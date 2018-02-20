St. Louis business owner threatened for supporting police: ‘Pig supporters not welcome’

A St. Louis antique store owner said she and others in the area are being harassed and even threatened for displaying their support for law enforcement.

Cherri Elder, the owner of Elder’s Antiques on Cherokee Antique Row, said she’s grown to know and appreciate the local police after 32 years of conducting business there.

“My children, my brother, my grandchildren, everyone has made a living off this building,” she told a local CBS affiliate. “From the mailman to the UPS guy, you just know everybody.”

Ms. Elder said her shop started getting unwanted negative attention after she decided to display an American flag with a thin blue line in front of her store to show her support for law enforcement.

“People came by, they would cuss at you, they would harass you,” she said. “They would harass the customers.”

“I thought things were getting better, but apparently it’s not,” she said.

The events culminated when Ms. Elder found a large handwritten sign taped to her storefront window that read, “Pig supporters not welcome. Flag goes down or you go down.”

The message was signed with the Communist hammer and sickle symbol and the acronym MLM, which stands for Marxism-Leninism-Maoism.

“I don’t know who’s behind all of this,” Ms. Elder said.

She said she took down her “thin blue line” flag in order to avoid any more trouble.

Ms. Elder told CBS that Delmay Ltd. Antiques, located just a few doors down from hers, was the target of vandalism after displaying a similar thin blue line flag, which has since been stolen. A window at Delmay’s is now boarded up after the owner caught three teenage boys on surveillance video breaking the window, Ms. Elder said.

She said she doesn’t know if the incidents are related but hopes police will be able to track down the suspects.

“My business, my friends are being targeted,” Ms. Elder said. “It needs to stop before somebody gets hurt. I want it to come back to some kind of normalcy where people have respect for one another.”

