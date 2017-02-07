Squishy, soft GOP establishment has trouble with Trump’s remarks

WASHINGTON — Republican leaders yesterday loudly rejected several of President Trump’s tweets and remarks prompted reactions — raising the prospect of fissures that could detract from Trump’s efforts to move his agenda through Congress.
“I think the trick for Republicans is not get distracted by all the other stuff and focus completely on the legislative agenda, where they mostly agree with the president,” GOP strategist John Feehery said.
Trump drew rebukes from some GOP lawmakers for comparing Russian President Vladimir Putin to U.S. leaders.
“I do respect him,” Trump said of Putin in a Fox News interview aired yesterday. “I say it’s better to get along with Russia than not.”
“Putin’s a killer,” Bill O’Reilly said to the president.
“We got a lot of killers. What, do you think our country is so innocent?” Trump said. “Take a look at what we’ve done, too.”
GOP leaders were quick to push back.
“No, I don’t think there is any equivalency between the way the Russians conduct themselves and the way the United States does,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said yesterday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
“I’m not going to critique the president’s every utterance, but I do think America is exceptional,” McConnell said.
Asked in a “Meet the Press” interview on NBC if there is a moral equivalency between the two nations, Vice President Mike Pence said: “No, not in the least. Not in the least.”
In an interview on ABC’s “This Week,” U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) was more direct.
“There is no equivalency between the United States of America, the greatest freedom-loving nation in the history of the world, and the murderous thugs that are in Putin’s defense of his cronyism,” Sasse said.
In a tweet, Florida U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said: “When has a Democratic political activists been poisoned by the GOP, or vice versa? We are not the same as #Putin.”
McConnell also said no federal funds would be spent investigating voter fraud, despite Trump’s call for such a probe and his repeated and unproven claims that millions of illegal votes were cast.
Squishy, soft GOP establishment has trouble with Trump’s remarks,
mr.magoo he hasnt got a clue about what the flyover people want from there government.
mitch you need to find a spine or get out of your leadership role.
mr.magoo hasnt got a clue!
O’Reilly baited Trump like an MSNBC journalist but Trump answered honestly.I could list a lot about CIA coup’s throughout the world that cost a lot of lives.Trump wants to do some mending with the Russians to fight ISIS and other terrorist groups and you don’t do it by calling them thugs and murderers.
Yes, but his retort wasn’t very thoughtful besides being crude.
As far as illegal voting goes,of course there is illegal voting.In California alone for goodness sakes.Illegals are allowed to have driving permits and all you need to vote is a drivers permit but they don’t count that as fraud.These Republicans know it and they are still out of touch with the voters.The people that voted for Trump voted for the rest of the Republicans and if the Donald didn’t run the Republicans would have lost the House and Senate so they obviously don’t get it either.There record ***** but people reelected them because they figured that they would back Trump.If they don’t start giving the President their full support and backing when he needs it mid terms are going to surprise a few.
The RINOs give Obama anything and everything he wants but then balk at President Trump…..just so revealing of who they are….sissified-pretend conservatives without any real courage..!!
Yea, they seem to have sound their spine, just in time… TO **** over their OWN President.
The RINOs can hardly wait for a chance to jump all over any ad lib Trump makes as if it were a major State of the Union address. They should be supporting him at this point, not attacking him. And while I agree that it was a silly remark for Trump to make, it obviously isn’t part of his “America First” philosophy. Republicans should point this out, and remind people of how Trump has always held up America as an exceptional country, instead of playing “gotcha” along with the leftists.
What we see is here is the difference between establishment career politicians, and a man who does not have the bindings that career politicians have when talking to the public. McConnel and others are talking in ways that protect their political career, Trump has no such requirements.
It’s nice to see that McConnell got something right. It is a large waste of money, time and effort to investigate voter fraud. I attended several meetings of the board of elections in Wayne County, NC. The board had a Republican majority and inspected every early voting ballot to make sure they were legitimate. They were highly skilled at their jobs and were professional and fair in making their decisions. I highly recommend you to attend these meetings after the next vote. You will discover that we are diligently being protected from voter fraud. Don’t listen to self promoting politicians spreading rumors for their own agendas. Go see for yourself.
Bil are you just this way Naturally? Or did it take effort to get this brainless??
WE HAVE SEEN story after story reported on where fraud has been SHOWN to exist. Such as a # of districts in Michigan and PA which ‘reported’ 200+ votes, but only had 60 or so BALLOTS. Or in those states which wanted to remove 20000 or so ILLEGALS and dead voters from the rolls and SHOWED how those who were on the rolls were still voting even WHEN DEAD, but the ACLU sued to prevent them from doing so…?!?!?
WHAT THE HELL WILL it take for you to acknowledge voter fraud is going on? OR Are you one of those die hard libtards who will NEVER ADMIT to that fact?
“McConnell also said no federal funds would be spent investigating voter fraud, despite Trump’s call for such a probe and his repeated and unproven claims that millions of illegal votes were cast.”
And yet somehow Obama got approved for over 9 billion dollars pumped into the united nations.
McConnell gave Obama everything he wanted and then apologized for not being fast enough. Trump wants to fix things and suddenly McConnell tries to get tough.
I suspect McConnell is tied up in voter fraud. Why else would he take a stand against the investigation. Let’s start with you, Mitch. Let’s see what you’ve been up to.
Probably wouldn’t hurt to investigate John McCain as well.
One who is not wearing blinders cannot help but notice the one’s criticizing President Trump are all part of the establishment (RINO) gang who never backed him in the first place. Many, are in the pocket of George Soros and the New World Order who is working overtime to destablize the Trump Administration. The conservatives in Congress need to either get these “good ol boys” back in line or replace them in positions of leadership.
Just remember, these RINO slugs passed the 2015 OmniBS Bill, which fully funded Obamacare and Planned Euthanasia. Mitch cut a deal for his wife in return for certain votes. That’s how he rolls. These swamp creatures are only loyal to their ‘moneychangers’ and re-election committees.
The US isn’t so innocent. As an example, United Fruit Co.dominated Cuba, continued Cuba’s one crop economy (sugar) to the detriment of its full development & paid its workers squat. The US & United Fruit backed Batiste who was a beast, no better than Castro. Let’s be real about our tendency towards economic domination of other countries for our own material benefit. The US is much superior to Russia, but we are not innocent. Get real.
You are not the answer Mitch, you and the other spineless RINOs ARE the problem.