Spoiled children of America drawn to socialism, but do they understand it?

For the current generation, it appears one thing is more seductive than sex — and that’s socialism.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and 28-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, winner of a New York Democratic primary, are the old and new faces of socialist America.
Their platforms, it appears, hinge on the concept of shared wealth, in other words, handing out free stuff to just about everyone. How far we’ve come from JFK’s admonition not to ask what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country. Today, for many, it’s all about what you should expect from your country with little or no reciprocity.
It is undeniable that capitalism has raised more boats than socialism has sunk. Yet, socialism’s appeal continues, despite historical and contemporary evidence that it delivers a bad deal for those who embrace it.
In an article for Reason magazine last May, Steve Chapman, a columnist and editorial writer for the Chicago Tribune, referenced a University of Chicago GenForward Survey of Americans, ages 18 to 34. The survey found that “62 percent believe we need a strong government to handle today’s complex economic problems.” Only 35 percent said “the free market can handle these problems without government being involved.”
The survey, noted Chapman, found that “Overall, 49 percent hold a favorable view of capitalism — and 45 percent have a positive view of socialism,” with socialism scoring higher approval among African Americans, Hispanics and Asian Americans. Sixty-one percent of Democrats have a positive view of socialism, which is not surprising, while 25 percent of Republicans favor it, which is a surprise.
I have at least three takeaways from this. The first is that it’s likely most of those who favor socialism have never lived in a country where it is practiced. A few months in Venezuela might be the perfect cure. Second, people who claim to prefer socialism to capitalism are probably reaping capitalism’s benefits. This group of misinformed comrades includes parents who gave their pampered millennials a lifestyle they likely would never have enjoyed under a socialist regime.
The third takeaway is that those who favor socialism over capitalism and socialist countries over America are spoiled rotten. They are part of a generation that has never had to serve in the military and, I would venture to guess, do not know anyone who is serving or has served, other than maybe a grandparent, whose values many seem to have rejected.
People seduced by socialism have likely not had to sacrifice much for their country. They seem to take it for granted that the freedoms they enjoy, even the freedom to believe in a political and economic system that is anti-freedom, dropped from the sky and were not achieved by the hard work, blood, sweat and tears (which they think is the name of an old rock group) of others.
Socialism stifles incentive and makes people dependent on government, not themselves, which appears to be the liberal ideal. Some would rather get a check than earn one. Look at the TV ads advertising toll-free numbers, free shipping and other free incentives, which are not free at all. Their cost is simply added to the product you purchase.
Socialism is little more than mutually shared poverty, a version of “spreading the wealth around” with government taking from the productive and giving to the nonproductive. It is an economic philosophy closely associated with communism.
Do Democrats really want to embrace socialism heading into the next two elections? If so, they can expect the same defeats they have suffered in the past — think George McGovern and Walter Mondale. Each thought the American people were taxed too little and that big government was the answer.
It isn’t, and it never will be.
It’s a way for them to show they care without having to do something. If they cared, they could have their coffee at home and use that 4 dollars a day to help others, but it’s easier to use someone else money. Socialism is feel good activism for the lazy and selfish.
If ALL of these whiners had to live under the SAME conditions as the REGULAR people in most of these countries, ESPECIALLY Venezuela or Cuba, they would KISS the ground the second they got of the plane when they came back. People here REALLY don’t understand what they have.
Yet another reason, PARENTS should not spoil their kids!
They may be spoiled, but they have been brainwashed and indoctrinated, many beyond repair.
Five decades of “Liberalism” did this to our country. The most serious damage begun with Johnson’s “Great Society” program that, in addition to other detrimental effects, led to “empowering” many of those with below-average talents and IQ. Now, they are flexing their flawed but powerful collective muscle in order to worsen America and the nation that built it.
It’s not even liberalism anymore. Back in the day, liberalism was just the pro-gay, pro-free-love, free-speech kinda thing… which was fine. But somewhere along the way, their movement became infested with neo-Marxists who have grown like a cancer and infest every level of the education system. And now they are churning out a new generation of brain-dead neo-Marxists who don’t understand what it is they are calling for. This is why dissidents of the former Soviet Union used to warn us about Communist infiltrators in our society, and suggested that we eliminate them by any means necessary!
Exactly!
Some 2 millions or so of descendants of creators of the Evil Empire moved from there to here after the Soviet Union collapsed, so the cancer that they built there metastasized here.
“Liberalism” is becoming more and more like neo-Bolshevism.
Hence to me, why they are not liberals, but are commies!
