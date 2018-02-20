St. Louis business owner threatened for supporting police: ‘Pig supporters not welcome’

A St. Louis antique store owner said she and others in the area are being harassed and even threatened for displaying their support for law enforcement.
Cherri Elder, the owner of Elder’s Antiques on Cherokee Antique Row, said she’s grown to know and appreciate the local police after 32 years of conducting business there.
“My children, my brother, my grandchildren, everyone has made a living off this building,” she told a local CBS affiliate. “From the mailman to the UPS guy, you just know everybody.”
Ms. Elder said her shop started getting unwanted negative attention after she decided to display an American flag with a thin blue line in front of her store to show her support for law enforcement.
“People came by, they would cuss at you, they would harass you,” she said. “They would harass the customers.”
“I thought things were getting better, but apparently it’s not,” she said.
The events culminated when Ms. Elder found a large handwritten sign taped to her storefront window that read, “Pig supporters not welcome. Flag goes down or you go down.”
The message was signed with the Communist hammer and sickle symbol and the acronym MLM, which stands for Marxism-Leninism-Maoism.
“I don’t know who’s behind all of this,” Ms. Elder said.
She said she took down her “thin blue line” flag in order to avoid any more trouble.
Ms. Elder told CBS that Delmay Ltd. Antiques, located just a few doors down from hers, was the target of vandalism after displaying a similar thin blue line flag, which has since been stolen. A window at Delmay’s is now boarded up after the owner caught three teenage boys on surveillance video breaking the window, Ms. Elder said.
She said she doesn’t know if the incidents are related but hopes police will be able to track down the suspects.
“My business, my friends are being targeted,” Ms. Elder said. “It needs to stop before somebody gets hurt. I want it to come back to some kind of normalcy where people have respect for one another.”
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
I would have installed security cameras and left the flag up.
For sure. Communist Party–BLM–Antifa–DEMOCRAT PARTY. All the same thugocracy now.
Welcome to the SSSA (Soviet Socialist States of America) brought to you by Barack Hussein Obama, and the DNC/CPUSA. Cis-Gendered white males, and their wives, need not apply.
Ok , so where are the protest and outrage ?? Come on liberals this is your chance. Oh sorry you only protest what your real agenda is. Just goes to show you who is the real Hate party . Dem.
Democrats don’t protest what AntiFA is doing and I bet dollars to doughnuts this is AntiFA. Something evil is happening around the US and the FBI is ignoring a nacient and armed Marxist uprising that is starting out in this country. They need to nip crap like this in the bud and not ignore it.
They’re too busy engineering the coup d’etat against Trump.
Sure sounds like our friends at BLM and associated idiots to me. Remember, we are talking about St. Louis. I can just hear Obama now…. “If I had a son he would be threatening these citizens.”
You know as well as I do who did this.
Obama has started a war on cops since 2014, fabricating claims of racism.
Get out of St. Louis while you can. That’s my advice.
Why don’t they get police officers to stay in the stores 24/7 for a few weeks and then off the ghetto rats doing this?….pretty simple to me….
“You go down”?
Sounds like a threat.
The police they support are doing what?
Antifa and the KKK are arms of the Democrat Party. Marxists and Islam are intolerant to any other authority than themselves.
You forgot to mention that: CNN, MSNBC, NBC, Time Magazine, et al, are the DNC/CPUSA’s ‘Reich Ministry of Public Enlightenment and Propaganda’.