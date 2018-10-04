Staffer for multiple Democrats arrested in doxxing of GOP senators’ private information

An intern for Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, has been arrested for posting personal information of Republican Senators on the Internet, Capital Police said Wednesday.
Jackson Cosko, 27, faces charges of Making Public Restricted Personal Information; Witness Tampering; Threats in Interstate Communications; Unauthorized Access of a Government Computer; Identity Theft; Second Degree Burglary; and Unlawful Entry.
Cosko is suspected of posting the home addresses and personal phone numbers to several Republican Senators’ Wikipedia pages, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee of Utah, Roll Call reported.
The Wikipedia entries were automatically picked up by a @congressedits, a bot Twitter account that tweets when Wikipedia page edits are made from IP addresses that correspond to Capitol Hill buildings.
The edits appear to have been made during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
That account has since been suspended from Twitter for publicizing that personal information.
Jackson Lee’s chief of staff, Glenn Rushing, told the Houston Chronicle that Cosko was an intern in the congresswoman’s Washington congressional office for just the past month.
“He is no longer with us,” Rushing said.
Cosko has previously held positions with former Sen. Barbara Boxer of California and current Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.
So, we see that “massive lie” was true, then? Don’t go changin’!
NOW lets see if those charges amount to anything more than a slap on the wrist.
After the RED TSUNAMI happens in November, the Republicans needs to unleash a TITALWAVE of investigation against Senate and House democrats for their role in the conspiracy to slander Kavanaugh, their role in the doxing of Republicans, conspiracy, and malfeasance.
Well, it would be a good start, but don’t count on it happening.
So what kind of consequences will there be for this criminal offense? We have great laws in this country, but it seems that they only apply to some of us. He got arrested. So what consequences will there be? Any?
AND what’s the bet, after this article, we hear JACK SQUAT about it afterwards.
Jackson Cosko is a dedicated Trump-hater whose stupid attempt to harass some of the President’s supporters has backfired and placed him in serious legal trouble. This is just another example of poetic justice at work.
Only if they throw the book at him, try him for the cybercrimes and breaking and entering, and convict him with the maximum permissible sentence imposed – ALL of it to BE SERVED. He should be arraigned, bond set at $1,000,000; and then the federal trial should be held in the central part of the USA. Make an example of him so some of the other deep state operatives will think about their actions actually having consequences.
Sounds like they just ushered him to another jobsite.
It also sounds like he is the dirty work guy. What did he do at Boxer’s office?