It’s the “me” generation, who grew up in an education system where everyone passes, everyone gets a trophy, everyone is a “winner” no matter what their level of work (or lack of work) or level of achievement (or lack of achievement). Then they get out in the real-world, which only rewards the hard-workers, the risk-takers, the real “winners”, and they want to go back to their “child” life, where everything was easy, everything provide for them with no effort on their part. They are failures, and they know it. They can’t succeed in a competitive capitalistic environment without (gasp!) applying a lot of effort and a lot of time to work up in jobs – so they want Socialism, to level the playing field for them, so they can sit back and coast again.
And IMO a hell of a lot of the blame FOR that, is the parents. From suing schools to cease doing winners “cause it traumatized little johnney when he didn’t win”, to pushing little leagues/kids leagues, to doing away with trophies for winners, because they HATED seeing anyone lose/miss out..
to Mack2 — well said! For today’s Democrats, “competition” is a 4-letter word somehow. In
addition to “public” schools teaching revised history, teachers have become politicians who
abuse their power by “instructing” impressionable children to embrace left-wing views. The
national union to which teachers belong has been a mouthpiece for leftism for many years.
No wonder we have so many brainwashed voters now…
Let these socialist idiots move to Cuba and Venezuela. On Fox News this morning, they brought up the fact that the millennial punks are quitting their jobs in record numbers, because they cannot take the “microaggressions” in the work place!
Add North Korea as the “wonderful” example of a socialist paradise.
True, arnoka0124, and you can BET the Leftist-indoctrinating schools and colleges are NOT teaching them how people in North Korea were eating TREE BARK to keep from STARVING to death! THAT is the “equality” you ALWAYS get with Socialism/Communism, once they get into power.
These CLUELESS young people remind me so much of the sheep in the live-animal movie version of “Animal Farm.” There is one scene in particular–where a flock of sheep are right down in front, listening in RAPT ATTENTION to the pigs on stage explaining how all animals are “free and equal,” but SOME animals are “more equal” than others.
The sheep are gazing up adoringly at the pigs and bleating “Free and e-e-e-e-e-ual! Free and e-e-e-e-qual!”
I actually HEARD one snowflake in one of those “man on the street” interviews declare that HE would prefer the situation in Venezuela, because at least THERE, “everybody was equal.” Yeah–equally MISERABLE and STARVING! I’m sorry, but you just can’t FIX that level of STUPID!
Maybe those work places would have been better off, NOT HIRING those morons in the first place.
Anyone who embraces socialism should be required to spend a year in a socialist society, as a member of the society, not as a tourist. Venezuela comes to mind. Furthermore, anyone who takes a course in socialism should be required to spend at least a month in Venezuela without financial support from the US.
Back in the sixties tried to point out to the “better red than dead” crowd, that many people we’re shot fleeing West Germany. Not too many were fleeing in the other direction. Took too many decades for the Soviet Union to collapse under the burden of Communism (From each-to each). More recently, Venezuela managed it’s socialist/communist collapse in about 20 years.
So much for viability of sharing the wealth.
Maybe it’s because teachers are no longer PASSING that info along to kids, that they don’t see anything bad/wrong/evil with socialism…
Everyone who embraces socialism is our national enemy. He/she deserves no tolerance. We have to build a wall of separation between the socialists and their useful idiots (which basically includes all “Liberals” in today’s America) and political power.
I’d even go so far to say, anyone who embraces socialism should be STRIPPED of their US Citizenship, and expelled from the country, permanently.
The “Baby Boomers” came from parents who grew up through the “Great Depression” and World War Two, and who having struggled wanted their children to grow up without such hardships. While they tried to teach them values they were more lax than their own parents. Their children still faced the Draft and Vietnam but they also became the Hippies and anti war movement of the 1960’s. The Better Red than Dead generation who respected Che and Mao more than Audie Murphy.
The children of the 1960’s gave birth to the children of the 1980’s and 1990’s. Children who were well educated and to whom the draft and Vietnam were ancient history. Kids who spent more time in daycare than at home and who seldom left the TV or game console.
We tried, generation after generation, to make their lives better and we have but at the cost of the basic values that held the country together.
Wayne Langman, I would disagree with one point of your post. These kids may have spent YEARS in school, but they are NOT “well educated.” In fact, they are not “educated” at all–because most of what the public school indoctrinating SHEEP FACTORIES of today “teach” is RELENTLESS Leftist indoctrination and brainwashing that teaches this country’s youth to be GOOD little Communist sheep who are so dumbed down they would NEVER question the “wisdom” of the Communist masters they will VOLUNTARILY put into power at the ballot box!
Have you HEARD that MORON Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaking on HER “economic theories” and ABYSMAL ignorance about foreign policy? (For example, she DID NOT KNOW that Israel was a “country?” Seriously? This dolly has degrees in ECONOMICS and FOREIGN RELATIONS! Do you REALLY believe SHE is “educated?”
