Stacey Abrams considered as Joe Biden’s V.P. pick

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is reportedly being considered to join Joseph R. Biden’s presidential campaign as his vice presidential pick.

“Close advisers” to the former vice president are debating adding Ms. Abrams immediately to the ticket so Mr. Biden “isn’t just another old white guy,” Axios reported on Thursday.

Other advisers are opposed to the idea, afraid it would come off as a gimmick and leave Mr. Biden vulnerable for critique right out of the gate.

“If Biden were to name his running mate long in advance of the Milwaukee convention, it might be very good politics,” Michael Beschloss, author of “Presidents of War,” told Axios.

“It also might ultimately provide good government. Voters in the primary process deserve to know as much as possible about the future they are opting for,” he added.

Ms. Abrams met with Mr. Biden in Washington last week to discuss the next steps, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Mr. Biden reportedly requested the meeting.

Though Mr. Biden tops most of the polls, he has not officially launched his campaign.

Ms. Abrams lost her bid for Georgia’s governor in November 2018 and currently does not hold office. Despite this, she delivered the Democratic response to the State of the Union in January.

Recently questions have been raised about whether she is using money generated by her nonprofit to fund her political ambitions.

