Speier on Alabama’s abortion law: ‘women are chattel … time to start regulating men’

Rep. Jackie Speier said Tuesday men’s reproductive health should be regulated to the same level as women’s after multiple state laws were enacted, including in Alabama, that criminalized almost all abortions.

“I think that women are being depicted as chattel, that somehow we’re the property of someone else,” the California Democrat said on CNN’s “New Day” show. “If we are going to start regulating women and their reproductive health, well maybe we should start regulating men and their reproductive health.”

“I mean, this has gotten quite absurd and I think Alabama is just one more example of the many states that have passed laws to treat women as if they do not have control over their own bodies,” she added.

Ms. Speier, who shared this month she had an abortion after complications led to no chance of survival for the fetus, said she was “unnerved” by the way her male GOP colleagues were discussing the procedure.

“I was particularly unnerved by my colleagues, Republican men, who had never endured that experience to talk about it in such a cavalier way to somehow suggest this is something you do just without any thought. It was painful. It was painful for every woman,” she said.

“The government has no right in my uterus, has no right in my vagina, and it’s time for us to be very clear and straight forward with that,” she said.

Ms. Speier’s comments follow three states: Georgia, Alabama and Missouri, passing legislation this month limiting abortions within the state.

Georgia banned abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, Alabama outlawed virtually all abortions in the state, including in cases of rape and incest, and Missouri passed an abortion bill banning abortions 8-weeks into pregnancy.