During my carreer in the navy, i all too often, heard of new parents “I wanna give my kid everything so they want for nothing”.. BUT NOT ONCE did i ever hear them say “i want my kid to learn VALUES of striving to EARN what you have”… Hence why to me, a lot of this falls ON the parents…
I wonder how these “idealists” would respond if someone frankly asked them, “Would you support socialism if doing so meant that YOUR PERSONAL standard of living would need to be cut in half to accommodate the needs of those who could work, but choose not to?”
The answer would be a resounding “NO”. These morons, are only willing to give, when its OTHER PEOPLE’s money they are spending.
A simple question for all who advocate socialism.
If socialism is so great why don’t you practice what you preach and give voluntarily to others rather than wanting the government to force others to give to you?
Socialism is the belief YOU are entitled to live at the expense of everyone else
It is the ultimate narcissistic dream
Jota_ The “politics of envy,” plain and simple. Hate THAT guy, because he has more than you, and therefore the government should take what HE has and “redistribute” it to those who have less.
I am trying to remember where i saw it (AND when), but i do remember a chart, showing how much is given to charity, by whom. and iirc MORE Is given to charity by conservatives, than liberals, both in the amount of donors, and in the amount given.
I live in an area where many people are Venezuelan, and they will be happy to tell you about
SOCIALISM, and how horrible it really is. These people left their Country because they were so unhappy with the way the Country was being run, and they PRAY, that it NEVER comes to America. We simply CANNOT afford to allow a Socialist to be elected, as that would be the beginning of the END of America as we know it !
We DID elect a socialist already. He was that fella before the great Trump. If Hillary would have won, we would be finished. You’re right though, we cannot afford to elect another socialist. Too much damage the first time.
The Real Truth, if we value our freedom at all, we had BETTER all turn out to vote, if only to ensure that NO Democrat gets elected to office, because they CANNOT be trusted with political power at ANY level, since any power they get will only be ABUSED to get power and control over the rest of us! However, with the relentless Leftist brainwashing that passes for “education” in our nation’s public schools and universities these days, and given those Leftist-indoctrination centers are graduating MILLIONS of these indoctrinated lib-bots EVERY YEAR, I’m not optimistic we can prevent them from VOTING our liberties away at the ballot box!
Have any of them joined the DNC?
Let’s not be bullied by the Democrats and quit playing into their hands. Let’s call a spade a spade. She is a Communist through and through and a dumb one at that. Have you ever watched and interview with her. I do not know how she knows how to turn the key on her car. But I am not sure that your article will do much good either because the government and the schools have dumbed them down and they are to lazy to learn, read. Lack of intelligence is what the Dems work with.
BUT!!!
According to the latest bunch of Mind Benders…
“NEVER in the history of man has all the nations wealth ended up in the hands of the top one percent”, and IF WE do not do something everybody will starve because they won’t have money to buy food with….
I guess they never heard of:
Venezuela, top one percent, hugo chavez and friends, not only do the People not have money to buy food, the stores have no food to sell.
Cuba, DITTO with the castro brothers and friends..
USSR, DITTO, russian politburo and friends.
Pick any Socialist country and “WHAT HAS NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE” has happened hundreds of time in numerous times just in the last 100 years.
And IF, the republican candidates capture their opponents using that garbage and turning it around and showing videos of Venezuela and other FAILED nations the message will get through.
They are teaching that socialism is a good thing in the schools…what do you think the head full of mush are thinking when the teachers indoctrinate…there is no free lunch and the political class only want to confiscate what ever they can…period!
It’s difficult to convince anyone there is no such thing as a free lunch, when they’re part of a generation that got three “free” meals a day at school. Yes, three, plus snacks.
AND they do stupid things like “Communal school supplies”, to where what YOU buy your kid for his stuff (pens/paper etc), gets [b]Supposedly[/b] taken from him, and put into a communal box. That every kid then gets to take what’s needed from.
Oh how I wish I had the magical power to return after my generation – the last working one – is all gone, and observe these pathetic creatures wrestle with how to share the wealth when there no longer is any. The ensuing mayhem would be so entertaining, if only it weren’t my country at stake. Better yet, they should exercise their free will now, and secede from the Union. Most of them wanted to go to Canada anyway, but didn’t have the ambition to leave the couch. Maybe they could coalesce in California and form their own government and economic system. That way, I could watch the show without it harming my country. And God forbid, they might learn something significant. Unfortunately, we’d have to extend that wall in order to keep them from crawling back. Strange that they haven’t picked up on the fact that illegals aren’t coming here for the socialism.
