order (Deep State). They have been working behind the scenes for fifty years and have destroyed vital parts of our country. They are the real enemy and more dangerous than Russia and China combined.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)
ARMADILLO
ARMADILLO
10:04 am July 8, 2019 at 10:04 am

So precious.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

texas1
texas1
10:05 am July 8, 2019 at 10:05 am

Hope the next time any Starbucks any place needs a cop, nobody shows up. Liberals only learn the hard way.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

    ltpar
    ltpar
    10:22 am July 8, 2019 at 10:22 am

    Can’t broad-brush everyone for the actions of a few. Fire the individual employee and move on. Free coffee for Cops for a month might also help heal the wound left by the Starbucks employee.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)
denali99
denali99
10:08 am July 8, 2019 at 10:08 am

The obvious point about safety vs police is not the issue. The USA has too MANY JACKASSES, FOOLS and PHILOSOPHICAL MORONS. What is it about places like Starbucks that attracts these cretins?

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Jack Alope
Jack Alope
10:12 am July 8, 2019 at 10:12 am

They should identify the customer who did not feel safe in the presence of police officers and then run a warrant check. I’m sure the results would be quite a surprise and
answer why the miscreant did not feel safe. Its the reason most run from the police. They break the law, get caught, usually released on a low bond amount, fail to appear at which point an arrest warrant is issued. SO they take an already bad situation and just compound it exponentially all by themselves. Then they are forever looking over their shoulder because they know that they are on borrowed time rather than facing up to what they did and resolving it. Libtard Logic! Makes perfect sense only in the mind if you’re warped, bereft of thought and morals and just a plain ole deviant.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

melh46
melh46
10:16 am July 8, 2019 at 10:16 am

THE MANAGER SHOULD HAVE REFUNDED THE CUSTOMERS MONEY AND TELL THEM TO TAKE THEIR BUSINESS DOWN THE STREET WHERE THEY FELT SAFE M.A.HARGROVE

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Stiller Fan!
Stiller Fan!
10:18 am July 8, 2019 at 10:18 am

“asking 6 police officers to leave because 1 customer did not feel safe”

… from what was probably the safest place in Tempe, AZ that day! 😉
Gotta love these easily triggered moonbat Libs!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

ltpar
ltpar
10:19 am July 8, 2019 at 10:19 am

I am waiting to hear that Starbucks has fired the employee involved, which is where the problem started in the first place.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

rosieogrady
rosieogrady
10:26 am July 8, 2019 at 10:26 am

Starbucks! Forget them and go get a cup of coffee at McDonalds. It’s just as good and about 1/4 of the price and cops are welcomed there.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

Gary Burger
Gary Burger
10:45 am July 8, 2019 at 10:45 am

Next time you are in trouble call a barista!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

safebet
safebet
10:58 am July 8, 2019 at 10:58 am

LOL!
Ya, like I feel safe with libtards such as Kaepernick (Mr. NFL “pig” socks), antifa assaulting a gay Asian reporter in Portland, and starbucks CEO opening up their shop rest rooms to drug dealing homeless people running around?????

Oh, and don’t forget all those sanctuary cities! LA alone has a few hundred tent camps. What a joke.

‘I’m afraid of a group of cops drinking coffee’ = SNOWFLAKE of the Year Award!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

danclamage
danclamage
11:10 am July 8, 2019 at 11:10 am

The customer who felt uncomfortable in the presence of police officers may have had good reason to feel that way. Like if the customer was a fugitive from justice, a criminal, an illegal alien, etc.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 2.0/5 (1 vote cast)




Leave a Reply