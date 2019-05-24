Stacey Abrams says ‘identity politics’ proved victorious in her election loss: ‘We won’

Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams says a rejection by voters was really a win for “identity politics” in 2018.

The Democrat who lost to Republican Brian Kemp by nearly 55,000 votes told attendees at this week’s CAP Ideas Conference should still see her is the victor.

“I would argue that identity politics is exactly who we are and it’s exactly how we won,” she said Wednesday. “By centering communities in Georgia, we not only increased voter participation, we brought new folks to the process.”

Ms. Abrams told her audience at the Center for American Progress event that progressives must reject “the fear of who were are” and “dog whistles” geared towards suppressing left-wing activism.

“When I hear Democratic candidates, progressive candidates, American candidates decrying the identities of their voters, I am deeply worried for our democracy,” she said.

