Stanford snowflakes felt ‘unsafe and hurt’ over satirical posters defending ICE agents

Students at Stanford University were reportedly brought to tears by satirical posters defending Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.The flyers were hung up on Jan. 24 by Isaac Kipust, who said they were a response to posters that encouraged students to report any immigration-enforcement activity on campus.
“Call to receive immediate support if you see law enforcement authorities doing their job!” the satirical flyers read. “Beloved community criminals deserve protection from Trump’s tyranny.”
Mr. Kipust later took to the pages of the Stanford Review to document the Stanford community’s reaction to his posters.
All of the flyers were taken down on the same day they were put up, Mr. Kipust said, because they made three students feel “unsafe and hurt.”
Later that evening, Mr. Kipust was summoned to a meeting with Kimball Hall resident fellows, the three aggrieved students and two members of the Stanford administration, Kadesia Woods of Residential Education and Alejandro Martinez, who oversees university policy on “Acts of Intolerance.”
“According to them, my flyers were ‘hate speech’ and hence inappropriate for the Kimball community,” Mr. Kipust wrote in the Review. “Because they apparently mocked a flyer protecting an identity group, they constituted an act of intolerance. Most egregiously, because of their effect on the three crying students at the table, I was not permitted to repost my flyers.”
Mr. Kipust said the posters are protected speech under the university’s Statement on Academic Freedom, which says that “freedom of inquiry, thought, expression, publication and peaceable assembly are given the fullest protection.”
“Expression of the widest range of viewpoints should be encouraged, free from institutional orthodoxy and from internal or external coercion,” the statement reads.
On Friday, Jan. 26, Mr. Kipust said he took his complaint to Lead Residence Dean Lisa De La Cruz-Caldera.
He brought with him a “strongly worded defense” of free inquiry from Professor Michael McConnell, director of the Constitutional Law Center at Stanford Law School, and invited Professor Peter Berkowitz, a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution who studies free speech, to take notes during the meeting.
“Luckily, Dr. Cruz-Caldera chose to respect Stanford’s free speech policy,” Mr. Kipust wrote. “She conceded that it was wrong for staff to take down my flyer, and went even further, stating that no flyer containing speech protected by the First Amendment should ever be removed for its content. Laudably, she is now working to shape a new policy on flyers in dorms that will prohibit restrictions on content.”
Oh for the good old days when our precious limited financial resources were used to educate and promote the best, the brightest, the strongest for future American Leadership. Just how much BORROWED money can one country throw down the socialist sewer of education turned into indoctrination, all for the end reward of the equal poverty of a nation now and even sooner destined to be lead by the snowflake limp wristed dependency children of the lessor secular socialist god,,,,,,in the mirror. Take Washington off the dollar and put in the face of Sigmund Freud, Take off Ben Franklin, add in a Picture of Dorian Gray
Liberals and their “Snowflakes” are mentally disturbed.
Liberal Democrats and American college campuses are making “snowflakes” out of students who turn into emotional and over-sensitive wrecks when confronting any kind of opposition that comes their way.
“This is what you get – you get what can only be described as an infantilized student body,”
Hey, snowflakes — life isn’t a glass-smooth cruise, but more a journey over terrains which may be quite rough. Grow up and deal with them!
How are these snowflakes going to work for a company? They will not have a “safe space” when their sissy feelings are hurt in the real world.
While their at it they should add a policy to drop crybaby snowflakes. They will be useless in the real world and they’re wasting their parents’ and/or taxpayers’ money.
Well bless their little snowflake hearts. What a bunch of horse crap!
Pretty soon our totally corrupt “legal system” will start persecuting people for causing “unsafe and hurt” feelings, as though it was actual injury or damage and these were actual victims. Oh, wait… they’re already doing it!