I am always amazed and shocked, how many ‘immigrants’ flood our shores, trying to escape from islam, socialism etc, BUT THEN when they get here, do all they can to RECREATE the country they left!
Do they understand it? NO! Does ANYBODY believe that the Leftist-indoctrinating SHEEP FACTORIES our public schools and colleges have become are teaching them the BLOODY HISTORY of Communism in the 20th Century? They have NO CLUE what it is they are embracing. They are simply entranced by the “equality” and “fairness” and FREE STUFF that is being promised by the current crop of LYIN’ LEFTIST LOONS.
Ocasio-Cortez is a freaking MORON, but that won’t stop the EQUALLY ill-educated and brain-dead snowflakes and Millennials from voting for her, because THEY are as “mentally-challenged” as SHE is!
A lot of people are their own worst enemy and that goes double for young adults who embrace socialism. Some day college will be behind them and they will know the harsh reality of what free stuff will cost them. If they don’t deal with reality now it will slap them in the face later.
Sadly, truedeel, I think it will take that “slap” to wake them UP to the reality of what they are embracing! Sadly, by the time that happens, it will be too late for our future as a FREE Republic whose God-given liberties are affirmed and GUARANTEED by our Constitution, because the Leftist public school and college SHEEP FACTORIES are graduating MILLIONS of these thoroughly brain-washed lib-bots every YEAR, and they will have already VOTED the Communists into power over us before that happens.
I disagree teabag. Too many imo, will not even ‘wake them up’ after getting that slap in the face.
Most if not all of these libtard idiots are educated at these so called institutes of higher learning or universities and are brainwashed by these Bolshevik professors that socialism will create a utopian society. And since they were indoctrinated at an upper level of learning they feel that the rest of us just don’t know any better. Reminds me of the one teacher in NJ Marilyn Zuniga who had her 3rd grade students write get well letters to convicted cop killer Mumia Abdul Jamal. The teacher also happened to be a doctoral student at Columbia University and apparently was trying to impress her Bolshevik academic adviser. Fortunately the board of education did the right thing in this instance and sent Ms Zuniga packing. Meanwhile her Columbia University Bolshevik professor had packed up her Beemer and headed to the Hamptons for a long holiday weekend. So much for socialist utopia. These people talk out of both sides of their mouth and are the biggest hypocrits that you will ever come across.
Did any of the parents of those kids, raise holy hell about that??!
But certainly their public school education has covered the miserable, historical failures of socialism. Ho, ho.
There are some glaring problems that apparently escape the pro-socialists: Firstly, there really is “NO free lunch!” SOMEONE is working, producing something, and earning, or there’d be nothing to “share equally.” If there is “no free lunch,” there truly is no “free” education, medical care, or housing. “Subsidized” means someone else is contributing what you should be earning yourself. Besides, in all of human history, the source of your sustenance has always wanted something in return. (Think “pimp” or “master.”) If you’re lucky, they’ll only want your vote; some have sold their souls.) Secondly, as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher is so famously quoted as saying: “The trouble with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.”
Young people are brainwashed by the left controlled educators from kindergarten to university! They also expect all the freebees promised by the socialists! Life is easy, if not you hide in a “safe space” and everything else is free! What else does a vegetable need? Actually nothing! It’s the idiots, us, that pay for all this because we don’t show up to protest and demand an end to the hand outs of our sweat! Vote to kick the hell out of the educators, replace them and hold everyone responsible and accountable for their own living! No subsidizing parasites!
I have no problem if they want socialism — so long as it’s the actual and right now, in a country already in terminal stages of it such as Cuba or Venezuela!
The government collects $3 trillion annually from taxes, 80% goes to the current Social Welfare type programs that has been unsustainable for years, the rest of the 20% is for the DOMESTIC WELFARE programs that the government is obligated to do. If you add $3 trillion more for FREE “education” and “healthcare” for ALL, including illegals who the liberals say has a right to these privileges, then will people be inclined to work knowing that their paychecks will be less, will businesses be able to remain open for lack of workers, or will the government use a lottery type system to enter college, there will be an overrun of potential students expecting FREE EDUCATION? Public schools would have to eliminate their testing programs, because that is a unfair RESTRICTION and/or a DISCRIMINATION. Free Healthcare will eventually be like other healthcare systems in Socialist countries with 6 months to a year waiting for “lifesaving” surgery, death panels, government making the decisions that is afforded to the family, and government intervening into personal activities. The only other way is make cuts within the 20%, because the 80% is locked in and many programs are expected to be depleted at the current rate. However, liberal state governments who don’t want to follow Federal Laws or The Constitution, should leave the US and give their own people the FREE STUFF they bloviate constantly.